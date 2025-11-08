Bektenov Holds Meeting on the Development of Astana Airport as Part of Presidential Instructions on Creating an Air Hub

Images | Depositphotos

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing sports infrastructure and supporting mass sports was discussed. Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov reported on the work being carried out in this direction. Also speaking were General Secretary of the Kazakhstan Football Federation David Loria, Olympic champion and General Secretary of the Kazakhstan Swimming Federation Dmitry Balandin, and founder of the family sports center "Sana Sport" Ruslan Akhmetov, primeminister.kz reports.





The Prime Minister emphasized that the main goal is to increase public participation in physical culture and to create the necessary conditions for training professional athletes.





The Head of State always highlights the importance of developing sports as an integral part of every Kazakh citizen’s life. Systematic work is being carried out in all regions of the country to develop sports infrastructure and mass sports. The main objective is to expand public participation in physical activities while creating the necessary conditions for training professional athletes. It is necessary to ensure the balanced development of sports infrastructure in all regions, establish a network of accessible sports grounds, and open clubs and sections," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





He also focused attention on the importance of not only constructing new facilities but also ensuring the effective operation of existing sports complexes. The Prime Minister noted that residents of the city of Talgar in the Almaty region have complained about the neglected condition of the "Zhastar" stadium, which is not being used for mass sports events or training sessions. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and regional akimats must ensure strict control over the targeted and efficient use of sports facilities.





Overall, Kazakhstan is actively building sports facilities. Last year alone, 90 facilities were built, including 61 in rural areas. This year, 102 more facilities have been completed or are nearing completion. At the same time, to optimize public spending, akimats need to attract extra-budgetary funds and more actively use standard design projects.





The Prime Minister noted that the government supports businesses and expects reciprocal efforts in developing social and sports infrastructure. Entrepreneurs across the country have already responded to the President’s call for the privatization of football clubs. It is necessary to build a strong reserve for professional sports.





Special attention was paid to the development of sports boarding schools. Such institutions are still lacking in several regions - including Ulytau, Abai, Almaty, and Kostanay regions. In this regard, the Atyrau region serves as a positive example, where a sports boarding school is being built through a public-private partnership mechanism.





In turn, Astana has accumulated successful experience in developing a network of innovative children’s centers funded by private investments - an approach that should be replicated in other regions while maintaining the momentum of sports infrastructure development.





Furthermore, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to accelerate digitalization processes in the field of sports, particularly through the activation of efforts to launch the "E-Sport" information system.





Following the Government meeting, the Prime Minister instructed:





Regional akimats and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to develop and approve by December 20, 2025, roadmaps for 2026-2028 on the development of sports infrastructure and mass sports;

Akims of Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, and Atyrau regions, as well as the cities of Shymkent and Astana, to intensify efforts to attract investors for the privatization of football clubs;

Regional akimats to ensure the implementation of the "Accessible Sport" project and address the shortage of coaches and instructors, particularly in rural areas.





Coordination of this work was assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.