How Beijing looks like before the Olympics
relevant news
ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022
Fireworks in honor of Kazakhstan`s 30th anniversary of Independence Day in Almaty
India's Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe 2021
Zenit St Petersburg's stars brought out shelter dogs before a game as part of a new campaign
Images | gazeta.ru
Zenit St Petersburg's stars put on an adorable display with puppies from local shelters in a heartwarming attempt to get them adopted, as they walk out for a game cuddling the pooches, DailyMail reports.
Zenit St Petersburg's players have pulled together for a paw-some idea in an adorable attempt to get puppies adopted from local shelters in Russia.
Ahead of their Russian Premier League match against FC Rostov yesterday, the starting XI walked out on to the pitch carrying the dogs in their arms.
It is not the first time that football has partnered with foundations to find pups their forever home, but Zenit's adorable display warmed the hearts on a chilly evening.
The video showing the players cuddling up to the pooches has already gone viral.
🐶💙😍 #СобакамЛучшеДома pic.twitter.com/5QA9OeLC6D
— ФК «Зенит» (@zenit_spb) December 3, 2021
Uganda: At least 3 killed, 33 injured as suicide blasts hit Kampala
Most read
05.02.2022, 12:43Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony 01.02.2022, 15:0730516Number of trains with carriages for women increased in Kazakhstan 01.02.2022, 14:0927836Gas prices for consumers decreased in most regions of Kazakhstan 02.02.2022, 11:1624716COVID Digest: Kazakhstan's daily case count stands at 7,149 02.02.2022, 12:2524596Branch of University of Arizona to be opened in Kazakhstan 01.02.2022, 13:3924566Our main task is to ensure people's access to quality education - Alikhan Smailov 13.01.2022, 12:3072016ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022 10.01.2022, 20:1671736KAZAKHSTAN: LARGEST TERRORIST ATTACKS EVER 12.01.2022, 22:4056906ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022 25.01.2022, 11:5952831Quarantine restrictions eased for business in Kazakhstan 21.01.2022, 21:1451126Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister meets with UK Ambassador