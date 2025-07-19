Tell a friend

As part of the Central Asia route, the participants of the expedition 'Journey to the Heart of Eurasia' visited one of the oldest cities in Tajikistan, Khujand. Here they visited a grandiose museum and cultural complex, the architecture of which impressed the expedition with its oriental grandeur.





The familiarization with this museum gave the participants the opportunity to touch the cultural evolution of the region - from ancient Sogdiana to the Soviet era and the modern national revival.





After that, the expedition went to Istaravshan, a city with more than 2,000 years of history, once known as Ustrushana.





Despite its modern reconstruction, the city retains the authentic atmosphere of an ancient city-state.





These places added a new meaning to the route, connecting the past and the present, the architecture and the spirit of the people, their poetry, strength, and dignity.