27.03.2025, 12:12 34241
Foreign workers in Kazakhstan: current statistics and employment sectors
According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of March 1, 2025, 13,584 foreign citizens are officially employed in Kazakhstan. Most of them are employed in construction, industry, and agriculture, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the data, out of the 13,584 foreign citizens, 569 individuals fall into the first category, holding managerial positions. "2,514 permits for heads of structural divisions (second category). The bulk of the attracted foreign labor force belongs to the third (specialists) and fourth (skilled workers) categories-4,711 and 1,010 people, respectively. Also, 1,217 people are attracted for seasonal work, and 3,563 people are part of a corporate transfer," the ministry reports.
A total of 1,744 employers in Kazakhstan use foreign labor, but 96.5% of employees at these enterprises are citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The main countries from which labor migrants arrive are China (4,945 people), India (1,169), Türkiye (1,165), and Uzbekistan (1,056).
By type of economic activity, the largest number works in the following areas: construction-5,052 people, agriculture, forestry, and fisheries-1,296 people, manufacturing-1,281 people, mining and quarrying-1,263 people, and administrative and support services-975 people," the report says.
28.03.2025, 19:23 7561
President Tokayev gives instructions after 5.0M earthquake hit Zhambyl region
Governor Yerbol Karashukeyev and Emergency Situations Minister Chingiz Arinov delivered reports to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev following a 5.0 magnitude earthquake that rocked Zhambyl region early today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The country’s Premier Olzhas Bektenov was tasked to ensure assistance is provided to restore and repair the social facilities and residential buildings affected by the earthquake in Zhambyl region.
Kazakhstan set up a governmental working group led by the emergency situations vice minister in order to assist Zhambyl region’s local executive bodies in analyzing the circumstances, taking urgent measures as well as assessing the damage.
Earlier it was reported that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Kazakhstan.
28.03.2025, 18:36 7166
Tokayev sets tasks to Almaty’s Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held today a meeting with Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.
During the meeting on Friday, President Tokayev was briefed about the preliminary results of social and economic development of Almaty for January-February 2025 as well as the development prospects.
Dossayev said that Almaty's short-term economic indicator accelerated to 7% over the reporting period, noting that a 6.4% growth in gross regional product is expected by the end of 2025.
According to him, 33 new investment projects worth over 450 billion tenge will be launched by the yearend, as total investments in the city are set to hit 2.2 trillion tenge, a 10% on-year increase.
As Dossayev said, the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign lunched upon the Kazakh President’s initiative in a bid to form a culture of careful treatment of the environment is being ‘effectively implemented’.
President Tokayev was also briefed about the implementation of his tasks aimed at improving the city’s ecological situation, transiting to sustainable transport by the end of this year as well as implementing projects to form Almaty’s transport framework.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to place special attention to environmental issues, engineering and social infrastructure upgrade, enhance street lightning by the yearend as well as implement his instructions relating to sustainable development of the city.
28.03.2025, 09:09 20406
Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry
The northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan are facing depopulation, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection Olzhas Anafin said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing the meeting of the Senate’s sociocultural development and science committee, Olzhas Anafin said the Ministry prepares population projections every year. In his words, the country’s current population is predicted to increase further. The population of Kazakhstan is projected to reach 27.5 million people by 2050, with its growth varying by region. The highest population surge will be recorded in the megacities through in-migration. Noteworthy, the population in megacities rose 127,000 people in 2024 thanks to urban migration. At the same time, the northern, central and eastern regions are facing depopulation due to population movement and migration.
He said low birth is common in the northern regions of Kazakhstan, with 9.7 births per 1,000 population in North Kazakhstan and 11 births per 1,000 population in Kostanay region against the average of 18.1 births per 1,000 total population throughout Kazakhstan in 2024. The northern regions also report high mortality rates of 11.5 deaths per 1,000 individuals and 10 per 1,000 in Kostanay region against the average of 6.6 deaths per 1,000 population across the country.
Besides, these regions have the highest average age of population of 37 years in North Kazakhstan and 39 years in central and eastern regions against the average age standing at 32 years countrywide.
He stressed that the positive balance in 2024 was seen only in Almaty and Mangistau regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.
He mentioned that the population keeps on leaving the northern regions. The aggregate negative balance in North Kazakhstan was 51,000 and 52,000 in Kostanay region. The share of people of above active working age in the northern regions made 17% in 2024 against 11% the countrywide. It is projected to grow up to 22% in the northern regions by 2050 and up to 14% throughout Kazakhstan.
It is worth noting, according to the National Statistics Bureau estimates, the rural population’s migration balance (arrived minus those who left) in Kazakhstan made 111,400 people in 2024 for the first time since 2000, in other words since records began.
27.03.2025, 15:59 20696
Olzhas Bektenov holds Republican meeting on energy development in Ekibastuz power plant territory
During his working trip to Pavlodar region Prime Minister checked the fulfilment of the President's instructions in the energy sector. In Ekibastuz Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the results of modernisation of the Power Plant-1, as well as the beginning of implementation of projects on reconstruction of the Power Plant-2 and construction of the Power Plant-3 on clean coal technology. A national meeting on the development of the industry against the backdrop of the growing needs of the economy, launch of new production facilities and active digitalisation was also held here, primeminister.kz reports.
The total installed capacity of Ekibastuz power plant, which includes Bulat Nurzhanov power plant-1 and Ekibastuz power plant-2, reaches 5 thousand MW, which makes Ekibastuz a strategically important centre of power generation. Overall, Pavlodar region generates over 40% of the country's electricity. As part of the modernisation of the Power Plant-1, Power Unit 1 with a capacity of 540 MW was restored and commissioned in December last year. In 2026-2028 it is planned to reconstruct the fuel supply system and build a new chimney. Additionally, the automation of processes, emission control and prevention of emergency situations were reported.
At the national meeting on energy development under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered key areas of the sector, including the introduction of new capacity, modernisation of infrastructure, issues of unification of electricity networks of the Western Zone with the Unified Electricity System of the country, energy efficiency, etc., the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov said. The reports were made by the Ministers of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, the management of national companies Samruk-Energo JSC and KEGOC JSC, as well as akims of a number of regions.
There are 227 power plants in Kazakhstan. The average level of wear and tear of the stations' equipment reaches 56 per cent. At the end of last year, the volume of electricity generation increased by 4%. New capacities are expected to be commissioned through modernisation of existing plants and construction of new generating units. Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that last year 771 MW of new capacities were commissioned, including the restoration of unit 1 at Ekibastuz power plant-1, replacement of turbine 6 at Atyrau CHPP, boiler 8 at the CHPP in Zhezkazgan, as well as alternative energy projects with a total capacity of 163 MW. 14 investment agreements have been concluded for modernisation, expansion, reconstruction and renewal of generating units with a total capacity of about 2 GW. It is planned to commission 621 MW this year and 2.6 GW in 2026. To cover the economy's power needs, 68 projects will be implemented until 2029. In general, it is planned to modernise, reconstruct and expand the existing plants for a total capacity of 4.2 GW by 2035.
In addition, the project on reconstruction of 220-500 kV overhead lines of KEGOC branches of Aktobe, Western, Sarbai inter-system power networks has been completed, under which the existing 24 power transmission lines with a total length of 2,000 kilometres, which have reached their normal service life, have been repaired. It was also reported on the progress of modernisation of Almaty CHP-2 and CHP-3.
Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev reported on work with the country's largest enterprises to reduce energy consumption and energy intensity of the economy. A number of implemented projects were named. Modernisation of pumping equipment at the enterprise KarCement reduced specific energy consumption by 15.4%. Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant overhauled electrolysers and insulated electric boilers, reducing electricity consumption by 4.5%. Aktobe Copper Company reduced electricity consumption by 2% by optimising the operation of gas piston units and adjusting the fuel mixture supply. Energy consumption in the public sector is also being monitored. As part of digitalisation, the State Energy Register is being transformed into a Unified Information System in the field of energy saving.
The President called energy one of the key areas of building a self-sufficient and competitive country. It is a fundamental factor of sustainable progress in the new world, on which successful digitalisation and widespread introduction of artificial intelligence directly depend. And here, as the Head of State noted, Kazakhstan has huge opportunities. At the same time, untimely implementation of planned projects hinders the development of the economy. This is unacceptable. We need to work ahead of the curve. A number of major projects need electricity already now," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Among the important projects are commissioning of modern coal-fired plants in Semey, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Kokshetau cities, construction of modern power plant-3 in Ekibastuz.
Following the results of the meeting a number of instructions were given. This year KEGOC should start construction and installation works on unification of electric networks of the Western zone with UES with completion of works in 2027. This project will increase the reliability of electricity supply to consumers. The Prime Minister emphasised the development of the coal chemical industry and instructed to actively use innovative technologies for coal processing to produce high value-added products.
27.03.2025, 13:56 20876
Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during his working trip to Pavlodar region on the example of KAZ Minerals Bozshakol LLP and Kazakhstan Carriage Building Company LLP familiarised himself with the progress of implementation of the Head of State's instructions on the development of industry, provision of support measures for domestic manufacturers and introduction of digital solutions, primeminister.kz reports.
At the site of open-type copper mine Bozshakol Prime Minister familiarised himself with the technological process. Annually 30 million tonnes of ore is processed at the enterprise. Last year 105 thousand tonnes of copper were produced, gold, silver and zinc in concentrate are also produced here. Finished products are exported to China, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Belgium. Special attention is paid to the training of young specialists within the framework of The Year of Vocational Professions initiated by the President. This year the company plans to attract more than 200 students for paid internships. In total, the company has created more than 14,000 jobs to date.
The Prime Minister was informed about the work being done to introduce modern technologies, including the development of artificial intelligence systems at the production sites. Full dispatching covers all stages from ore crushing to concentrate production. Production process modelling systems and drones for 3D modelling of open pits are being used, which significantly improves the accuracy and efficiency of operations.
We need to go into processing, higher redistribution - the President has set such a task. The Tax Code provides for preferences: those who produce products of higher processing will pay less taxes. Everything is being done to stimulate the processing industry. This means that very different money will remain in the country. Many countries are now developing processing on Kazakhstan's raw materials. We need to do it ourselves. Especially large enterprises, such as Kazakhmys Group, KAZ Minerals, have the opportunity to invest," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
In Ekibastuz on the territory of Kazakhstan Wagon Building Company LLP the Prime Minister got acquainted with the current production capacities of the domestic manufacturer of universal freight gondola cars, boxcars, flat cars, as well as plans for further increase of indicators taking into account the annual growth of freight traffic volumes.
General Director of SMP Group LLP Yerzhan Kuangan said that since its foundation the company has produced more than 9 thousand gondola cars, 26 platforms and 2 boxcars. The production capacity has increased from 100 to 240 wagons per month. Today the company fulfils the contract for the supply of 3 thousand gondola cars ahead of schedule, the completion of which is scheduled for May 2025. Attention was paid to the issues of interaction within the framework of implementation of the Concept of Transport and Logistics Complex Development.
Our country has a huge and not fully unlocked potential in transit and logistics. The railway system requires renewal of wagons. Therefore, we support the plans of the enterprise to increase production," Prime Minister stressed and instructed the Ministry of Transport together with interested organisations to work out measures to support the enterprise, including the possibility of concluding long-term offteik contracts for the supply of gondola cars and boxcars.
At the same time, the management of the enterprise needs to increase the share of local content as countermeasures, today it is 57 per cent.
The most important thing is to increase localisation. You should further stimulate domestic production," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
27.03.2025, 10:23 33961
Kazakhstan completes talks with S. Korea’s KHNP over possible nuclear technology supply
On Wednesday, a meeting took place with the South Korean company KHNP (Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power), as part of competitive dialogue to pick a potential supplier of nuclear technology for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the country’s Nuclear Energy Agency, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in nuclear energy, personnel training, localization and implementation of joint projects.
Noting KHNP’s experience in projecting, constructing and operating modern reactors, the Agency’s Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev highlighted the importance of open and competitive dialogue with international partners.
In turn, KHNP CEO Whang Joo-ho expressed the interest in expanding cooperation and offered South Korea’s experience to carry out projects in Kazakhstan.
The meeting marked the final stage of the country's negotiations with the potential suppliers of nuclear technology for construction of a nuclear power plant.
A decision is yet to be made by the government commission, said the Agency’s press service.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had established a Nuclear Energy Agency.
Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on the NPP project on October 6 last year. The majority of voters, totaling 71.12% (5,561,937 people), supported the construction, while 26.13% (2,045,271 people) opposed it. Voter turnout reached 63.66%, with a total of 7,820,204 participants.
26.03.2025, 16:02 37751
President Tokayev meets with Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday received head of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Liu Jianchao, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
During the meeting, President Tokayev said that the ‘Kazakh-Chinese eternal comprehensive strategic partnership is progressing positively and future-orientated’.
The Head of State expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of China’s Chairman Xi Jinping for the second CA-China summit in Astana in June this year will open up new horizons of strategic partnership.
President Tokayev reiterated his support for his Chinese counterpart’s global initiatives aimed at building a just world order based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter. The Kazakh leader confirmed Kazakhstan’s continued commitment to the ‘one China’ policy.
In turn, Liu Jianchao highlighted that China regards Kazakhstan as a strategically important partner and attaches priority importance to deepening Kazakh-Chinese eternal comprehensive partnership.
The interlocutors also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in trade-economic, investment as well as cultural and humanitarian fields.
26.03.2025, 15:08 34636
Waste management issues considered in Government
At the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered issues of waste management, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev and Minister of Industry and Construction Ersain Nagaspayev presented reports on the current situation and plans for the development of municipal and industrial waste management. Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov spoke about waste management of the fuel and energy complex. Also, reports were made by the akim of Ulytau region Dastan Ryspekov and the akim of Astana city Zhenis Kassymbek.
During the meeting, Prime Minister noted that the accumulation of waste has long been one of the most acute problems of our time. As scientific research shows, insufficient attention to the problem of waste management affects the environmental situation, health and quality of life of the population.
To develop the waste management system in Kazakhstan, a special mechanism of preferential financing was approved last year. A pool of 94 projects was formed.
However, their implementation is at an extremely low level. To date, 67 projects have been considered. Only 6 have been financed for the amount of 4 billion tenge.
This is evidence of their poor development on the part of akimats," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The head of the Government stressed that active work on the implementation of projects, modernisation of equipment, introduction of new technologies is needed.
Of the almost 5 million tonnes of solid domestic waste generated in the regions last year, about 26% was processed and utilized. And mainly at the expense of recycling of waste paper and plastic.
Prime Minister noted that the issues of implementation of projects on incineration of municipal and other wastes are delayed. Although all the regulatory framework is available.
Also do not find a solution to the issues of processing industrial waste. Every year, Kazakhstan's enterprises store about 1 billion tonnes of such waste, and only 11% of the total volume is recycled. For comparison: in developed countries this indicator reaches 70-80 per cent. At the same time, waste dumps at deposits contain impurities of precious and rare metals. To extract them, it is necessary to apply new efficient technologies. Also, ash dumps of energy enterprises are constantly growing.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that for effective waste management it is necessary to introduce a digital system and modern recycling technologies.
For effective management of all wastes it is necessary to build a clear system and digitise it. With the right approach, waste should be utilised, recycled and reused. We already have such projects in place. Domestic mining companies have started processing waste and producing about 30 types of products. These are construction materials, fertilizers and much more," Prime Minister said.
Head of the Government has instructed the Ministry of Ecology together with interested government agencies to develop a concept of management of all types of waste by September 1. It should be aimed at centralising the management of waste management processes, involvement of all stakeholders, building a model of cyclical economy.
The Ministry of Ecology together with the Industry Fund and akimats should intensify work on implementation of projects in the sphere of waste management. It is necessary to increase the number of financed projects from the approved list by 5 times. Akimats of regions should support each project on sorting and processing of wastes before putting them into operation.
The Ministries of Ecology and Energy together with Akimats have been instructed to determine the list of projects in the sphere of energy waste utilisation. In April, an auction should be organised to attract investors.
The Ministries of Industry and Energy need to develop specific measures of support and incentives for industrial and energy enterprises to recycle industrial waste. This will make it possible to create new industries in the field of coal chemistry, production of construction materials, and extraction of rare and rare-earth metals.
The Ministries of Ecology, Industry, Energy and Digitalisation are tasked with developing digital solutions for the management, monitoring and control of municipal and industrial waste.
