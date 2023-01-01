31.12.2022, 13:27 2481
New Year's mood
Images | 35photo.pro
30.12.2022, 13:56 5451
New Year with animals
Images | adonius.club
23.12.2022, 15:42 23546
President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
23.12.2022, 14:48 23721
New Year's Express went from Astana to Borovoye
Images | telegram/orda_kz
On the eve of the New Year, PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION launched a comfortable New Year's electric train to the Shchuchinsk-Borovsk resort area.
To create a festive atmosphere for passengers, the train is decorated in national and New Year's style.
19.12.2022, 12:53 33056
Argentina is world champion 2022
Images | gazeta.ru
15.12.2022, 21:28 39316
Bulat Ayukhanov. Tribute
06.12.2022, 14:20 57491
Nuclear Icebreaker Plows The Arctic Ocean
Images | telegram/Nation Geographic
02.12.2022, 15:32 64821
Rescue Aviation Conducted Training At Caspian Sea
Images | МЧС РК
01.12.2022, 13:37 66566
Big and Small Wild Cats
Images | telegram/Animal Planet
