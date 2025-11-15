Central Asian countries agree on water inflow to Shardara reservoir

Tell a friend

The water authorities of Central Asian countries have agreed on the projected water inflow to the Shardara reservoir during the non-growing season, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry.





The agreement was made during the 91st session of the Interstate Coordinating Water Commission (ICWC) held in Ashgabat.





Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, Durdy Gendzhiev, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Water Management, Shavkat Khamraev, Minister of Water Management of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Shodi Shoimzoda, First Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, Emil Shadykhanov, Counselor at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkmenistan (observer) attended the gathering.





The parties reviewed the 2025 growing season results.





During the meeting, they also approved the forecast operation schedule for the Naryn-Syrdarya reservoir cascade for the 2025-2026 non-growing season and agreed upon the expected inflow to Shardara.





Besides, those present reported on the progress of tasks set during summits of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).





As stated there, the next ICWC session will be held in Tajikistan in 2026.