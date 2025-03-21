18.03.2025, 17:17 3816
Kazakhstan Hosts Fashion Shows of National Clothes
Images
This year, as part of the celebration of Nauryz Meiramy, March 18 was approved as the Day of National Clothes.
Kazakh national clothing is an important and integral attribute of Kazakh culture. The national identity of the Kazakh people retains its uniqueness, distinguishing our people from other nations.
Bright events dedicated to the Day of National Clothes were held in the cities of Kazakhstan, which demonstrated the richness of Kazakh culture and traditions.
14.03.2025, 10:32 17406
110 Tazy dogs compete in race in Karaganda region
Images
An open race for the Kazakh Tazy breed was held in the Bukhar-Zhyrau district, the press service of the Akimat of the Karaganda region reports.
The tournament, held in anticipation of Nauryz, attracted owners of 110 dogs from Astana, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Bayanaul, Karkaraly, Ulytau region, and other towns.
The dogs competed in two distances: 500 meters and 1,000 meters.
The winner of the 500-meter race was a dog named Alghyr from the Ulytau region.
12.03.2025, 06:26 17941
Snowdrops bloom in Almaty
Images
I am always amazed at how life breaks through the cold earth, through the remnants of winter snow! Small, fragile, but so brave - the first snowdrops, Alatau saffron, bloom on the slopes of the mountains. They are waiting for warmth and are not afraid of frosty nights. They just reach for the sun, giving the world their purity and freshness," Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko wrote on his Instagram page.
31.01.2025, 20:32 92581
Bogdanovich Glacier, Oktyabrskaya Cave In Almaty Mountains
25.01.2025, 11:33 107401
Inside the lavish £242million 'doomsday' bunker where the ultra-rich elite will retreat if WW3 breaks out
Images
A luxurious members-only 'doomsday' bunker featuring swimming pools, AI-driven healthcare and glamorous suites is set to open in 2026, Dailymail reports.
US-based company SAFE has unveiled plans to build a luxury fortress in Virginia, just outside Washington in the US, where a $300million (£242million) bunker will house 625 of the world's wealthiest people in the event of a global disaster.
The underground bunker, which has been named Aerie, will offer clients the chance to survive should there be a disaster above ground - though they will need to shell out $20million (£16 million) each to secure it.
Despite being placed in close proximity to The White House in Washington, directors of the new hideout have insisted the location of the build is merely 'coincidence' and has nothing to do with global tensions - and fears of a potential World War Three.
The fortress is just one of a string of similar hideouts built for the ultra-wealthy over the last few years, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Mark Zuckerberg and Tom Cruise admitting to building their own, or signing up for a spot in one of the posh safety pits.
Clients willing to fork out the hefty price tag will not only have access to the fortress should the world come to an end but will be able to step foot into the pods whenever they feel their 'safety threatened'.
Beyond just memory-foam mattresses and marble floors, Aerie will provide guests with an unmatched set of facilities, including 'AI powered' medical care, countless 'wellness programs' and a perfect blend of 'protection and luxury'.
The hideout is also set to come with luxury gourmet dining facilities, an indoor swimming pool, cold plunge centers, IV therapy rooms, a bowling alley and climbing wall.
31.12.2024, 14:16 159026
Furry friends celebrate New Year
Images
30.12.2024, 14:46 158791
New Year's mood in electric trains
Images
21.12.2024, 14:55 179181
Kazakhstan’s Main New Year Trees Lights Up
Images
Lights were lit on 80 New Year trees in Almaty, marking the beginning of the festive season.
The ceremonial lighting of the city's main Christmas tree with a height of 25 meters took place on Abai Square. Under the snowfall, in the spotlight, she gathered more than 8 thousand residents and guests of Almaty nearby.
A solemn ceremony of lighting over 30 festive Christmas trees of the capital took place in Astana. More than 15,000 people took part in the event.
A lot of entertainment is organized at all locations: ice rinks, slides, mafas (small architectural forms), photo zones and much more.
04.12.2024, 10:10 211226
Festival of craftsmen and ethno-designers in Aktobe
Images
One of the days of the festival is dedicated to ethnic designers and craftsmen who create modern Kazakh national clothes.
They held a special defile.
