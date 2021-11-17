Система Orphus

'Superheroes' dance show based on the Marvel Superheroes epic took place in Almaty

16.11.2021, 18:40 17254

Comments

relevant news

Outstanding Images Of The Year

27.10.2021, 23:49 271189

Images | iz.ru

The organizers of the prestigious international competition Siena International Photo Awards summed up the results of 2021.

This week in photos: Peresild's return from ISS, chapel disinfection, McGregor's waxwork

25.10.2021, 12:31 305425

Images | Actress Yulia Peresild (center) after the landing of the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, Kazakhstan, October 17. Peresild and director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days on the International Space Station filming The Challenge and became the first in the world to shoot a feature film in space | tass.com

Major landslide in Sochi: more than 70 people left their damaged homes

06.10.2021, 23:32 542755

Images | Газета.Ru

Most read