18.09.2025
The Museum of the Terracotta Army in Xi'an
08.09.2025
Total Lunar Eclipse Over Kazakhstan - "Blood Moon" September 7
Images | instagram/dots_foto
On the night of September 7-8, 2025, residents of Kazakhstan witnessed a rare astronomical phenomenon - a total lunar eclipse. The Moon turned a dark red or brownish-orange hue - an effect known as the "Blood Moon".
According to Astana time (UTC+5), the phases of the eclipse were distributed as follows:
- The penumbral phase began at about 21:26
- The total phase - from 22:29 to 23:53, peak - at 23:11
- Completion - approximately 00:56
The duration of the total phase was about 82 minutes, and the total time of the eclipse was about 5.5 hours.
03.09.2025
Beijing held a military parade marking 80 years since the end of World War II
28.08.2025
Xinjiang Art and Photography Exhibition Opens in Almaty
12.08.2025
The Kazakh Tazy made its world premiere at the World Dog Show 2025 in Helsinki
Images | Ministry of Ecology and natural resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan
18.07.2025
Expedition 'Journey to the Heart of Eurasia'
As part of the Central Asia route, the participants of the expedition 'Journey to the Heart of Eurasia' visited one of the oldest cities in Tajikistan, Khujand. Here they visited a grandiose museum and cultural complex, the architecture of which impressed the expedition with its oriental grandeur.
The familiarization with this museum gave the participants the opportunity to touch the cultural evolution of the region - from ancient Sogdiana to the Soviet era and the modern national revival.
After that, the expedition went to Istaravshan, a city with more than 2,000 years of history, once known as Ustrushana.
Despite its modern reconstruction, the city retains the authentic atmosphere of an ancient city-state.
These places added a new meaning to the route, connecting the past and the present, the architecture and the spirit of the people, their poetry, strength, and dignity.
29.05.2025
Kolsay Lakes - Emerald Pearls of Kazakhstan's Nature
Kolsay Lakes are one of the most picturesque places in Kazakhstan, attracting tourists with their pristine beauty and unique nature. Located in the Almaty region, not far from the border with Kyrgyzstan, the three Kolsay lakes, spread out in a picturesque mountain valley of the Tien Shan, are often called "pearls of the Northern Tien Shan".
Each of the lakes is located at a different altitude - from 1,800 to 2,850 meters above sea level. The water here is amazingly clear and a rich turquoise color, reflecting the spruce forests, rocks and sky. Thanks to the clean mountain air and silence, the Kolsay Lakes have become a popular destination for ecotourism, hiking, camping and fishing.
09.05.2025
Victory Day is celebrated in Almaty
01.05.2025
Kazakhstan celebrated the Day of People's Unity
Images | Akimat of Almaty
The Day of People's Unity in Kazakhstan is a national holiday and is a day off. The holiday has been celebrated since 1996. On October 18, 1995, a decree was signed declaring May 1 as the Day of People's Unity in Kazakhstan, thereby canceling the celebration of International Workers' Solidarity Day.
According to the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, about 130 ethnic groups live in peace and harmony in the republic. The unity of the people is an indicator of a strong and prosperous state, the basis of which is tolerance and intercultural dialogue.
