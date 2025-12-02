Aida Balayeva named Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





At the meeting, the Head of State was presented with the key indicators of the region’s social and economic development, as well as development plans of Almaty’s urban areas.





According to Sultangaziyev, the region’s GRP has risen 1.8-fold – from 3.4 trillion to 6 trillion tenge, in the past three years. The short-term economic indicator stood at 109.7% in January-October this year.





The governor informed that 13 investment projects worth over 470 billion tenge are under implementation in the food sector, logistics, and metallurgy, in partnerships with international companies.





He added the region’s exports of manufactured goods grew 28.5% to 618.5 million US dollars in nine months of this year, with high-value-added products making up 90% of the exports.





Sultangaziyev also reported that Almaty region is one of the leaders when it comes to the efficient use of state agricultural subsidies, with up to 17 tenge of agricultural products are produced for every tenge of subsidies. The region now has 11 commercial dairy farms.