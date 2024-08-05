Capital investments grow by 15.8% in 1H 2024 in Almaty, mayor

Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





The mayor reported on the preliminary results of the city socioeconomic development in the first six months of 2024. He reported capital investments grew by 15.8% to reach 714.8 billion tenge. Private investments increased by 21.1%, including in the spheres of IT, tourism, the processing industry, healthcare, and transport. Some 2 trillion tenge of investments will be attracted this year so far. He added 32,700 jobs were created since the beginning of the year of which 75% are permanent.





Dossayev also briefed on the measures aimed at public transport renovation and greening. The share of public transport is expected to grow from 53.7% in 2023 to 70% in 2024. 600 gas-powered buses, 112 trolleybuses, 100 e-buses will be acquired by the year-end using the funds of the local budget.





He said six new wells and 1.5 km of delivery main will be commissioned this month to provide 50,000 people of Medeu region with uninterrupted water supply.





The mayor added special attention is paid to the development of social infrastructure. Construction of four primary medical aid centers will be completed this year, and 12 clinics will be repaired. He stressed the Fetal Surgery project was piloted in Kazakhstan this June at the Almaty perinatal medicine and pediatric cardiovascular surgery center.





Dossayev said eight schools for 3,700 pupils' seats and 10 private schools for 6,400 seats will be put into service by the yearend.





Following the meeting, the Head of State tasked to pay special attention to the development of the country’s processing industry and further increase of incomes due to the growth of the share of small and medium business as part of the city economic diversification.