15.03.2026, 19:12 6036
How the Referendum Is Taking Place in Kazakhstan: The Atmosphere of Voting Day
Images | gov.kz
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A nationwide referendum on the draft of the new Constitution is being held in Kazakhstan. Thousands of polling stations have opened across the country, where citizens have been arriving since early morning to cast their votes.
In many regions, the voting process is taking place in a calm and festive atmosphere. At polling stations, one can see families with children, young people, and elderly voters, as well as unusual costumes and creative initiatives.
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08.03.2026, 07:21 10521
First MISS BRICS 2026 International Beauty Pageant Held in Kazan
Images | Maxim Bogodvid/RIA Novosti
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The final of the first international beauty pageant MISS BRICS 2026 took place in Kazan. More than 50 contestants from 17 countries participated in the competition, with winners selected in three categories: "Miss," "Mrs.," and "Mini Miss."
The main title of Miss BRICS was awarded to Russia’s Valentina Alekseeva. Bolivia’s Immaculate Wahera took second place, while Belarusian contestant Aliya Korotkaya finished third and also received the Audience Choice Award.
In the Mrs. BRICS category, the winner was South Africa’s Millicent Mpholodi Tlou. Kazakhstan’s Olga Migunova placed second and also won the Audience Choice Award, while Russia’s Alexandra Khvatova took third place.
Among the youngest participants, the Mini Miss BRICS title went to China’s Dumalaog Saffira Kara Gille. Belarusian contestant Izabella Novikova finished second, and the UAE’s Lia Beglaryan placed third.
The judging panel included stylist Vlad Lisovets, model Victoria Lopyreva, singer Olga Seryabkina, and artist Mark Tishman.
Organizers noted that due to the competition coinciding with the month of Ramadan, the traditional swimsuit segment was removed. Instead, contestants appeared on stage in sportswear and national costumes. The jury evaluated not only the participants’ appearance but also their conduct outside the stage.
The competition began on March 2, with most stages held behind closed doors. Only the final was open to the public.
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14.02.2026, 18:16 53236
Chinese New Year Celebrations at Almaty Airport
Images | Kazakhstan Today
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09.02.2026, 23:11 66131
Key Areas of Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Germany
Images | senate.parlam.kz
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Ahead of the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany and participation in the Central Asia + Germany (C5+1) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, we present infographics highlighting key areas of cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic ties, multilateral engagement, as well as cultural, humanitarian and climate-related cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
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07.02.2026, 14:44 71626
2026 Winter Olympic Games Open in Italy
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan
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The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games took place in Italy on the night of February 7. The main venue was Milan’s San Siro Stadium, while events were also held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Livigno, and Predazzo. The ceremony, themed "Armonia," highlighted the unity of city and mountains, tradition and modernity.
Hundreds of performers and world-renowned artists took part in the show. In the official segment, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and IOC President Kirsty Coventry delivered speeches before declaring the Games open. The ceremony culminated with the lighting of the Olympic cauldrons in Milan and Cortina.
Kazakhstan will be represented by 36 athletes competing in ten sports. Denis Nikisha and Ayaulym Amrenova served as the nation’s flag bearers. The first events featuring Kazakh athletes are scheduled for February 7.
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03.02.2026, 18:28 82961
Kazakhstan and Pakistan: Key Areas of Cooperation
Images | depositphotos.com
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Ahead of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan, we present infographics highlighting key areas of cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, multilateral interaction, and humanitarian ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
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31.01.2026, 21:11 89446
Key Areas of Kazakh-Turkish Cooperation
Images | MFA
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Ahead of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to the Republic of Türkiye, we present infographics highlighting key areas of dynamically developing strategic partnership, including political dialogue, trade and investment cooperation, multilateral engagement and cultural ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
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07.01.2026, 11:56 128671
Christmas Liturgy was held at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty
Images | mitropolia.kz
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On the night of January 6-7, a festive Divine Liturgy was held at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty to mark the Nativity of Christ. The service was led by Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan. Numerous parishioners, clergy, and guests gathered in the church for the celebration.
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25.12.2025, 16:21 150101
Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas
Images | Depositphotos
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Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas on December 25th, remembering the birth of Jesus Christ and the significance of this event for the Christian faith. On this day, solemn services are held, and families gather around the Christmas table, exchanging gifts and good wishes.
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