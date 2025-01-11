This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
1st deputy Head of Kazakh Presidential Administration named
relevant news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Project Office in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Competition Protection and Development Agency to set up its digital ecosystem
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev receives newly-appointed First Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ministry of Industry and Construction launches 75 new professions for innovative industries
Thus, there is a gradual change from manual labour to automated labour, which fundamentally changes the usual idea of working professions in society," Kanat Sharlapayev noted.
Training in five specialities in the field of geological exploration of solid minerals is carried out by the country's only Geological Exploration College in the Abai region. Work is also underway in the construction industry. Over the past two years, more than 400 specialists have taken advanced training courses within the framework of co-operation between the Association of Builders of Kazakhstan and BI University. Last year, 550 college students attended the WorldSkills Kazakhstan championship," the minister said.
- celebration of ten professional holidays with honouring and awarding representatives of working professions working in the supervised industries;
- Holding an "Open Doors Day" for schoolchildren and students;
- organising job fairs on the basis of colleges.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks
- Improvement of mechanisms for preventing occupational injuries through digital monitoring in the field of occupational safety and health, introduction of integral assessment of occupational risks with assignment of a risk class to enterprises, as well as strengthening requirements for training and knowledge testing, and administrative liability for violations of occupational safety and health.
- To ensure the transparency and legality of labour relations, it is planned to introduce mechanisms for the declaration of labour relations, providing for the posting of staffing tables by employers and the conversion of procedures for concluding labour and collective agreements into an electronic format.
- In the framework of cooperation with the International Labour Organization, a joint action plan will be implemented to promote the principles of decent work, which includes recommendations for improving legislation.
An integrated approach to the implementation of The Year of Vocational Professions, combining digital technologies, professional skills development and social support, will allow us not only to raise the prestige of working professions, but also to ensure sustainable growth in the welfare of citizens," Svetlana Zhakupova told.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov orders to work out issues of launching preferential programmes of mortgage and rental housing for working personnel
It is necessary to translate the best corporate practices of social support of working personnel, expand and introduce new incentives for them. I instruct the ministries of industry, energy, transport, agriculture, water resources, together with enterprises, akimats and Otbasy Bank to work out the issues of launching preferential programmes of mortgage and rental housing for workers," Olzhas Bektenov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Year of Working Professions: Olzhas Bektenov instructs to strengthen control over observance of safe working conditions and intensify work on training of highly qualified personnel for economy
The development of human capital is one of the important factors of long-term and sustainable economic growth. It is thanks to professionals in their work that the economy develops and the well-being of all citizens increases. Therefore, we will take consistent measures to raise the status of the person of labour. In this regard, 2025 has been declared by the Head of State the Year of Working Professions," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reform
In an interview to the newspaper "Ana tili" the President emphasised that the task of the Government is to ensure economic growth of the country and increase the welfare of citizens. We must ensure intensive economic growth. In this regard, under the leadership of Serik Makashevich, the economic bloc of the Government together with a group of experts is working out new approaches to the reform of fiscal and tariff policy, which will also affect the social security sphere. These approaches will be presented in the near future, after a detailed discussion with the expert community," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
08.01.2025, 12:52Olzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reformOlzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reform 08.01.2025, 13:55Year of Working Professions: Olzhas Bektenov instructs to strengthen control over observance of safe working conditions and intensify work on training of highly qualified personnel for economy51986Year of Working Professions: Olzhas Bektenov instructs to strengthen control over observance of safe working conditions and intensify work on training of highly qualified personnel for economy 08.01.2025, 14:59Olzhas Bektenov orders to work out issues of launching preferential programmes of mortgage and rental housing for working personnel51641Olzhas Bektenov orders to work out issues of launching preferential programmes of mortgage and rental housing for working personnel 08.01.2025, 15:03Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks51251Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks 08.01.2025, 16:0551021Ministry of Industry and Construction launches 75 new professions for innovative industries 19.12.2024, 16:24238356Presidents of Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau visit AIFC 19.12.2024, 15:16222251Olzhas Bektenov: Time zone decision based on very deep scientific research 19.12.2024, 14:23Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone193886Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone 19.12.2024, 10:22191366Olzhas Bektenov discusses Venture Capital Fund launch with international and Kazakhstani experts 18.12.2024, 10:09187226Kazakhstan Handed Over CICA Chairmanship to Azerbaijan