Government considers aviation industry development and digitalisation

At the Government meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the issues of development and digitalisation of the aviation industry were considered. Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Dmitry Mun, as well as heads of the Aviation Administration, domestic airport, representatives of airlines and IT-companies reported on the current situation, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the Ministry of Transport, Kazakhstan's airlines carried 14.7 million people in 2024, an 11% increase over the same period in 2023. The flight safety level was raised from 74 % to 82 %. Kazakhstani airlines resumed flights to the European Union countries. The domestic air fleet is actively developing. Last year the number of aircraft increased by 13%.





In 2025, 14 more aircraft are expected to arrive. The creation of six air hubs is envisaged. These steps are aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan's position as an important transit hub in Central Asia. By 2030, it is planned to double passenger traffic, aircraft fleet and international routes, as well as to handle about 500,000 tonnes of cargo.





The aviation industry is also actively introducing modern digital technologies, including electronic document management systems and biometric identification at airports. In 2024, 21,000 state services were provided electronically. The transfer of all services to the online format has eliminated the need for personal presence and will reduce bureaucratic processes.





It is expected that digital transformation will reduce the number of documents provided by citizens and businesses by 43% and reduce the number of steps in the processes by 34%. Today, passengers have access to 35 types of digital documents through the eGov Mobile app. Another tool is the flight ban verification service, which allows citizens to pay their debt instantly via banking apps. As soon as the payment is confirmed, the ban is lifted, eliminating unexpected situations at the airport.





Prime Minister stressed that the Head of State pays special attention to the development of the aviation industry, as well as the creation of international air hubs in Kazakhstan. In this regard, the Government has decided to open six special economic zones on the territory of the largest airports of the country. They should become competitive in the international arena. Therefore, the main emphasis will be placed on the development of infrastructure and conditions for cargo carriers.





Work will also be done to develop multimodality of these airports according to all international standards, where cargo delivery is carried out by different types of transport. It is envisaged to modernise the ground infrastructure with the connection of roads and railways to the air hubs.





In addition, the introduction of modern digital technologies will continue





It is necessary to apply advanced digital technologies for cargo escort and use of modern equipment for cargo handling. As far as passenger transport is concerned, special attention should be paid to improving passenger services to the highest quality standards. We know that there are many complaints in this regard. These problems need to be addressed systematically. Modern digital technologies make it possible to optimise operational processes, speed up passenger service and reduce costs. I want to note that the aviation industry is an important factor in the development of tourism, including domestic tourism," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





The Prime Minister noted the importance of building new airports in the resort areas of Kenderli, Zaisan and Katon-Karagai. Emphasis will be placed on the development of small aviation. Head of the Government instructed the Ministry of Transport to intensify work in these directions.





Olzhas Bektenov set a number of important tasks for the ministries:





According to international practice, investigations and measures to prevent aviation accidents are carried out by a separate agency. However, the Ministry is delaying the work on taking measures to make the necessary amendments to the legislation. The Ministry has been instructed to speed up this work. This service should start working already this year.

Today there is a task to increase air cargo transportation through Kazakhstan by 2028 by two times. Therefore, the Ministry of Transport will have to speed up the work to create a national air cargo carrier, which would be able to occupy its niche in the international market.

Work is underway to increase the frequency of domestic flights, as well as to expand the geography of international flights. However, there are facts of flight delays. Often this is caused by uncoordinated work between airlines and airports. Here the Ministry needs to work out appropriate mechanisms of co-operation.

In order to develop passenger traffic, it is necessary to constantly replenish and renew the existing fleet of aircraft. Airlines use loan and leasing mechanisms. Quasi-governmental development institutions, among others, should be more actively involved in this work. The Ministry of Transport, together with the Ministries of National Economy and Finance, should develop measures to support airlines, especially small ones.

The Ministry of Transport, together with the Ministry of Digitalisation, needs to strengthen work on the automation of business processes in the industry through digitalisation and the introduction of artificial intelligence.