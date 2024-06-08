07.06.2024, 18:08 3186
China's Chang'e-6 probe sends back images from the far side of the moon
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Tuesday released an image of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe, as well as a series of images taken by its lander on the far side of the moon, CGTN reports.
An image of the probe's lander and ascender was taken by a movable camera brought to the moon by the probe.
The images include those of the surface of the landing area taken by the camera during the landing process, as well as pictures of the landing site captured by the panoramic camera.
The image data was transmitted back to Earth through the Queqiao-2 relay satellite, and the images were processed and obtained by the ground application system.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
31.05.2024, 17:34 21161
Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.05.2024, 21:38 55436
Dimash Kudaibergen shows tazy dog presented to him by President Tokayev
Images | instagram/kudaibergenov.dimash
Tell a friend
World-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen shared a photo with a tazy hunting dog gifted to him by the President of Kazakhstan on his Instagram account.
A few months ago, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented a special gift to me - tazy hunting dog. I named him Garyshker (Space), and he became my faithful companion. Kazakhs have always valued tazy dogs, which are considered one of the "seven treasures," Dimash posted on his Instagram page.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.05.2024, 15:34 62781
First Kazakh woman conquers Everest
Images | Kazakh Everest Team
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Everest Team which includes major Maksut Zhumayev, instructor of the Mountain Training Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, and Anar Burasheva, climber and sky runner, conquered Mount Everest (8,848 meters).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.05.2024, 11:09 88496
Death toll hits 75 from southern Brazil floods
Images | Claudia Martini/Xinhua
Tell a friend
At least 75 people have died from severe storms that inundated large swaths of south Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state since April 29, the Civil Defense agency said in its latest report released Sunday, Xinhua reports.
Another 155 people have been injured with 103 still missing, while 107,600 people have been evacuated to safety in 334 of the state's 496 cities.
The state, which borders Argentina and Uruguay, has been ravaged by record downpours that have devastated numerous towns and lead to unprecedented flooding in the state capital of Porto Alegre, where the Guaiba River burst its banks.
According to the Civil Defense agency, some 780,000 residents have been affected by flooding, with thousands of people forced to flee their homes by boats or climb onto rooftops in hope of being rescued by helicopters.
Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite described the situation in his state as a "war scene."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2024, 02:29 88301
Easter holiday service was held in Almaty
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2024, 08:46 123481
Olympic flame for Paris 2024 Summer Games lit in Ancient Olympia
Images | Xinhua/Li Jing
Tell a friend
The Olympic flame that will be burning for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games started its journey after being ignited at the birthplace of the Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece on Tuesday during a traditional ceremony, Xinhua reports.
Actress Mary Mina, in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, lit the torch using a backup flame instead of a concave mirror due to cloudy skies before the 2,500-year-old Temple of Hera, a goddess in ancient Greek mythology.
Approximately 600 torchbearers will carry the Olympic flame over some 5,000km across Greece, passing through dozens of cities and archaeological sites, according to the Hellenic Olympic Committee.
The flame will be handed over to the Paris 2024 organizers on April 26 at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, the venue of the first modern Olympics in 1896.
The following day, it will board Belem, a French three-masted vessel that was launched in 1896, on Piraeus port.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.04.2024, 09:21 148326
2024 floods in Kazakhstan became the largest for 30 years
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Due to floods in several cities and regions of the country, a state of emergency has been declared. In the Aktobe and Almaty regions, dams burst.
In the Aktobe region, the risk of flooding remains. Most of the rivers have flood peaks. In the region, 792 houses remain flooded. A state of emergency has been declared in 5 districts: Kobda, Mugalzhar, Temir, Aiteke bi, Uil, as well as in Aktobe. 8,978 people were evacuated. For 3 days, the commission received 1623 applications for compensation for material losses.
In total, more than 1,300 houses remain in the flood zone in Kazakhstan. In connection with the floods, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on a working trip to the West Kazakhstan region.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an operational meeting in connection with the emergency situation that arose due to floods in a number of regions of the country. The head of state sharply criticized the actions of the government and akims, calling it negligence and unprofessionalism.
He apologized and assured that all the victims would be provided with financial assistance.
For 30 years, Kazakhstan’s authorities have not learned to prepare for floods.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.03.2024, 23:35 173441
Death Toll Rises to 133 in Moscow Concert Hall Attack
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
The death toll in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region has grown to 133, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday. Emergency services are continuing to dig through rubble from the building, which was partially destroyed in a massive fire sparked by the attackers, RT reports.
The tally had previously stood at 115 but is feared to grow further, given the scale of destruction inflicted on the concert hall. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
03.06.2024, 16:53Mayor Dossayev reported to President on social and economic development of Almaty 03.06.2024, 11:5647221"Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" road modernization to be completed in late 2024 04.06.2024, 13:4730101Kazakh flag is regarded worldwide as a symbol of unity and solidarity, President 05.06.2024, 20:42Issues of Gender Equality, Countering Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry26981Issues of Gender Equality, Countering Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry 03.06.2024, 10:3625346Kazakhstan and the United States Discussed Issues of Strategic Partnership 10.05.2024, 18:41Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence95591Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence 22.05.2024, 12:2289286"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims 22.05.2024, 10:1688276First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region 22.05.2024, 09:3983886UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days 31.05.2024, 16:2782736Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan