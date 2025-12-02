01.12.2025, 10:10 10551
Aida Balayeva named Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
By a presidential decree, Aida Balayeva has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Born in 1974, Aida Balayeva is a native of Almaty region. She is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.
Throughout her professional career, Aida Balayeva held many posts, including the head of the Internal Policy Department of Astana city in 2008-2010. She served as the deputy mayor of Astana city in 2010-2014. In 2014, she took the post of the head of the Internal Policy Department at the President's Executive Office. In 2020 - January 2022, Aida Balayeva was the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan. From 2022 to September 2023, she was the Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office.
01.12.2025, 18:55 10226
Almaty region’s GRP rises to KZT6tn in 3 years, says governor
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
At the meeting, the Head of State was presented with the key indicators of the region’s social and economic development, as well as development plans of Almaty’s urban areas.
According to Sultangaziyev, the region’s GRP has risen 1.8-fold – from 3.4 trillion to 6 trillion tenge, in the past three years. The short-term economic indicator stood at 109.7% in January-October this year.
The governor informed that 13 investment projects worth over 470 billion tenge are under implementation in the food sector, logistics, and metallurgy, in partnerships with international companies.
He added the region’s exports of manufactured goods grew 28.5% to 618.5 million US dollars in nine months of this year, with high-value-added products making up 90% of the exports.
Sultangaziyev also reported that Almaty region is one of the leaders when it comes to the efficient use of state agricultural subsidies, with up to 17 tenge of agricultural products are produced for every tenge of subsidies. The region now has 11 commercial dairy farms.
30.11.2025, 09:22 34761
Kazakhstan expresses its protest over attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium's critical infrastructure
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its protest over yet another deliberate attack on the critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the waters of the Port of Novorossiysk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This incident marks the third act of aggression against an exclusively civilian facility whose operation is safeguarded by norms of international law.
As a responsible participant of the global energy market, Kazakhstan consistently advocates for maintaining the stability and uninterrupted supply of energy resources. We emphasize that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium plays an important role in supporting the stability of the global energy system.
We view what has occurred as an action harming the bilateral relations of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and we expect the Ukrainian side to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
28.11.2025, 19:45 58276
Nearly 60% of current rural governors in Kazakhstan elected to office for 1st time - President
Addressing the first meeting of rural akims in Astana, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that nearly 60% of rural akims have been elected to this position for the first time, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
to the Law "On local public administration and self-government". The amendments are aimed at expanding akims’ powers in monitoring street trade, improving public spaces, and acquiring specialized equipment.
He noted that the legislation still contains various "vague provisions that, in essence, do not give akims a real opportunity to positively influence the work of local governing bodies."
I believe that the powers of rural akims’ duties must be as specific as possible," the President emphasized and urged deputies to take this into account when discussing amendments to the legislation, as well as the propositions voiced by rural akims at today’s meeting.
28.11.2025, 15:59 58866
There will be no presidential quota' in new Parliament - Tokayev
Addressing the Dialogue Platform of Rural Akims on Friday, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev elaborated on the upcoming parliamentary reform, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The initiative to create a unicameral Parliament was put forward in my Address. One can say this is a logical continuation of earlier political transformations," said the Head of State.
President Tokayev said that this step strengthens the principle of "A Strong President - An Influential Parliament - An Accountable Government", while maintaining the presidential form of governance. He noted that the initiative is widely discussed in society, with many suggestions emerging for the future Parliament's structure.
For instance, some ideas suggest linking the proportional representation of MPs to population size. Under such a model, the number could reach 200 people, compared to the current 148 serving in the two chambers," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
27.11.2025, 19:53 79031
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Turkmenistan to combat crime
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday signed the law ratifying the agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in combating crime, Qazinfrom News Agency reports via Akorda.
The agreement on cooperation in combating crime was signed on October 10, 2024, in Ashgabat, as part of the Kazakh President’s state visit to Turkmenistan.
The document provides a regulatory-legal framework for an effective interaction and encompasses a wide range of modern threats, including:
- Organized crime, terrorism, and extremism (including their financing)
- Corruption-related and economic crimes
- Cybercrimes
- Opportunity to expand cooperation in combating other types of crimes
27.11.2025, 16:45 80396
Kazakh FM Kosherbayev attends joint meeting of CSTO councils of foreign, defense ministers, and security secretaries committee
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in a joint meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of the Secretaries of Security Councils, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Those participating from the Kazakh side were the Secretary of the Security Council, Gizat Nurdauletov, and the Minister of Defense, Dauren Kossanov, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.
The parties exchanged views on pressing issues of international and regional security. They also discussed the results of the CSTO’s activity in the current year and promising areas of the Organization’s work in 2026.
Addressing the meeting, Kosherbayev informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan’s approaches to the issues of strengthening the cooperation in the CSTO format and outlined a number of propositions to further develop the Organization.
The participants of the joint meeting approved the agenda and draft documents of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.
27.11.2025, 13:30 79886
Kazakhstan Achieves a Significant Diplomatic Breakthrough in the IAEA
At the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, it was officially announced that Kazakhstan has joined the IAEA Far East Regional Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This decision marks a significant diplomatic milestone, ensuring the restoration of Kazakhstan’s full and equal participation in all of the Agency’s governance processes.
Kazakhstan became the eighth member of the "Far East" regional group, joining China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mongolia, and Cambodia. Negotiations on accession had been underway since 2009 in Astana, Vienna, Geneva, New York, and in the capitals of the group’s member states. For many years, Kazakhstan remained one of 17 IAEA Member States not affiliated with any regional group, which significantly limited the country’s ability to participate in key governing structures.
Under established IAEA practice, states outside regional groups cannot compete on equal footing in elections to the Board of Governors, nominate candidates for leadership positions in the General Conference and the Board of Governors, participate fully in key committees, or take part in regional consultations that shape fundamental Agency decisions.
Since 2021, Kazakhstan has consistently advanced the initiative to restore sovereign equality among all IAEA Member States in multilateral forums, regularly placing this issue on the agendas of the Board of Governors and the General Conference. The adoption of a General Conference resolution in 2023 and the creation of the "Group of Friends" provided strong momentum to efforts aimed at eliminating imbalance and inequality within the Agency. As a result, the number of states not belonging to any regional group decreased from 17 to 12.
Despite its exemplary record in nuclear disarmament and the peaceful use of atomic energy, Kazakhstan had long faced limitations in representation within the IAEA’s governing bodies. Therefore, Kazakhstan’s accession to the Far East Regional Group constitutes a historic step toward restoring the principle of sovereign equality, fully aligned with the Agency’s Statute and the General Conference Resolution GC(67)/RES/15 of 29 September 2023, initiated by Kazakhstan.
Membership in the regional group paves the way for Kazakhstan to participate fully and on an equal basis in the IAEA’s decision-making processes. This carries particular importance for the development of the national nuclear energy sector and for strengthening international cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy.
Kazakhstan intends to continue its efforts to ensure the full and equal participation of all Member States in the activities of the IAEA.
26.11.2025, 21:54 98956
Meeting with a Representative of Al Jazeera was Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Chairman of the Committee for International Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov met with the representative of the international broadcasting network Al Jazeera Hafez Al-Awa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed prospects for cooperation in the media sphere. The importance of engagement with foreign broadcasting institutions that play a significant role in shaping the global information agenda was underscored.
Chairman Smadiyarov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s openness to expanding collaboration with Al Jazeera and expressed interest in enhancing joint initiatives aimed at raising international awareness of the country’s socio-economic development and foreign-policy priorities.
Following the talks, both sides confirmed their readiness to maintain a mutually beneficial dialogue and explore potential avenues for further cooperation.
