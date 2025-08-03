Gauez Nurmukhambetov reports to President on North Kazakhstan region’s socio-economic development in H1 2025

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Governor of the North Kazakhstan region, Gauez Nurmukhambetov, today, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





The President was reported on the region’s socio-economic development in the first half of 2025.





According to Gauez Nurmukhambetov, the area under oilseed and forage crops has been significantly expanded in the region, and water-saving technologies are actively introduced. The agrarians of the region received 97 billion tenge of financial support under the Ken Dala 2 program, which is 24% more against the same period in 2024.





He said that the North Kazakhstan region is among the top three in the country in terms of milk production, and is the first in launching industrial dairy complexes.





52 investment projects worth 893 billion tenge are under implementation in the region now, which enables to employ 7,500 people.





The region plans to commission 332,000 square meters of housing this year. Five multi-story residential buildings have already been commission, and another 11 are set to be completed by the end of the year. 258 apartment will be acquired in 2025 for the vulnerable groups.





A 600-seat school was built in Petropavlosk under the Keleshek Mektepteri national project. A 280-seat kindergarten is under construction now. 46 rural healthcare facilities were modernized.





The President stressed the importance of high-quality preparation for the harvesting campaign, timely implementation of agro-industrial investment projects, as well as completion of repair works at the Petropavlovsk Thermal Power Plant-2 and reconstruction of heat and power supply networks.





