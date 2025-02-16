Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation

Tell a friendThe Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of digitalisation of the agro-industrial complex. The Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Dmitry Mun made reports on the ongoing work, primeminister.kz reports. Currently, the Ministry of Agriculture has 4 information systems on its balance sheet. These are the identification of farm animals (ISA); the Unified Automated System for the Management of Agroindustrial Complex Sectors e-Agriculture (UASA); the Unified State Information System for Subsidies (GISS); and the Information System for Crediting the Population Auyl Amanaty. An information system for traceability of crop production is under development. In the sphere of agro-industrial complex 93 state services are provided, 98 per cent of them in electronic format. In 2024, electronic services were used more than 2.6 million times. Re-engineering was carried out for 11 groups of business processes, 7 of them for land resources and the rest for crop production. As a result, the number of documents required for reporting was reduced by 83%. The number of steps for farmers has decreased by 85%, the time of service delivery has decreased by 97%. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that at the first forum of agricultural workers the Head of State set the task of digital transformation of the agro-industrial complex. In this regard, the Government pays special attention to the introduction of elements of smart technologies in all sectors of agriculture. Specific goals and key areas have been identified. Through the use of digital tools it is necessary to ensure the accuracy of data on the need for financial resources, reporting, sowing areas, livestock. The Head of the Government stressed that digitalisation should contribute to increasing transparency and efficiency of state support measures. "It is important to introduce IT-tools in the accounting of agricultural land. It is necessary that their digitisation will contribute to the rational use of land and pastures, balanced sowing planning. Space monitoring of all agricultural lands and the use of drones should be more widely applied," Olzhas Bektenov said. Another important issue is the system of identification of livestock and crop products. It is necessary to build a transparent chain of products from their origin to the end consumer. First of all, this system should be oriented to the accounting of produced products, guarantee of their quality, control of biological and veterinary safety. Filat stressed the need to make greater use of digital solutions and artificial intelligence in forecasting climate risks, crop yields and market prices for foodstuffs. Besides, due to the application of artificial intelligence, it is expected to optimise the processes of irrigation, the use of plant protection products and fertilizers, the consumption of fodder, as well as the management of the fleet of agricultural machinery. "Today, the problem of accuracy of statistical data in the spheres of animal husbandry, crop production, accounting of grain and product stocks in stabilisation funds, storage facilities, determination of soil moisture and ensuring veterinary safety remains relevant. All these issues should be solved through full digitalisation of the data recording system," Olzhas Bektenov noted. In this regard, the head of the Government gave a number of instructions to the Ministries of Agriculture and Digital Development. Together with regional akimats to develop a digital map of agricultural land by the end of 2025; Together with akimats to complete the development of traceability system in crop production by 1 September 2025; On the instructions of the Head of State, a National Agricultural Census is planned to be held in 2025. Based on its results, to carry out full digitisation of the results, their analysis and constantly update the database.
