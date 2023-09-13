11.09.2023, 11:27 12186
UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland
Images | t.me/ptrkkz
12.09.2023, 10:49 8006
Death toll from Morocco earthquake exceeds 2,000
Images | Xinhua
Moroccan rescuers at the site of the destruction are sorting through the rubble in search of victims.
09.09.2023, 11:14 7736
Pilots of National Security Committee, Border Service and Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan conducted tactical exercises
Images | NSC
The Aviation Service of the National Security Committee, together with border guards and rescuers, conducted tactical flight exercises in two regions at once - in Almaty and Mangystau regions.
08.09.2023, 02:28 25856
Official visit of the President of Albania Bayram Begay to Kazakhstan
Images | Akorda
08.09.2023, 02:24 25856
National team of Kazakhstan lost to Finland
Images | instagram/kff_team
08.09.2023, 02:23 32766
President Tokayev visits strategic command and staff military exercises "Batyl Toitarys - 2023"
Images | Akorda
04.09.2023, 21:23 37926
Astana residents took part in a fire-tactical exercise
Images | MES RK
As part of the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to conduct exercises in multi-storey residential complexes.
Special attention was paid to children. The rescuers familiarized them with their equipment. During the exercise, the tactics of extinguishing fires and evacuating people in high-rise buildings were worked out.
01.09.2023, 22:29 38226
1 September is the day of knowledge
26.08.2023, 22:11 61946
Fair of Agricultural and Industrial Goods of Tajikistan
Images | Akorda
Within the framework of the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan, an exhibition-fair of agricultural, industrial products, handicrafts and national dishes of Tajikistan was held in Astana.
The leaders of the two countries visited the exhibition-fair and examined traditional Tajik costumes, carpets, fabrics, decorative ceramics, musical instruments. Fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, confectionery were widely represented.
Within the framework of the event, concert programs, master classes in various crafts and folk crafts were held, residents and guests of the capital of Kazakhstan were also able to taste national dishes.
