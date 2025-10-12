10.10.2025, 22:30 4246
The Great Wall of China in Changping Valley
02.10.2025, 18:57 24271
Moiseyev Ballet Performed in Almaty with Triumphant Success
01.10.2025, 10:21 26966
Almaty's Central Stadium sold out for the Kairat-Real Madrid match.
Almaty's Kairat played a historic match against Real Madrid in the second round of the Champions League, but lost 5-0.
Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick (penalty in the 25th minute, 52nd, and 74th minutes), while Eduardo Camavinga (83rd) and Brahim Diaz (90+3) also scored.
This is Kairat's second defeat in the main round: Rafael Urazbakhtin's team previously lost 4-1 to Sporting. Real Madrid, meanwhile, secured their second consecutive victory after a 2-1 home win over Marseille.
The match attracted nearly 23,000 spectators at Almaty's Central Stadium, along with more than 5,000 foreign fans from China, Russia, Spain, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, and other countries.
More than 2,500 police officers were on hand to maintain order, and medics and rescue services were on duty.
Despite the defeat, the match was a major event for Almaty and generated enormous interest far beyond Kazakhstan's borders.
18.09.2025, 21:56 56686
The Museum of the Terracotta Army in Xi'an
08.09.2025, 12:29 75951
Total Lunar Eclipse Over Kazakhstan - "Blood Moon" September 7
On the night of September 7-8, 2025, residents of Kazakhstan witnessed a rare astronomical phenomenon - a total lunar eclipse. The Moon turned a dark red or brownish-orange hue - an effect known as the "Blood Moon".
According to Astana time (UTC+5), the phases of the eclipse were distributed as follows:
- The penumbral phase began at about 21:26
- The total phase - from 22:29 to 23:53, peak - at 23:11
- Completion - approximately 00:56
The duration of the total phase was about 82 minutes, and the total time of the eclipse was about 5.5 hours.
03.09.2025, 21:31 88241
Beijing held a military parade marking 80 years since the end of World War II
28.08.2025, 22:43 94521
Xinjiang Art and Photography Exhibition Opens in Almaty
12.08.2025, 12:00 103421
The Kazakh Tazy made its world premiere at the World Dog Show 2025 in Helsinki
18.07.2025, 11:33 137621
Expedition 'Journey to the Heart of Eurasia'
As part of the Central Asia route, the participants of the expedition 'Journey to the Heart of Eurasia' visited one of the oldest cities in Tajikistan, Khujand. Here they visited a grandiose museum and cultural complex, the architecture of which impressed the expedition with its oriental grandeur.
The familiarization with this museum gave the participants the opportunity to touch the cultural evolution of the region - from ancient Sogdiana to the Soviet era and the modern national revival.
After that, the expedition went to Istaravshan, a city with more than 2,000 years of history, once known as Ustrushana.
Despite its modern reconstruction, the city retains the authentic atmosphere of an ancient city-state.
These places added a new meaning to the route, connecting the past and the present, the architecture and the spirit of the people, their poetry, strength, and dignity.
