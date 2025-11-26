Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Development of the Transport Industry within the Framework of Presidential Instructions

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of aviation hubs and the automobile road sector within the framework of the instructions of the Head of State. The meeting was attended by the heads of the ministries of transport, finance, energy, industry and construction, as well as the akims of the cities of Astana and Almaty, primeminister.kz reports.





The Prime Minister was presented with a Civil Aviation Development Plan for the next three years, taking into account global forecasts for the doubling of the global aviation market by 2040. Emphasis is placed on ensuring a high level of compliance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). According to the results of the ICAO audit, this year this indicator in Kazakhstan amounts to 95.7%, which exceeds the global level of 72.01% and the average European level of 87.92%.





The Plan provides for extensive work on the modernization of airport and navigation infrastructure, the expansion of the international and domestic route network. In addition, an increase in the fleet of aircraft and the strengthening of the specialist training system for the aviation sector with the involvement of international training centers are planned.





During the meeting, issues of developing air hubs based on the airports of Astana and Almaty were discussed. Preparations are underway for the development of design and estimate documentation for the construction of the second runway at the capital’s airport. The modernization of the air harbor includes the construction of cargo and passenger terminals, the renewal of infrastructure, and more. The implementation of the strategic Horizon program for the modernization of the Almaty airport will ensure an increase in capacity. The reconstruction of the terminals and the modernization of the runways are planned to significantly increase traffic. Cargo and technical clusters and a service ecosystem will be created at the airport.





Issues of subsidizing domestic air routes aimed at strengthening regional connectivity were reviewed. Overall, the volume of passenger traffic for 10 months of this year increased by 6% and exceeded 13 million passengers. The participants of the meeting noted the multiplier effect of civil aviation on tourism, trade, regional development, investment attractiveness, and other important areas. According to international assessments, every 100 jobs in the industry create up to 610 additional jobs in related sectors of the economy. Prospects for the development of cargo transportation have been identified to expand the cargo potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport, together with the ARAC and the AFM, to strengthen work on the chains of unproductive intermediaries in the supply of aviation fuel, as well as to intensify efforts on the implementation of current projects and the launch of new projects in the transport sector.





In addition, the meeting reviewed the approaches of the Ministry of Transport to the implementation of infrastructure projects in the field of automobile road construction. Attention was given to the current condition of the roads and the instruments for further improving the quality of their pavement.