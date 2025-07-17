Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law

Tell a friend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.





During the meeting, President Tokayev received a report on the ongoing measures to promote regional development. Upon the Head of State’s directive, the Project Office for Regional Policy was set up.





Bozumbayev briefed about the implementation of the system of regional standards, allowing to reduce unequal access to infrastructure between/in regions, efficiently plan the development of settlements.





The Kazakh President was informed about the implementation of the national project for upgrading the energy and utilities sectors, which eyes construction and modernization of 86,000 km of utility networks as well as commissioning of an additional 7.3 GW of new power capacity, with greater involvement of domestic producers in energy and utilities sectors.





The Head of State was also briefed about the talks with transnational companies focused on better public utilities management to provide the population with access to quality and uninterrupted water supply and wastewater disposal services.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the balanced development of regions as key and set a number of specific instructions regarding the upgrade of engineering and utilities infrastructure, introduction of a unified ecosystem in the housing and utilities sector, digitalization of the water sector as well as application of water-saving technologies.