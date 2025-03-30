67 waste recycling plants to be built in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

During his working trip to Pavlodar region Prime Minister checked the fulfilment of the President's instructions in the energy sector. In Ekibastuz Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the results of modernisation of the Power Plant-1, as well as the beginning of implementation of projects on reconstruction of the Power Plant-2 and construction of the Power Plant-3 on clean coal technology. A national meeting on the development of the industry against the backdrop of the growing needs of the economy, launch of new production facilities and active digitalisation was also held here, primeminister.kz reports.





The total installed capacity of Ekibastuz power plant, which includes Bulat Nurzhanov power plant-1 and Ekibastuz power plant-2, reaches 5 thousand MW, which makes Ekibastuz a strategically important centre of power generation. Overall, Pavlodar region generates over 40% of the country's electricity. As part of the modernisation of the Power Plant-1, Power Unit 1 with a capacity of 540 MW was restored and commissioned in December last year. In 2026-2028 it is planned to reconstruct the fuel supply system and build a new chimney. Additionally, the automation of processes, emission control and prevention of emergency situations were reported.





At the national meeting on energy development under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered key areas of the sector, including the introduction of new capacity, modernisation of infrastructure, issues of unification of electricity networks of the Western Zone with the Unified Electricity System of the country, energy efficiency, etc., the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov said. The reports were made by the Ministers of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, the management of national companies Samruk-Energo JSC and KEGOC JSC, as well as akims of a number of regions.





There are 227 power plants in Kazakhstan. The average level of wear and tear of the stations' equipment reaches 56 per cent. At the end of last year, the volume of electricity generation increased by 4%. New capacities are expected to be commissioned through modernisation of existing plants and construction of new generating units. Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that last year 771 MW of new capacities were commissioned, including the restoration of unit 1 at Ekibastuz power plant-1, replacement of turbine 6 at Atyrau CHPP, boiler 8 at the CHPP in Zhezkazgan, as well as alternative energy projects with a total capacity of 163 MW. 14 investment agreements have been concluded for modernisation, expansion, reconstruction and renewal of generating units with a total capacity of about 2 GW. It is planned to commission 621 MW this year and 2.6 GW in 2026. To cover the economy's power needs, 68 projects will be implemented until 2029. In general, it is planned to modernise, reconstruct and expand the existing plants for a total capacity of 4.2 GW by 2035.





In addition, the project on reconstruction of 220-500 kV overhead lines of KEGOC branches of Aktobe, Western, Sarbai inter-system power networks has been completed, under which the existing 24 power transmission lines with a total length of 2,000 kilometres, which have reached their normal service life, have been repaired. It was also reported on the progress of modernisation of Almaty CHP-2 and CHP-3.





Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev reported on work with the country's largest enterprises to reduce energy consumption and energy intensity of the economy. A number of implemented projects were named. Modernisation of pumping equipment at the enterprise KarCement reduced specific energy consumption by 15.4%. Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant overhauled electrolysers and insulated electric boilers, reducing electricity consumption by 4.5%. Aktobe Copper Company reduced electricity consumption by 2% by optimising the operation of gas piston units and adjusting the fuel mixture supply. Energy consumption in the public sector is also being monitored. As part of digitalisation, the State Energy Register is being transformed into a Unified Information System in the field of energy saving.





The President called energy one of the key areas of building a self-sufficient and competitive country. It is a fundamental factor of sustainable progress in the new world, on which successful digitalisation and widespread introduction of artificial intelligence directly depend. And here, as the Head of State noted, Kazakhstan has huge opportunities. At the same time, untimely implementation of planned projects hinders the development of the economy. This is unacceptable. We need to work ahead of the curve. A number of major projects need electricity already now," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





Among the important projects are commissioning of modern coal-fired plants in Semey, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Kokshetau cities, construction of modern power plant-3 in Ekibastuz.





Following the results of the meeting a number of instructions were given. This year KEGOC should start construction and installation works on unification of electric networks of the Western zone with UES with completion of works in 2027. This project will increase the reliability of electricity supply to consumers. The Prime Minister emphasised the development of the coal chemical industry and instructed to actively use innovative technologies for coal processing to produce high value-added products.