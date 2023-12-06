01.12.2023, 12:35 25586
Gas pipeline in Atyrau region to be returned to state ownership
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The issue of return of illegally acquired assets in the sphere of commodity gas transportation was considered at the Economic Demonopolization Commission chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As a result of the inspection conducted by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, it was found that in 2021 a private company acquired a gas pipeline in Atyrau region with a length of more than 200 meters at an undervalued cost and with numerous violations. In particular, the norm of the law on the priority right of the national operator of NC QazaqGaz JSC to acquire gas supply facilities was violated.
As a result of the discussion, the Commission decided to send the relevant materials to the court to recognize the transaction on the transfer of the gas pipeline as invalid and return the asset to the ownership of the state. In the future it is planned to use it for gas supply of large industrial enterprises of the region.
Prime Minister emphasized that similar work should be carried out for a number of other enterprises, where a similar situation has developed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
04.12.2023, 11:26 26001
Yerzhan Seitkulov named chief of informatization department at President's Executive Office
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
As per the presidential decree, Yerzhan Seitkulov has been appointed chief of the department for informatization and information resources protection at the President’s Executive Office, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
Born on April 4 ,1979, Yerzhan Seitkulov is a graduate of the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics of the Moscow State Lomonosov University (2001).
Yerzhan Seitkulov is an author of the idea of establishment of Kazakhstan’s information security institute. This idea was implemented through the Law "On Informatization".
He was also involved in development of Cyber Shield of Kazakhstan concept.
From 2007 to 2011, he was a member of the Young Scholars Council of the First Kazakh President’s Fund.
In 2009-2011, Yerzhan Seitkulov was the Chairman of the Young Scholars Council of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University.
In 2016-2017, he was a member of the Public Council at the ministry of information and communications.
From February 3, 2017 through October 22, 2018 he was a member of the Public Council of the ministry of defense and aerospace industry.
in 2018-2019, Yerzhan Seitkulov was a freelance advisor to the minister of defense and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2023, 19:39 25236
Reconstruction of "Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" and "Karaganda - Balkhash" routes to be completed qualitatively - Alikhan Smailov
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The issues of reconstruction of the republican highways "Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" and "Karaganda - Balkhash" were discussed at the meeting of Prime Minister of RK Alikhan Smailov with First Deputy Minister of CITIC Construction Yang Jianqiang, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government emphasized that it is necessary to ensure timely and quality completion of these large projects.
To carry out works in the next season it is required to procure road-building materials, including crushed stone and bitumen, in advance. Similar work should be done by subcontractor organizations," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, Prime Minister pointed out the need to take control of winter maintenance of roads to ensure the safety of drivers.
During the meeting the possibilities of participation of CITIC Construction in other highway projects in Kazakhstan, as well as the company's initiatives to launch investment projects in the spheres of industry and agriculture were also discussed.
It was noted that the central government agencies will provide the necessary support in the development of relevant projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2023, 15:37 25416
Over 520 jobs to be created in Ekibastuz by new ferroalloy plant
Tell a friend
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the State Commission on Economic Modernization, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants discussed the construction of a ferroalloy plant in Ekibastuz city, Pavlodar region. The project with the capacity of 80 thousand tons of ferrosilicon per year will create more than 520 permanent jobs and increase Kazakhstan's exports of these products to Japan, South Korea, USA, Turkey and European countries. The volume of investments under the project will amount to more than 113 billion tenge, the term of commissioning is 2025.
At the same time, topical issues of further development of oil fields were considered. Such directions as increase of production efficiency, creation of workplaces and provision of service companies with necessary volumes of works were touched upon.
In addition, the members of the State Commission discussed approaches to updating the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2021-2025. In particular, they considered updated criteria for inclusion and exclusion of objects of sale, as well as proposals for the transfer of a number of assets to a competitive environment. Thus, the transfer of Qazaq Air to a competitive environment is planned for 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2023, 11:17 26251
It is necessary to improve legislation to strengthen security and defense capability - Senator Lukin
Tell a friend
Deputies of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security held a round table on the topic "Current issues of legislative support in the field of mobilization preparation, civil and territorial defense", press service of the Senate reports.
In his welcoming speech, Committee Chairman Andrei Lukin noted that the topic of the round table is of paramount importance in matters of strengthening the security and defense capability of the state, namely the readiness of government bodies, forces and means, and the entire state defense system to solve defense problems.
The current legislation makes it possible to solve the assigned tasks, however, it does not fully reflect or disclose the specified measures for preparing and creating appropriate conditions for defense. In addition, the experience and examples of other countries allow us to draw conclusions about the need to further improve the regulatory framework. Moreover, as everyone knows, there is an order from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Government and akims of all regions on taking measures to strengthen territorial defense", - said the senator.
During the event, the senators noted that in order to fulfill the tasks of forming and developing a unified management system in the field of mobilization preparation, civil and territorial defense, it is necessary to take not only organizational, technical and administrative measures, but also appropriate legislative support.
In addition, parliamentarians heard reports from Vice Minister of Defense Sultan Kamaletdinov on the topic of organizing planning for mobilization preparation and monitoring the state of mobilization preparation and readiness of troops, Acting Chairman of the Committee on Civil Defense and Military Units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexey Sovetov on legislative support for the field of civil defense, as well as Vice Minister of Health Timur Sultangaziev on problematic issues of implementing functions for the distribution of medicines and medical products of the mobilization reserve.
Summing up the results of the round table, Senator Andrei Lukin emphasized that the proposals voiced during the meeting will be analyzed in detail and worked out with interested government agencies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2023, 08:13 26496
Law on information security was approved by senators
Tell a friend
A meeting of the Chamber was held under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbaev. The senators reviewed laws on information security, on amendments and additions to the Tax Code and on taxation issues, and also voiced their parliamentary requests, press service of the Senate reports.
Commenting on the approved Law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Information Security, Informatization and Digital Assets", Maulen Ashimbaev emphasized that it is aimed at strengthening the protection of citizens’ personal data, as well as protecting them from fraudulent activities. In addition, control will be strengthened in the field of digital mining. For these purposes, changes and additions are being made to four codes and ten laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In particular, one of the important innovations is the right to voluntarily refuse to receive bank loans and microcredits. This measure should protect citizens from fraudsters if they illegally try to issue a loan for a person. At the same time, as previously noted, the law establishes a ban on the collection and processing of copies of identity documents. An exception is the lack of integration with informatization objects of state bodies or state legal entities, the impossibility of personal identification and in other cases provided for by national legislation.
In his Address to the people of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev set the strategic task of turning Kazakhstan into an IT country. Today we see that most government services are provided to our citizens in electronic format. At the same time, the importance of ensuring information security increases. In this regard, a group of Parliament deputies developed a corresponding law. We hope that the approved law will help protect the interests of our citizens and further develop the industry", - said the Speaker of the Senate.
During the meeting, the deputies also considered the Law "On Amendments and Additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Taxes and Other Mandatory Payments to the Budget" (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Entry into Force of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Taxes and Other Mandatory Payments to the Budget" (Tax Code)", aimed at improving the regulatory framework in this area.
Based on the results of the discussion, the senators conceptually supported the Law, but made a number of their own proposals and therefore returned it to the Mazhilis. In particular, the senators' amendments are aimed at maintaining a favorable investment climate in the country and improving the investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan.
In addition, the senators reviewed and approved the Law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Taxation Issues". The document contains provisions aimed at creating a comfortable environment for entrepreneurs and attracting investment. In particular, legislative amendments are aimed at introducing a categorization of participants in Special Economic Zones depending on the cost of the project they are implementing. The higher the cost of the project, the longer the period for providing benefits from the state that the enterprise receives. This approach is aimed at replenishing the republican and local budgets through the payment of tax contributions by SEZ participants, and will also stimulate the attraction of high-tech, capital-intensive and innovative industries.
An equally important innovation of the Law is providing the opportunity for Kazakhstanis to more fully realize the constitutional right to judicial protection of their rights and freedoms.
These laws were developed as part of the implementation of the instructions of the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, voiced in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan. The Tax Code defines the procedure and conditions for granting a deferment on the payment of state duties in the courts. At the same time, starting next year, citizens will be exempt from paying state fees when appealing to the Constitutional Court. Thus, rights to access to justice are expanded. There are provisions aimed at simplifying tax administration and eliminating administrative barriers. During the discussion, we made a number of amendments to the Laws. We believe that the Laws will contribute to the development of the country’s tax legislation", - emphasized Maulen Ashimbaev.
In addition, the senators voiced their parliamentary requests.
Nurlan Beknazarov, raising the problems of entrepreneurs in the Karaganda region, focused on high fines, excessive payments to private bailiffs and issues related to tax reporting.
Ruslan Rustemov identified the problem of the lack of Kazakh-language productions based on national folklore in the repertoire of children's theaters and puppet theaters. The deputy's proposal is the construction of theaters and the opening of a Children's Museum.
Olga Bulavkina was indignant about the the state of infrastructure in the border regions of the country. The senator called on the Government to develop a roadmap for the rehabilitation of the newly created administrative territories, indicating implementation deadlines and information on financing.
Sultan Dyusembinov expressed concern about the lack of a waste management system for sorting and processing household waste and garbage.
Amangeldy Nugmanov believes that the Government needs to more actively involve maslikhats deputies and representatives of public organizations for the high-quality and effective implementation of large-scale projects and programs on the ground.
Assem Rakhmetova pointed out the problem of road destruction caused by heavy trucks in the Akkaiyn district of the North Kazakhstan region. The deputy proposed a number of measures, one of which is to add control and weighing of heavy-duty dump trucks to the functions of the police.
Andrey Lukin drew his colleagues’ attention to the problems of respecting intellectual property rights, including the creation and use of works of science, literature and art.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.11.2023, 16:50 88786
Kazakh Parliament adopts law on 2024-2026 republican budget
Tell a friend
Majilis deputies adopted the Law “On 2024-2026 Republican Budget”, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Senate deputies inserted 180 amendments, of which four were inserted into the draft law and 176 to the republican budget expenditures section.
The Senate amendments aim to further the sustainable economic development of Kazakhstan and solve the tasks set by the Head of State.
The finance and budget committee suggests agreeing with the Senate’s revised edition of particular provisions inserted into the Law “On 2024-2026 Republican Budget”.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.11.2023, 15:40 89866
New water reservoir to be built in E Kazakhstan region
Tell a friend
East Kazakhstan region is set to build a water reservoir and reconstruct two more reservoirs. Governor of the region Yermek Kosherbayev said it at a briefing in the Central Communications Service today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his address to the nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of the rational use of water resources. 40% of the country’s water ponds are concentrated in the East Kazakhstan region. Water is the main factor of raising yield. Next year we will begin the reconstruction of Uideninskiy and Kandysu water reservoirs, and construction of a reservoir on the Kenderlik River in Zaissan district, said the governor.
As a result, the area of irrigated and cropping lands will be expanded to 30 thousand hectares. 830 farm units will be provided with water.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.11.2023, 14:43 79331
E Kazakhstan developing 37 investment projects in agrarian sector
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
37 investment projects will be implemented in East Kazakhstan for the development of its agricultural sector, Kazinform News Agency quotes governor Yermek Kosherbayev as saying.
236.4 billion tenge will be invested in agriculture for the construction of large integrated agri-platforms. The point at issue countrywide as 2023 showed is the development of its own seed-growing facilities. To deal with this issue the region built production of original gran, oil-bearing, and feed crop varieties, sunflower and soybean cross-breed to provide the region with its own seeds and further the neighboring regions.
The region concludes the construction of a wholesale distribution centre Altai which will become a platform for farm products sales and supply a want of the region’s population with high-quality domestic products at a reasonable price.
Besides, the region will open a laboratory for lifting technical barriers to export farm goods to China.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.11.2023, 15:40New water reservoir to be built in E Kazakhstan region 30.11.2023, 16:5088156Kazakh Parliament adopts law on 2024-2026 republican budget 30.11.2023, 14:4379076E Kazakhstan developing 37 investment projects in agrarian sector 29.11.2023, 19:5072931Serik Zharassbayev named vice minister of tourism and sport of Kazakhstan 29.11.2023, 09:4472511Modernization of Kazakhstan's energy system: reliability of Western zone network doubled 17.11.2023, 20:35122836Foreign companies sign $1.6bn worth contracts in Kazakhstan 17.11.2023, 10:25118591Declaration of Intent on EU-EBRD Technical Support for Critical Raw Materials Projects Signed 06.11.2023, 20:35116841Kazakhstan transfers $1mln to Palestinians 17.11.2023, 18:39116271Volume of transactions via payment cards increases in Kazakhstan 24.11.2023, 12:15114541Arman Shakkaliev held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Kapujiu