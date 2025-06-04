29.05.2025, 12:20 3831

Kolsay Lakes - Emerald Pearls of Kazakhstan's Nature

Kolsay Lakes are one of the most picturesque places in Kazakhstan, attracting tourists with their pristine beauty and unique nature. Located in the Almaty region, not far from the border with Kyrgyzstan, the three Kolsay lakes, spread out in a picturesque mountain valley of the Tien Shan, are often called "pearls of the Northern Tien Shan".

Each of the lakes is located at a different altitude - from 1,800 to 2,850 meters above sea level. The water here is amazingly clear and a rich turquoise color, reflecting the spruce forests, rocks and sky. Thanks to the clean mountain air and silence, the Kolsay Lakes have become a popular destination for ecotourism, hiking, camping and fishing.
 

