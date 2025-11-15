This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Central Asian countries agree on water inflow to Shardara reservoir
Kazakhstan Sent Humanitarian Aid and Medical Personnel to Afghanistan
Tokayev arrives in Tashkent
Kazakhstan mulls social media age restrictions
There is a number of countries where such restrictions are applied. For instance, Denmark and Australia introduced a social media ban for children under 15-16, while in the U.S., GB, and Ireland, parental consent and verification is required for social media. What is the position of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Enlightenment? Such a rule can be introduced under this law," said Aimagambetov.
Kazakhstan’s NIS, BIL and other top-tier schools stated their position, banning smartphones in schools. The ban has yielded positive results, leading to better communication among children and improved performance," he noted.
Kazakhstan, Israel sign memo to foster water cooperation
Areas of cooperation include modernization of water management infrastructure, efficient use of water resources, implementation of water-saving technologies and water re-use, exchange of experience in innovation and technology, especially in data collection, management and processing with the use of remote sensing, reads the statement.
Russian Su-35 fighter jets escort President Tokayev’s plane ahead of Moscow visit
Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets of the Russian Ministry of Defense are escorting the President of Kazakhstan’s aircraft in Russian airspace, from the moment it crossed the border until landing at Moscow airport," the Akorda press service said.
In Some Regions, Local Authorities Are Exercising Weak Oversight over Construction Progress - Bektenov on Railway Station Modernization
The Government has done everything necessary to ensure timely implementation of this task. However, as we can see, some regional administrations are exercising weak control over construction progress. There are high risks of project delays in the Zhetysu, Abay, Ulytau, Akmola, and Aktobe regions. In the Mangystau Region, work on one station is behind schedule. In the city of Almaty, modernization of the Almaty-1 station is being delayed. I consider this a shortcoming on the part of local executive bodies. All construction work must be completed within the established deadlines and with full compliance to quality standards. Personal responsibility for fulfilling this task lies with the heads of local executive authorities," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Bektenov Instructs to Prevent Unjustified Price Increases for Medicines and Medical Devices in the Retail Sector
The Head of State has set an important task - to increase the quantity and range of domestically produced medicines. To achieve this, a simplified registration mechanism for medicines and medical devices has been introduced. As a result, the registration period for new drugs in Kazakhstan has been reduced from two to five years to just 100 working days. This significantly improves access for our citizens to the latest medicines, treatment methods, and diagnostics. In addition, a new quality control mechanism for medicines and medical devices has been implemented, which includes selective market sampling and testing of products from healthcare organizations. This approach will help prevent counterfeit products from entering the domestic market," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
For many categories of patients, uninterrupted access to medicines is crucial. Work in this area must be strengthened," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
- The Ministry of Healthcare, jointly with the antimonopoly agency, must take measures to prevent unjustified price increases for medicines in the retail segment.
- The Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, must implement AI tools in the healthcare system - particularly in planning, prescribing, and procurement processes for medicines and medical devices - and ensure prompt response to citizens’ concerns and complaints.
- The Ministry of Healthcare, jointly with the Ministry of Culture and Information and regional administrations, must carry out ongoing public awareness campaigns on medical supply issues, using mass media, digital platforms, social networks, and regional events.
Our goal is to make the healthcare system as transparent, fair, and accessible as possible for all citizens," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
Bektenov Holds Meeting on the Development of Astana Airport as Part of Presidential Instructions on Creating an Air Hub
