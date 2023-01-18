17.01.2023, 12:48 2796
Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE
Images | Akorda
12.01.2023, 19:09 12741
Light pillars captured in northern Kazakhstan's winter sky
Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar
Photographer captures rare natural phenomenon as freezing temperatures and tiny flakes of ice create illusion of light pillars reaching into the night sky above the north of Kazakhstan.
06.01.2023, 23:55 27671
Bad weather in Kazakhstan
Images | MES RK
31.12.2022, 13:27 45791
New Year's mood
Images | 35photo.pro
30.12.2022, 13:56 48761
New Year with animals
Images | adonius.club
23.12.2022, 15:42 66856
President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
23.12.2022, 14:48 67031
New Year's Express went from Astana to Borovoye
Images | telegram/orda_kz
On the eve of the New Year, PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION launched a comfortable New Year's electric train to the Shchuchinsk-Borovsk resort area.
To create a festive atmosphere for passengers, the train is decorated in national and New Year's style.
19.12.2022, 12:53 76366
Argentina is world champion 2022
Images | gazeta.ru
15.12.2022, 21:28 82416
Bulat Ayukhanov. Tribute
