Chinese Company Explores Participation in Kazakhstan’s Power Infrastructure Modernization Program

Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Sauranbayev reported at the Government session on the ongoing work to develop the country’s transport and logistics potential, primeminister.kz reports.





He noted that as of today, the transport sector has become one of the drivers of economic growth. Over the first 10 months of the current year, there has been positive dynamics in key indicators. The volume of transport services increased by 20.7%. Investments in fixed capital rose by 18.4%. The volume of transit cargo reached 29.4 million tons, with a growth rate of 5%.





It was noted that construction and repair works this year covered 13,000 km of highways. 93% of national roads are in standard technical condition.





Work is underway to modernize checkpoints on the internal border. By the end of 2027, it is planned to complete 37 checkpoints.





The main factor ensuring the efficiency of highways is digital solutions. Following the instruction of the Head of State, digital road passports are being developed within the e-Joldar framework. This will allow the future implementation of unmanned vehicles," Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized.





The Minister added that annual road diagnostics are carried out using artificial intelligence technologies.





The installation of automated measurement stations (up to 220 units) continues to preserve road quality. To reduce the burden on the budget, toll sections are being gradually introduced on national roads. On toll roads, the KazToll system has enabled collections amounting to 79 billion tenge.





According to the ministry, the volume of freight transport by road reached 288 million tons, an increase of 1.7% compared to the previous reporting period.





Automated measurement stations increased the detection of violations and budget revenues tenfold.





As a result of integration with the General Prosecutor’s Office, more than 10,000 orders for mandatory fine payments were issued in the first five months of this year.





Cargo transportation by road is carried out with 42 countries. Last year, with China and Uzbekistan, foreign paper permit forms were converted into electronic format.





Also, based on the results of the first 10 months of this year, 13.1 million passengers were transported by air, which is 6.5% more than in the same period last year. The main digital tool for transporting air freight is the e-Freight system. Today, all airports and airlines in the country use the system. This complies with the international IATA standard.





Currently, government agencies are working on integration for import and export customs declarations, phytosanitary and veterinary control. This work enables full automation of business processes.





The Minister of Transport also reported that freight transportation by rail continues to grow. The volume of rail freight over the first 10 months of this year amounted to 380.3 million tons, with a growth rate of 7.9% compared to the same period last year.





Digitalization initiatives in the sector, such as the Digital Trade Corridor, are aimed at increasing transit cargo flows. Electronic declaration and the provision of services through the "Single Window" help eliminate barriers and enhance the confidence of international carriers.





At the moment, there are more than 250 information systems in the railway sector. An important aspect for the sector is the implementation of digital transformation and the formation of a target IT architecture considering international experience," Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized.





In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, the Smart Cargo platform was launched in October of this year. The platform integrates services of government agencies. Integration with 30 government services has been completed. As part of the platform’s development, integration with 47 additional services from the public and private sectors is planned.





Today, it is possible to track the location of cargo, and AI-based assistants have been created. Additional state services can be obtained. Work continues on implementing the "Green Corridor," which will provide automatic issuance of a transit declaration for crossing the border.





The results of digital transformation in the sector are expected to increase highway capacity by 20%. Processing times at road checkpoints will be around 10 minutes. The introduction of artificial intelligence technology will reduce the time required to create and plan trains sixfold, and reduce cargo processing times at airports to one hour.