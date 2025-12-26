25.12.2025, 12:30 13941
Kazakh President arrived in Zhambyl region for working visit
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Zhambyl region for a working visit, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Amir & D LLP as part of his working visit to Zhambyl region to survey enterprises producing medical devices and pharmaceuticals.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the main production workshops and samples of finished products.
The Amir & D LLP manufactures more than 200 types of medical products, including express tests for the diagnosis of socially significant diseases such as hepatitis B and C, HIV infection, myocardial infarction, as well as tests for detecting narcotic and psychotropic substances. It currently employs 94 staff members.
The President also got acquainted with the operations of Super-pharm LLP, one of Kazakhstan’s leading producers of medical devices. More than 600 people work there. It supplies about 30% of the country’s demand for disposable medical products. In particular, the company manufactures surgical and procedural kits for various types of operations, all types of medical masks, protective disposable clothing, and sanitary-hygienic products. It also produces medical syringes, infusion systems, blood transfusion systems, and other items.
relevant news
25.12.2025, 17:45 13311
Kazakhstan rightfully serves as a golden bridge between East and West - Tokayev
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the authorities and residents of Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
In his remarks, the President highlighted the large-scale reforms underway in the national economy. He noted that economic growth reached 15.8% in the past five years, exceeding 6% in 2025 - the highest indicator since 2012. Per capita GDP increased by 47%, with gold and currency reserves of the National Fund surpassing 125 billion US dollars.
Tokayev reminded that the second line of the Dostyk-Moiynty railroad was commissioned ahead of schedule.
This is one of the largest railroad projects implemented in Kazakhstan in the years of Independence. In just a few months, an additional 6 million tons of cargo was transported along this route. The construction of the Moiynty-Kyzylzhar section is underway too," he noted.
Emphasizing Kazakhstan’s strategic role, the President declared: "Kazakhstan is rightfully named a golden bridge between East and West. Our objective is to use this advantage as efficiently as possible."
He further recalled that 13,000 kilometers of highways were built and repaired in the outgoing year. Special attention is being given to the modernizing air communication, with 36 new flights launched, establishing direct ties with the major global cities.
25.12.2025, 13:40 13571
Digital Code submitted for President’s signature
Senators have approved today the Digital Code of Kazakhstan in two hearings, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the senators, the goal of the document is to create a unified, transparent, and effective system of legal regulation of the digital environment.
The Code determines the goals, objectives, and principles of digital legislation, aimed at consolidating the mechanisms of implementation of unified state policy in digital environment, strengthening legality and law and order in digital environment, as well as creating conditions for attraction of investments into the digital environment development.
The Code also defines and regulates the activities of subjects and objects of the digital environment. In particular, it consolidates the fundamental rights and obligations of subjects of the digital environment, including the rights to digital identity and its protection, as well as to deletion, anonymization, and restriction of personal data processing. The provisions concerning digital environment onjects provide for the regulation of digital data and types of digital objects, including digital records, assets, resources, and more.
25.12.2025, 12:10 14271
Law and Order: Bektenov Holds Interagency Commission Meeting on Crime Prevention and Safety Measures During the Holiday Period
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Interagency Commission on Crime Prevention. The agenda covered safety measures during the holiday period, implementation of the provisions of updated sectoral legislation, as well as the results achieved under the President’s "Law and Order" concept and the action plan for 2026, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, Minister of Education Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Svetlana Zhakupova, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Lepekha, as well as representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the National Security Committee, and the Agency for Financial Monitoring. Reports were also heard from the leadership of the Turkestan Region and the city of Astana akimats.
During the holiday period, Kazakhstan will strengthen public order protection and fire safety control, with reserve forces placed on high alert. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Lepekha reported an increase in police patrol density on the streets and the organization of round-the-clock duty at strategic facilities and in places of mass gathering of citizens.
More than 1,000 mass events are planned across the regions of the country, most of which will involve children. In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs, jointly with the Ministry for Emergency Situations, to take all necessary measures to ensure the safe conduct of planned events and to organize round-the-clock patrolling and duty by personnel.
Our task is to ensure preventive work against offenses and crimes at event venues. It is necessary to build an effective system for preventing crimes on streets and in public places. Organize visual monitoring of the operational situation, including through the use of video cameras. If necessary, ensure prompt response to incidents. Also, take a comprehensive set of preventive measures to avert terrorist attacks at facilities with large numbers of people. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry for Emergency Situations are to switch to an enhanced duty regime," the Prime Minister instructed.
Special attention was paid to ensuring fire safety during the holiday period. Most events will be held at facilities with large numbers of people, in entertainment venues and public spaces, including with the use of pyrotechnic products. To date, more than 700 units and 97 boxes of uncertified pyrotechnics have been seized from circulation. Ahead of the holidays, it was instructed to once again conduct the preventive campaign "Law and Order," within which raids will be organized at storage and retail locations of pyrotechnic products.
Emphasis was placed on ensuring an adequate level of fire safety. The Ministry for Emergency Situations has conducted inspections of more than 7,000 facilities with mass attendance and eliminated identified fire safety violations. Venues for New Year events have been inspected and approved for operation. Installation of fire alarm sensors continues in residential buildings of socially vulnerable population categories. To date, more than 36,000 protective devices have been installed.
The Prime Minister instructed to ensure safety at all involved facilities, conduct inspections in advance, and organize briefings and training sessions for facility personnel. In addition, the operability of fire extinguishing equipment and hydrants must be checked. Regardless of weather conditions, access to facilities with mass gatherings of people must be ensured around the clock. The Ministry for Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are to take the necessary measures and practice actions for emergency evacuation of people. If required, additional drills should be conducted.
Special control has been established over the situation on highways, as vehicle traffic increases during the holiday period both within cities and on outbound routes. Rescue services are prepared for potential deterioration in weather conditions: warming points have been set up on highways, and special equipment and aviation have been switched to operational response mode. The Ministry of Internal Affairs, jointly with the Ministry of Transport, was instructed to enhance road safety measures, strengthen control over compliance with traffic rules, road conditions, and the organization of safe traffic on heavily loaded routes, including tourist destinations. In the regions, group trips of children outside populated areas must be accompanied by police officers without exception. Akimats were instructed to take this issue under special control.
Ensuring meaningful leisure activities for school-age children during winter holidays and New Year celebrations is also important. The Ministry of Education was instructed to hold additional parent meetings to communicate safety measures to parents, including those relevant to the winter period. Together with interested government bodies, broad public awareness campaigns on safety measures during the holiday period are to be organized.
I instruct regional akimats to take a comprehensive set of preventive measures to ensure the safe conduct of the upcoming holidays. The Ministry of Energy, jointly with akimats, is to ensure safety at energy facilities and their accident-free operation. All parameters of heating and water supply systems must be maintained. Duty schedules for repair teams should be established to enable prompt response. Overall, all government bodies and structures must take exhaustive measures to ensure a safe and calm holiday period," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
24.12.2025, 18:24 28986
Astana has a special status and should serve as example of modern urban planning - Tokayev
Addressing a meeting on the development of Astana city, President Tokayev said that priority attention should be given to the formation of a harmonious urban space, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Creating the most comfortable conditions for citizens’ lives and work must be the top priority for akims at all levels. The capital has a special status and should serve as an example of modern urban plannign. In this regard, Astana has already achieved certain results, with a unified approach to shaping the urban environment. This was noted by heads of state during the global summits held here in the summer of this year. President Xi Jinping gave a positive assessment, saying that our city has significantly improved its appearance. This shows that even such major leaders of world powers pay attention to the state of our cities when visiting Kazakhstan. This must certainly be kept in mind," said the President.
He also pointed out positive changes in landscaping the city in the past two years:
According to him, 150 facades in the historic part of the city are planned to be renovated over the next five years, with street landscaping works to be carried out simultaneously.
24.12.2025, 09:40 29661
Winners of Presidential Literary Award for Young Authors announced
The President of Kazakhstan signed a decree awarding the Special Presidential Literary Prize for Young Writers and Poets in 2025, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
This year’s laureates are:
- Arman Almenbet — Prose Category, Tergeushi;
- Sayan Iszhanov — Poetry Category, Qumdagy Hikaya (Story in the Sand) collection;
- Baurzhan Mustafiyev — Drama Category, Aq Kiyiz (White Felt) play;
- Aыsylan Tilegenov — Children’s Literature Category, Zhazda Atamnyn Aulynda… (In My Grandfather’s Village in Summer…) collection.
23.12.2025, 20:37 45656
Istanbul Hosts Discussion on Kazakhstan’s Entrepreneurial Potential
At the initiative of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, a roundtable discussion was organized to address the current situation of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs conducting business activities in Istanbul, as well as pressing issues arising in the course of their operations, to identify prospects for further development of cooperation and to expand business ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by an advisor to the Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Safaraul Yilmaz, as well as entrepreneurs operating in the fields of tourism, HoReCa, logistics, trade, and industry in Istanbul. The meeting was held in an open and constructive dialogue format, during which participants shared their experiences and raised specific issues.
During the meeting, entrepreneurs highlighted issues related to legal and administrative barriers to doing business, taxation specifics, licensing and permit procedures, and put forward a number of proposals aimed at further developing trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, including the promotion of exports of Kazakhstani products.
In his remarks, the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, emphasized that supporting citizens of Kazakhstan engaged in entrepreneurial activities abroad is one of the key priorities, noting that the Consulate General will continue to provide the necessary consular and legal support.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen interaction with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in Istanbul and to hold meetings in this format on a regular basis.
23.12.2025, 20:10 45101
Kazakhstan appoints First Vice Minister of AI and Digital Development
Rostislav Konyashkin has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
Rostislav Konyashkin assumed the post by the respective decree of the Government.
Born in 1989 in Taraz, Konyashkin graduated from M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He began his professional career in 2011 as a consultant in the private sector. Between 2011 and 2012, he worked for Intergas Central Asia and KazTransCom ERP-Service. From 2012 to 2014, he held various positions at Astana Innovations.
In 2024 and 2025, Konyashkin held the post of Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry. Since October 2025, he has served as Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development before being promoted to First Vice Minister.
23.12.2025, 17:30 40436
President hands over keys to apartments to employees of Prosecutor General's Office, State Guard Service, and MIA
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented key to apartments to a group of employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office, State Guard Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Addressing a ceremonial meeting in the Akorda, the Head of State highlighted strategic importance of ensuring national security, safeguarding the rights of citizens, and protecting public order.
You make a tremendous contribution to preserving stability and peace in the country, tirelessly working in the name of justice and the establishment of the Law and Order principle in society. Despite the difficult working conditions, you faithfully serve the state as highly professional and responsible specialists. I express my sincere gratitude to all of you. Exemplary service must always be duly recognized. The state will consistently support citizens as devoted to their duty as you," said the President.
