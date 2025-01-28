Tell a friend

A luxurious members-only 'doomsday' bunker featuring swimming pools, AI-driven healthcare and glamorous suites is set to open in 2026, Dailymail reports.





US-based company SAFE has unveiled plans to build a luxury fortress in Virginia, just outside Washington in the US, where a $300million (£242million) bunker will house 625 of the world's wealthiest people in the event of a global disaster.





The underground bunker, which has been named Aerie, will offer clients the chance to survive should there be a disaster above ground - though they will need to shell out $20million (£16 million) each to secure it.





Despite being placed in close proximity to The White House in Washington, directors of the new hideout have insisted the location of the build is merely 'coincidence' and has nothing to do with global tensions - and fears of a potential World War Three.





The fortress is just one of a string of similar hideouts built for the ultra-wealthy over the last few years, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Mark Zuckerberg and Tom Cruise admitting to building their own, or signing up for a spot in one of the posh safety pits.





Clients willing to fork out the hefty price tag will not only have access to the fortress should the world come to an end but will be able to step foot into the pods whenever they feel their 'safety threatened'.





Beyond just memory-foam mattresses and marble floors, Aerie will provide guests with an unmatched set of facilities, including 'AI powered' medical care, countless 'wellness programs' and a perfect blend of 'protection and luxury'.





The hideout is also set to come with luxury gourmet dining facilities, an indoor swimming pool, cold plunge centers, IV therapy rooms, a bowling alley and climbing wall.