20 new multidisciplinary hospitals with private investment to be built in Kazakhstan

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

Issues of further development of the healthcare sector in Kazakhstan were discussed at the regular meeting of the Council for Improvement of Investment Climate chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





The event was attended by British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, Canadian Ambassador Alan Hamson, US Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum, representatives of the World Bank and Citibank for Kazakhstan, Ernst & Young, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Pfizer, heads of central government agencies of Kazakhstan.





The participants discussed in detail the introduction of modern medical technologies, modernization of health infrastructure, training of qualified specialists, development of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing public access to innovative medicines, provision of medical services to residents of remote communities and a number of others.





Prime Minister emphasized that in recent years a large-scale reform of health care has been carried out in Kazakhstan. In particular, the Unified National Health System has been created, compulsory medical insurance has been introduced, telemedicine is being developed, the process of procurement of equipment and medicines has been improved, the salaries of doctors have been significantly increased.





In general, the Government is working to create a sustainable model for the development of this sphere with bringing the level of its financing to 5% of GDP by 2027. In this regard, we are interested in attracting investments and advanced technologies," Alikhan Smailov said.





He added that the measures taken by the Government have a positive impact on the investment attractiveness of the industry. Thus, at the end of last year, investments in fixed assets in the health sector increased by almost 30%, amounting to about $540 million. At the same time, the volume of the pharmaceutical market has increased 2.9 times over the past 7 years.





According to him, complex measures are taken in terms of improving medical infrastructure. For example, by order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan it is planned to build 20 modern multidisciplinary hospitals with the involvement of private investment. In addition, within the framework of the national project "Modernization of rural health care" 655 primary health care facilities will be commissioned and 32 multidisciplinary district hospitals will be modernized.





Prime Minister noted that the Government was also actively cooperating with major representatives of the global pharmaceutical industry, providing packages of state support measures. Thus, with Pfizer it is planned to conclude an Investment Agreement on localization of production of medicines. An agreement has been reached with AstraZeneca on the creation of contract manufacturing of original medicines with an investment volume of $32 million.





At the same time, within the framework of the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the USA, a framework agreement was signed with GE Healthcare on localization of production of medical equipment for the amount of $60 million. At the same time, a number of projects with the company Roсhe for the amount of $2.5 million are being worked out. At various stages of implementation there are projects of contract manufacturing with investors from South Korea, Turkey, Egypt and Israel.





Thus, against the background of growing demand for medicines, the healthcare sector, including the pharmaceutical industry, has a huge potential for further development," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.





As a result, Prime Minister instructed the authorized state bodies to work out the proposals and recommendations voiced during the meeting.