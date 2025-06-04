29.05.2025, 12:20 3831
Kolsay Lakes - Emerald Pearls of Kazakhstan's Nature
Kolsay Lakes are one of the most picturesque places in Kazakhstan, attracting tourists with their pristine beauty and unique nature. Located in the Almaty region, not far from the border with Kyrgyzstan, the three Kolsay lakes, spread out in a picturesque mountain valley of the Tien Shan, are often called "pearls of the Northern Tien Shan".
Each of the lakes is located at a different altitude - from 1,800 to 2,850 meters above sea level. The water here is amazingly clear and a rich turquoise color, reflecting the spruce forests, rocks and sky. Thanks to the clean mountain air and silence, the Kolsay Lakes have become a popular destination for ecotourism, hiking, camping and fishing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.05.2025, 12:54 46311
Victory Day is celebrated in Almaty
01.05.2025, 22:14 59406
Kazakhstan celebrated the Day of People's Unity
Images | Akimat of Almaty
The Day of People's Unity in Kazakhstan is a national holiday and is a day off. The holiday has been celebrated since 1996. On October 18, 1995, a decree was signed declaring May 1 as the Day of People's Unity in Kazakhstan, thereby canceling the celebration of International Workers' Solidarity Day.
According to the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, about 130 ethnic groups live in peace and harmony in the republic. The unity of the people is an indicator of a strong and prosperous state, the basis of which is tolerance and intercultural dialogue.
09.04.2025, 20:34 88951
Magical Flowering Of Apricots In Almaty
Images | instagram.com/dots_foto
When there are still bare branches around, and pink-and-white clouds are already flashing on the trees. This fleeting holiday lasts only a few days, and every year I wait for these moments to take new photos," Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko wrote on his Instagram page.
28.03.2025, 10:19 111976
Humanoid robots attract attention at 2025 ZGC Forum Annual Conference
Images | Xinhua/Ju Huanzong
Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference showcases the latest technologies and products on humanoid robots, Xinhua reports.
22.03.2025, 15:44 126936
How Nauryz is celebrated in Kazakhstan
Images | Akimat of Astana
Nauryz is one of the most ancient holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the New Year among the Turkic peoples, otherwise it is called the holiday of spring renewal.
18.03.2025, 17:17 133666
Kazakhstan Hosts Fashion Shows of National Clothes
Images | gov.kz
This year, as part of the celebration of Nauryz Meiramy, March 18 was approved as the Day of National Clothes.
Kazakh national clothing is an important and integral attribute of Kazakh culture. The national identity of the Kazakh people retains its uniqueness, distinguishing our people from other nations.
Bright events dedicated to the Day of National Clothes were held in the cities of Kazakhstan, which demonstrated the richness of Kazakh culture and traditions.
14.03.2025, 10:32 147281
110 Tazy dogs compete in race in Karaganda region
Images | Akimat of Karaganda region
An open race for the Kazakh Tazy breed was held in the Bukhar-Zhyrau district, the press service of the Akimat of the Karaganda region reports.
The tournament, held in anticipation of Nauryz, attracted owners of 110 dogs from Astana, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Bayanaul, Karkaraly, Ulytau region, and other towns.
The dogs competed in two distances: 500 meters and 1,000 meters.
The winner of the 500-meter race was a dog named Alghyr from the Ulytau region.
12.03.2025, 06:26 147196
Snowdrops bloom in Almaty
Images | instagram/dots_foto
I am always amazed at how life breaks through the cold earth, through the remnants of winter snow! Small, fragile, but so brave - the first snowdrops, Alatau saffron, bloom on the slopes of the mountains. They are waiting for warmth and are not afraid of frosty nights. They just reach for the sun, giving the world their purity and freshness," Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko wrote on his Instagram page.
