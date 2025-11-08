This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bektenov Holds Meeting on the Development of Astana Airport as Part of Presidential Instructions on Creating an Air Hub
Thanks to the political will and regular contacts between the leaders of our countries - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko - relations between our countries are steadily developing and have a strategic character with a trust-based dialogue at all levels. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to make every effort to ensure that our trade, economic, and other relations develop intensively on a mutually beneficial basis," Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov noted.
For us, the Republic of Kazakhstan is a priority partner in trade and economic relations. Therefore, we are committed to developing these ties in every possible way. I am confident that our meeting today will give additional impetus to the process of strengthening and expanding the dialogue between Belarus and Kazakhstan and will fill it with new substance," Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin said.
- Roadmap between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Belarus on the development of cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation for 2026-2028;
- Roadmap between the Akimat of the city of Astana and the Minsk City Executive Committee on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation for 2026-2028;
- Memorandum of Cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and humanitarian fields between the Akimat of the Almaty region and the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee.
Active Construction of Sports Facilities Underway in Kazakhstan
The Head of State always highlights the importance of developing sports as an integral part of every Kazakh citizen’s life. Systematic work is being carried out in all regions of the country to develop sports infrastructure and mass sports. The main objective is to expand public participation in physical activities while creating the necessary conditions for training professional athletes. It is necessary to ensure the balanced development of sports infrastructure in all regions, establish a network of accessible sports grounds, and open clubs and sections," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
- Regional akimats and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to develop and approve by December 20, 2025, roadmaps for 2026-2028 on the development of sports infrastructure and mass sports;
- Akims of Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, and Atyrau regions, as well as the cities of Shymkent and Astana, to intensify efforts to attract investors for the privatization of football clubs;
- Regional akimats to ensure the implementation of the "Accessible Sport" project and address the shortage of coaches and instructors, particularly in rural areas.
