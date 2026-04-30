President received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship LeaguePresident received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League
29.04.2026, 16:03 10351
From industry to healthcare - Kazakhstan and Czech Republic expand cooperation
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš have discussed strategic cooperation across eight important sectors during the talks in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
At the meeting, the two leaders reviewed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in industry, oil and gas, nuclear energy, transport and logistics, defense, digitalization, agriculture, and healthcare.
The sides emphasized that bilateral relations go beyond economics, drawing on shared historical memory and cultural ties.
President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Czech side for supporting Kazakhstan in re-introduction of Przewalski’s horse in the Kazakh steppes - a project highlighted at the Regional Environmental Summit as one of the country’s achievements in biodiversity conservation.
Prime Minister Babiš announced the Czech Republic’s intention to assist in easing the visa regime for Kazakh citizens, both bilaterally and within the EU.
Following the talks, the two countries will prepare a list of projects for the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.
Andrej Babiš invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit the Czech Republic at a time convenient for him. The invitation was gratefully accepted.
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30.04.2026, 15:41 791
The Head of State met with President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale Tamás Jakkel
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The discussion at the meeting covered the prospects for joint work with the Federation in promoting domestic dog breeding and preserving a stable breed gene pool, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended gratitude Tamás Jakkel, President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), for granting preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy during the FCI General Committee meeting on September 3, 2024, in Amsterdam.
The Kazakh leader said the country places great importance to conserving the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet dog breeds not only in terms of cynology, but also as a cultural-historical asset linked to the traditional lifestyle. It was noted that Tazy is among one of the seven treasures of the Kazakh people.
Thanks to ongoing efforts, nearly 4,000 Tazy dogs are now officially listed in the Union of Kennel Clubs of Kazakhstan’s Unified Stud Book. This follows the adoption of key legislative acts regulating this field.
Additionally, a National Center is set to open in Zhetysu region, dedicated to breeding initiatives and scientific-cynological support.
Kazakhstan has adopted a resolution formally adding September 3 to its official calendar as the annual Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet to promote national heritage.
In turn, Tamás Jakkel thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his personal efforts to preserve and develop national dog breeds.
He also briefed the Kazakh leader on the activities of the FCI, which unites 100 countries worldwide.
In recognition his significant contribution to developing cynology in Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Tamás Jakkel with the Order of "Dostyk" (Friendship) of the II degree.
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29.04.2026, 20:05 10081
Kazakh President meets with NVIDIA and Firebird AI representatives
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Nico Caprez, Vice President of Global AI Infrastructure Growth at NVIDIA, as well as AI Razmig Hovaghimian and Alexander Yesayan, co-founders of Firebird, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
During the discussion, the sides explored prospects for cooperation in the design, construction, and operation of AI infrastructure.
President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan aims to become a fully digital country within the next three years. According to him, the launch of supercomputer clusters based on NVIDIA technology has been a significant step toward achieving this goal and strengthening the country’s technological sovereignty.
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27.04.2026, 16:17 31126
A New Milestone in Strengthening Almaty as a Regional UN Hub for Multilateral Diplomacy
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At its 82nd session, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), by consensus of its 52 member States, approved a resolution on the establishment of the Asia-Pacific Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
According to Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to UN ESCAP Margulan Baimukhan, the adoption of this resolution marked the outcome of a multilateral negotiation process that lasted more than five years, as well as the result of Kazakhstan’s consistent diplomatic efforts within the UN framework and among ESCAP member States. During this period, three milestone resolutions were adopted at the 79th, 80th and 81st sessions of ESCAP.
An important step towards this decision was the ESCAP Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation, held in Astana in September 2024. At the final stage in 2026, a record number of 21 co-sponsors for ESCAP resolutions joined the initiative, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.
The new Centre will become the sixth specialized ESCAP institution alongside those currently operating in Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, India and Iran, and will also be the largest institution in the region in terms of staff size, with up to 130 specialists. Its activities will focus on promoting the digital transformation of public administration and social governance across the Asia-Pacific region, narrowing the digital divide, and providing support to least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states through the exchange of technologies and best practices. By its format, the Centre will serve as an international repository of advanced digital solutions.
It is symbolic that this decision was adopted during the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence declared by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The establishment of the Centre in Almaty creates additional opportunities for Kazakhstan to attract technologies and international expertise, strengthen Almaty’s role as a regional UN hub, and expand international partnerships. The initiative will also create conditions for the growth of IT services exports and the promotion of domestic innovations in foreign markets.
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25.04.2026, 15:35 63061
Taza Qazaqstan evolves to moral pillar of Just Kazakhstan - Tokayev
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Delivering his speech during the nationwide environmental campaign Taza Qazaqstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated Kazakhstan's positive development is becoming internationally recognized, overcoming previous skepticism, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Our cities and villages are becoming cleaner, with reduced soil, water, and air pollution. Major enterprises are working to cut harmful emissions, adopting better environmental practices, and positive shifts in waste recycling are occurring. However, many shortcomings remain, and there is still much work to do. Not only the economy but also the way of life and behavioral attitudes of citizens are changing, said President Tokayev.
The new Constitution enshrines the principles of creative patriotism, unity, solidarity, and love for nature as fundamental pillars of our existence, which are largely inspired by the Taza Qazaqstan project, that is, by you - the youth of Kazakhstan," he added.
I take great pride in how this initiative has transformed into a national movement over the last two years. It must continue to evolve as the moral pillar of our 'Just Kazakhstan' vision. Core values like Taza Qazaqstan, Law and Order, and Adal Azamat (Honest Citizen) should be integrated into our everyday governance and social life. While we look to respected leaders to champion these ideals, the youth - you - are the primary drivers of this new national identity, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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24.04.2026, 17:46 84526
Kazakhstan, Oman sign agreement to accelerate bilateral investment
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Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had talks with visiting Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said to discuss trade-economic and investment cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.
The talks focused on advancing trade, economic, and investment cooperation, with an emphasis on strengthening ties in energy, transport, mining, metallurgy, digital sectors, agriculture, and tourism.
The joint investment portfolio between Kazakhstan and Oman comprises five major projects totaling 3 billion US dollars. While two projects worth 1.1 billion US dollars have already been realized in the energy and railway sectors, mining projects are currently being developed.
During the talks, the sides highlighted a shared commitment to strengthening trade and economic ties, focusing on joint projects designed to drive innovation and modernization in the oil, gas, and mining industries.
Building on Kazakhstan’s advancements in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), both nations have found common ground in logistics. Mutual trade is being accelerated by collaborative measures, such as developing joint industrial projects, sharing agricultural technology, and securing long-term agricultural supply contracts.
Key growth areas include implementing AI and GovTech projects, combined with a shared effort to advance ecotourism, the hospitality and service business, and the promotion of cultural and natural landmarks, and so on.
Both sides confirmed their dedication to deepening partnership between Kazakhstan and Oman across all key sectors.
In the presence of Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, a Heads of Terms agreement for investment cooperation was reached between Samruk-Kazyna and the Oman Investment Authority.
This document defines the framework for establishing a joint investment platform, creating new Kazakhstani-Omani entities, investment funds, and other co-investment mechanisms, to be managed on an equal basis.
The agreement fuels investment in priority sectors like industry, energy, logistics, and health, mining and others across Kazakhstan and Oman, to support new projects as well as expand existing ones in both countries.
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24.04.2026, 17:13 84791
Astana to host International AI Film Festival in autumn 2026
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The Head of State announced that another landmark international event, the Astana AI Film Festival, will take place in Kazakhstan this fall, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
According to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, this will be the world’s first event to reflect a fundamental shift in the development of the creative industry.
He noted that artificial intelligence is transforming the very nature of creativity, opening new forms of self-expression and removing barriers for talented creators.
Kazakhstan strives to become an active participant in these global changes. At the same time, we must also consider some pessimistic forecasts that claim that artificial intelligence will essentially destroy the creative industry, at least in its current form. Therefore, we must identify all trends and adapt to them skillfully. Holding the festival is of great importance in terms of promoting our country on the international stage as a center of innovation and creative initiatives," the President emphasized.
Tokayev highlighted that digitalization and implementation of artificial intelligence are paving the way for large-scale transformations. For this reason, Kazakhstan places special emphasis on enhancing citizens' competencies and training them in digital skills.
He said that more than 650,000 students are currently enrolled in the Al Sana program, while another 100,000 specialists in artificial intelligence and deep tech need to be trained in the near future.
The President reminded that this year, the AI Research University, will open in Kazakhstan.
Our primary task now is to train highly-qualified personnel for this industry. We must attract talented young people and create conditions for them to receive a high-quality education. It is also crucial to support promising technology projects and companies. Systematic work in this direction will give a powerful impetus to the development of the entire country," the Head of State said.
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24.04.2026, 11:30 85661
Bektenov Instructs to Accelerate Implementation of Almaty Mountain Cluster and Almaty Superski Projects
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Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster (AMC) with the participation of the Minister of Tourism and Sports, akims of Almaty Region and Almaty city, as well as the management of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd., which is responsible for implementing the Almaty Superski project, primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of Government heard reports on the progress of planned activities, the current status of the projects, and further steps for the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster. The comprehensive development plan for the cluster includes 73 measures, 49 of which are scheduled for implementation this year. The first stage envisages the modernization of Shymbulak and the development of the Butakovka and Kimasar gorges. The second stage will begin in 2027 and includes the development of the Pioneer and Oi-Qaragai resorts, with their subsequent connection via a cable car system.
Executive Director of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd. Yerzhan Yerkinbayev reported that the Almaty Superski concept places special emphasis on creating a systematic hiking infrastructure, modern visitor centers, and a unified safety contour - from trail marking and routing to emergency communication in the highlands, digital navigation, and route catalogs of varying difficulty levels. A key element of the project will be a single terminal station, which will serve as the main transport hub for cable cars to Shymbulak, Almaty Superski, and other promising destinations.
Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy reported on the current works being carried out by the city administration. As part of the Shymbulak modernization, construction of the first of seven cable car lines will begin in May this year. Two new lines are planned to be completed by the end of the year, adding more than 5 km of trails (current total length is 18 km). Two existing cable cars at Shymbulak will also be modernized.
Regarding the Almaty Superski project, engineering infrastructure preparation is underway and equipment procurement is being carried out. This year, the construction of 8 bridges and culverts is planned. In June this year, construction of a 6 km access road will begin. Gas supply and sewerage networks will be laid simultaneously with the road in 2027. Overall, according to the city administration, engineering infrastructure and the access road should be completed by September 2027.
Akim of Almaty Region Marat Sultangaziyev reported that the comprehensive plan for 2025-2029 includes 15 measures worth 92.8 billion tenge in the region, of which 83.8 billion tenge are private investments. At the Oi-Qaragai resort, a number of works have already been completed, including the commissioning of a 10-person gondola lift and a 6-person chairlift, the first stage of ski slopes, a paragliding site, and other facilities. The additional power supply project for the resort is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027. A major repair of the Tau-Turan-Baibulak road is also planned.
The Prime Minister pointed out the slow pace of work by responsible state bodies and involved organizations. He stressed that the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster and the Almaty Superski resort is under special control.
The development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster and the Almaty Superski resort are important projects for the economy that directly affect the increase in tourist flow and attraction of investors. The implementation of these projects is unreasonably delayed. State bodies have not fully engaged in this work. Resolve all issues promptly and jointly," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Head of Government issued several instructions: to ensure timely issuance of state expert review conclusions for AMC and Almaty Superski projects and their scientific support; to take measures to allocate additional plots for the passage of special and fire vehicles; to ensure the provision of temporary infrastructure (roads, utilities, etc.) and issuance of necessary approvals for the start of construction of Almaty Superski resort facilities.
Overall, the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster and the Almaty Superski project is aimed at scaling up modern and accessible mountain infrastructure, promoting mass and professional sports, and stimulating year-round recreation. The Almaty Superski project has the potential to become a new growth point for the regional economy, create thousands of jobs, increase tourist flow, strengthen Kazakhstan’s position on the international mountain tourism map, and give a new impetus to the development of Almaty as a modern tourist center in Central Asia.
An important part of the concept will be the launch of school and educational programs to introduce children and teenagers to winter sports, an active lifestyle, and a culture of safe mountain activities. To train personnel, it is planned to allocate about 350 grants in ski-related specialties. Colleges will train cable car engineers, lift mechanics, trail and snowmaking engineers, snow cannon specialists, avalanche specialists, and others.
A separate area of work is cooperation with specialized scientific institutes and expert organizations. As part of the project, interaction is underway with specialists in ecology, zoology, soil science, geology, and hydrology. This approach will ensure the project is implemented based on modern scientific data, international safety standards, and principles of careful treatment of the natural environment.
According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the implementation of the projects will increase the year-round tourist flow from 2 million to 5 million people. This will provide a significant socio-economic effect for the region and the country as a whole.
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23.04.2026, 21:20 112591
Kazakhstan to Build 5,000 km of New Railways in the Next Four Years - Olzhas Bektenov at OSJD Conference
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In Astana, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov participated in the 40th Meeting of the Conference of General Directors of Railways of the Organization for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD), dedicated to the organization’s 70th anniversary. The forum brought together more than 300 heads and representatives of railways and railway transport companies from over 30 countries. The OSJD unites a network of more than 320,000 km of railways, which annually transport about 5.5 billion passengers and approximately 5 billion tons of cargo, primeminister.kz reports.
The anniversary meeting served as a platform for finding coordinated approaches to the development of international railway transportation, discussing the achievements of member countries, and exploring prospects for further cooperation. Attention was focused on increasing freight volumes, modernizing infrastructure, transitioning to paperless technologies, introducing intelligent management systems, and training personnel.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the role of railways in ensuring sustainable economic growth and noted that holding the Conference creates opportunities for constructive dialogue and strengthening partnership between countries.
The Head of the Kazakh Government informed the participants that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. In March this year, a new Constitution was adopted, which will also give additional impetus to economic development.
The railway sector of Kazakhstan, which plays a crucial role in economic development, is aimed at improving the quality of life of the population and achieving sustainable growth. It is symbolic that the meeting dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Organization is taking place here - at the crossroads of great routes, in the very heart of Eurasia. A modern and efficient transport system allows us to integrate into the global economy and fit into international supply chains," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Emphasis was placed on further increasing Kazakhstan’s transit potential.
Our common goal is to turn Eurasia into a single, seamlessly functioning transport mechanism. Kazakhstan is the world’s largest landlocked country. However, we are working to turn this geographical challenge into our strategic advantage. Over the past 15 years, we have invested about $35 billion in the transport sector and built more than 2,500 km of new mainline railways. Today, about 85% of all overland transit traffic along the Western Europe-Western China route passes through Kazakhstan. We are not stopping there. In the next four years, we plan to build another 5,000 km of new railways. Our goal is to increase transit volume to 100 million tons per year by 2035," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Among the key directions is the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), within which the modernization of railway and port infrastructure is underway. In particular, container capacities at the ports of Aktau and Kuryk are being expanded with the involvement of international partners. By 2029, it is planned to increase cargo volumes from 80,000 to 300,000 TEU per year. Cargo delivery times have already been reduced to 18 days, and in the future they will be shortened to 10 days.
The international North-South transport corridor is also being developed, providing the shortest access to the markets of the Persian Gulf and India.
A priority for the state remains the introduction of digital technologies in the sector.
Attaching great importance to the development of digital technologies, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. We are implementing the TezCustoms platform, which has already reduced border clearance time with China from 8 hours to 30 minutes. This work continues with other countries," the Prime Minister emphasized, calling on participants of the Organization for Co-operation between Railways to actively use advanced digital solutions to increase the capacity of railway networks.
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