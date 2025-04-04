02.04.2025, 11:12 17666
Head of socioeconomic policy department of Kazakh Presidential Administration named
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State decreed to relieve Aidyn Kulsseitov of his duties as the head of the socioeconomic policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Rakhymzhan Yernazar as the head of the socioeconomic policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
03.04.2025, 15:07 8516
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on digital tenge implementation and mechanisms of control over targeted use of budget funds
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on the digital transformation of the economy, given at an enlarged Government session in February 2024, primeminister.kz reports.
The current situation and further plans for the development of the National Digital Financial Infrastructure, implementation of projects aimed at ensuring traceability and improving the efficiency of budget spending through digital tenge were considered. With the participation of Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Askhat Zhumagali, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency, discussed measures to ensure the openness of the financial ecosystem, consumer protection, and combating fraudulent transactions.
Approaches to the development of key components of the financial infrastructure - interbank payment card system, Open API, Anti-Fraud Centre, digital tenge were presented by Binur Zhalenov, Advisor to the Chairman of the National Bank. Today the Bank's systems process 90% of the total payment turnover in the country and about 30 million requests for digital biometric identification. The volume of illegal transactions timely blocked by the Anti-Fraud Centre amounted to 2 billion tenge, and over 36 thousand such incidents were detected. 108 organisations, including all second-tier banks, large payment organisations and MFIs, are connected to the technological platform. Also in July this year, together with the second-tier banks it is planned to launch the service of interbank payments by QR.
The progress of the pilot project with the use of digital tenge, launched in 2024 for the purpose of traceability of public funds spending was discussed.
Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Askhat Zhumagali said that the project is being tested in the most corruption-prone areas. A total of about 250 billion tenge has been issued so far. The developers envisage linking unique digital tags to each monetary unit, which allows you to track their use at all stages from allocation to full utilisation of funds. The effectiveness of this method in the agro-industrial complex was considered on the example of the implementation of the programme ‘Auyl Amanaty’ with the participation of farms in Akmola region. Specially programmed digital tenges were used for crediting the purchase of farm animals by farmers and ensured full transparency of the process, excluding the possibility of fictitious transactions.
Within the framework of the approved Road Map, the project implementation this year will continue with the construction of railways and motorways in Karaganda, Pavlodar and Atyrau regions. It should be noted that domestic entrepreneurs attend the approbation voluntarily, which is evidence of their commitment to the Open Book principle of doing business.
In addition, a digital tenge-based pilot project digital VAT has been launched to improve the efficiency of administration and speed up the VAT refund procedure.
The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of further scaling of the National Digital Financial Infrastructure, as well as wider use of the digital tenge, which will provide serious budget savings.
As noted by the Head of State, the possibility of marking and colouring money with the help of digital tenge may become key for controlling the spending of budgetary funds.
In general, a lot of work is being done by the National Bank together with other interested government agencies on digital transformation of the financial system. As for the digital tenge as the main topic of discussion, I support all your endeavours. We should pay mandatory attention to the fact that the introduction of the digital tenge will help to re-engineer the processes of finance taking into account the new realities. Business processes must change and become more transparent. Entrepreneurs should be guided by the following postulate: if you work with budget money, you should disclose where you spend it, show the whole chain of suppliers, contractors and subcontractors. It is necessary to expand the piloting of digital tenge," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Following the meeting, the Ministries of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace, Finance, Industry and Construction, National Economy will work out amendments to the legislation regulating the use of new digital instruments, as well as the development of a methodology for programming e-money.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.04.2025, 17:21 18426
President Tokayev instructs to attract investors in geological exploration
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today received Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting on Wednesday afternoon, President Tokayev was briefed about the current state of the country’s fuel and energy industry, the implementation of key projects and development plans.
According to the press service of Akorda, the Kazakh President was informed about the stable operation of the oil refineries with total refining capacity of 17.6 million tons for 2025. Akkenzhenov also reported on the 2040 Oil Refining Industry Development Concept that is under development.
According to the Kazakh Energy Minister, construction of the second string of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent main pipeline and Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline is underway. President Tokayev was briefed about plans to commission over 26GW of new generating capacity by 2030 to meet the growing domestic demand.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of instructions aimed for continued development of the fuel and energy industry. The Head of State stressed the importance of timely and quality implementation of the infrastructure projects planned in oil and gas, petrochemical and electricity sectors.
President Tokayev highlighted the country’s energy security and sustainable energy supply as well as instructed to take comprehensive steps towards improving the investment climate and attracting strategic partners in geological exploration.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.04.2025, 15:10 17936
Kazakh President sets specific tasks for Industry Ministry
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State received Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the results of the Ministry’s activities in 2024 and plans for the period ahead.
According to the Minister, the industry saw the highest growth in capital investments and exports of processed goods.
He also reported on the work in the sphere of geology and digitalization, highlighting that the integrated subsoil use platform was launched and that town planning projects were digitized.
Following the meeting, the President set priority tasks such as developing the integrated register of domestic manufacturers and speeding up the attraction of investors, ensuring the planned housing construction, providing the population with water supply, and digitizing processes in the sphere of construction and utilities.
The Head of State stressed the need to strictly monitor the support of domestic goods producers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.04.2025, 10:57 22526
Modern solutions to improve public service delivery quality introduced in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Chairman of the Board of the Government for Citizens NAO Arman Kenzhegaliyev reported on measures to expand the list of public services provided in digital format at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, there are 334 service centres in the country, which provide 1,296 types of services. In 2024, the centres provided more than 23 million services. Compared to previous years, their number has decreased due to the development of electronic services.
In 2024, two SuperCons were opened in the cities of Karaganda and Kyzylorda. These centres house the Akimat, several state bodies, communal organisations and banking offices.
The digital offices are divided into zones aimed at creating comfortable conditions for customers and providing services on a paperless basis.
Last year, the number of such offices reached 76, and 20 more DPCs are planned to be modernised this year.
In addition, the State Corporation is introducing new services to improve the quality of service:
- Personal Manager. This project is aimed at ensuring accessibility of public services. The service is provided on a paid basis.
- Electronic consent for registration of foreign citizens. In case of temporary registration, an SMS-message is sent to the owner of the accommodation. This measure prevents the registration of foreigners without the knowledge of the landlord.
- Reception of service recipients' appeals in cases of inoperability of information systems.
- Control of access to personal data. Now, in the absence of citizens' consent, employees of the Centre will not have access to personal data. All types of services provided to individuals are connected to this service. The issue of connecting services provided to legal entities is in the works.
- Notification of property owners about all registration actions. Notifications are sent to the owner's personal account on the e-government portal. Last year more than 6 million messages were sent.
In the future, 3 more services will be focused on issuing ready documents and servicing citizens in remote villages.
The issues of financial sustainability of the State Corporation and reducing the burden on the state budget are very important. In 2024, income from additional commercial services totalled 2.6 billion tenge.
Further development of commercial services is expected this year.
Special attention is paid to the sphere of issuing driving licences. Last year, 620 thousand documents were issued.
In 2024, a number of works have been carried out, including: an electronic service for booking a queue to take the exam has been launched.
In addition, in addition to the practical trial exam, a trial theoretical test has been introduced. Candidates can now familiarise themselves with the exam questions in advance.
Some projects are under consideration by the authorised body. For example, the introduction of administrative responsibility for the use of prohibited technical means during examinations.
Last year, 3 million services were rendered in the sphere of vehicle registration.
Such activities as electronic signing of sale and purchase agreements, accelerated production of state registration marks and car insurance were carried out in this sphere. The issue of choosing any desired state registration number is under consideration of the authorised body.
The following activities are planned for this year:
In the area of issuing driving licences - introduction of ‘AR’ and ‘Computer Vision’ technologies in taking examinations, revision of the procedure for taking examinations based on European experience.
To improve the vehicle registration process, it is planned to launch the State Corporation's platform for document execution, implement biometric identification services and check vehicle history.
In order to popularise e-services among the population, 303 self-service zones are functioning in the CSC. Last year, citizens received more than 8 million services in the sectors.
Compared to 2023, there is a 45.7% decrease in the number of services received, which is due to the receipt of demanded services in mobile applications of banks, Egov and through calls to the contact centre 1414.
The Chairman of the Board of NAO ‘Government for Citizens’ noted that in 2025, the State Corporation intends to increase the share of electronic services to 60% and to introduce a consultant with elements of artificial intelligence in self-service areas. Another front line of the State Corporation is a single contact centre. Last year, 27.1 million calls were received.
The Unified Contact Centre has introduced an intelligent voice robot that advises on 60 in-demand services and provides 10 types of services. These include certificates of birth, criminal record, psycho-narcological dispensaries, etc.
In 2024, the virtual voice assistant processed 20 per cent of traffic, this year it is planned to increase its share to 40 per cent.
In addition, this year it is planned to implement a pilot project to introduce artificial intelligence in the contact centre activities and unite more than 30 contact centres of administrative bodies on the basis of a single contact centre 1414.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.04.2025, 09:55 22746
Innovations in public services: new digital solutions for business and citizens
Tell a friend
Zhaslan Madiyev reported on measures to develop and digitalise public services at the Government session. In particular, the Minister of Digital Development said that today 92% of all public services are available in online format, and the level of smartphoneisation of the population has reached 90%, primeminister.kz reports.
In 2024, 341 million services were provided, of which 91 % were provided electronically. He noted that more and more services are being made available proactively, eliminating the need for applications and visits to the Population Service Centres (PSCs).
The Minister stressed that the ability to get government services online through the eGov platform has been demonopolised and key services have been brought to popular fintech platforms. This allowed to significantly increase the coverage of the population with digital services. Kazakhstanis began to actively use QR-signature and biometrics, which have become commonplace in everyday life.
The service of digital documents, according to the Minister, has become particularly popular, it was used 292 million times last year. Questions on improving public services are considered in the context of life situations, to each of which proactive digital solutions have been selected, and positive results have already been observed.
As an example, he cited the situation with the birth of a child, where citizens no longer waste time on paperwork, sick leave and payments. All these issues are now handled automatically through a smartphone. The process of automatically assigning an individual identification number (IIN) to newborns has also been tested in Astana and Akmola Oblast.
The Minister of Digital Development reported that the city of Taraz has successfully tested a voucher financing mechanism for enrolling children in kindergartens, which led to a 92% reduction in the queue. He suggested scaling this approach throughout the country.
Together with the Ministry of Education, paper barriers to school enrolment had been completely eliminated. A ‘Social Wallet’ had also been introduced to track the provision of free meals, eliminating attribution and ensuring more efficient budget spending. This tool will be introduced in all schools in the country.
The Minister also reported on the digitalisation of the process of admission to colleges and universities. Dormitory accommodation for non-resident students is now provided automatically, without the need for applications and unnecessary bureaucracy. A service for the digital conclusion of labour contracts has been launched.
In cooperation with the Ministry of Labour, the list of organisations where pension payments are assigned proactively is being expanded. He stressed that all the work of the agency is based on three key principles: proactivity, accessibility and timeliness.
Zhaslan Madiyev also drew attention to the application eGov Mobile, which today has become not just a portal, but a real digital assistant for citizens. Last year, 36 million notifications were sent to Kazakhstani citizens, including reminders of document expiry, school enrolment notices, appointment of allowances, awarding of grants and other congratulations.
The Minister emphasised that the development of eGov Mobile continues with a focus on simplicity and convenience. Last year, popular services such as ‘National Fund for Children’, ‘Stop Credit’, ‘Car Ownership History’, ‘Voluntary refusal to participate in gambling’ and others were launched. For example, replacement of a driving licence can now be done in just two clicks, and more than 7 thousand Kazakhstanis have already used this service.
In addition, Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the launch of a new service to notify car owners. Citizens can now report if they notice that the car is left with an open window or blocking the passage. It is enough to enter the licence plate number and select the situation, after which the driver will receive an anonymous notification. The Minister expressed the hope that this service will become a tool for mutual assistance and civic responsibility. The implementation of the solution took place in co-operation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
A study of e-Otinish data was also carried out, which showed that a significant part of the appeals relate to typical situations, which are hidden public services. To systematically address this problem, amendments to the Law ‘On Public Services’ were adopted, and a methodology for identifying single-type and mass appeals was approved. As a result, 140 services have already been ‘legalised’, which should reduce the burden on e-Otinish and increase the transparency of interaction between the state and citizens.
The minister noted that the current state of the eGov portal was analysed, which was built on the technology of 2013 and is working at the limit of its capabilities. This leads to difficulties with updates, limited launch of new features and increased load on the infrastructure. Therefore, the modernisation of eGov on new technology solutions has begun. Services are being rebuilt to make them available in a couple of clicks. The eGov gateway has been updated, integration processes have been improved, and a virtual AI assistant has been created and is being tested on a focus group of 2,000 users.
The modernisation is also aimed at creating an inclusive platform: access to eGov for visually impaired and blind citizens will be provided through voice and text navigation, as well as enhanced capabilities for guardians of incapacitated persons. All these measures are aimed at creating a sustainable and modern digital platform.
Government services are being actively adapted to the needs of business, and eGov Business has become a key digital tool. Its audience is growing steadily, and the application offers a full range of automated solutions, including individual entrepreneur registration, tax calendar, certificates and electronic signing.
eGov Business has a built-in risk management system that analyses data and proactively warns entrepreneurs about possible audits. Also available is the ‘Register of mandatory requirements’ module, which contains all regulatory documents and rules for specific types of activities, which reduces the risk of violations and increases the legal literacy of business.
There are plans to launch new services, such as search for potential clients, market analytics and demand monitoring, which should support the growth of entrepreneurship.
Against the backdrop of active digitalisation, the burden on the Population Service Centres (PSCs) is decreasing. In 2024, 15.2 million services were provided by the operators of the CSCs, with 80% of all requests related to ten services. Together with government agencies, roadmaps have been developed to automate these services and transfer them to an alternative-free online format.
At the first stage, it is planned to replace identity cards, the issuance of electronic digital signatures (EDS) and permits for labour immigrants. Registration services, including transport, real estate and land documentation, will follow. The aim is to reduce the burden on the CSCs by 50 per cent by the end of the year.
The Minister emphasised the importance of timely and quality implementation of the adopted roadmaps. In particular, the replacement of identity cards, which previously required a personal visit to the Central Office of Public Identification, a separate photograph and a long wait in the queue, will be fully online by the end of the month. The process has already been tested, and now the training of the AI-model, which will assess the compliance of the uploaded photo with the established requirements, is being finalised.
The process will be as simple as possible: citizens will need to pass identification, upload a photo and signature, pay online and wait for an SMS about the readiness of the document. All this is possible without visits and queues, right from home.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2025, 23:02 29271
World leaders send Eid al-Fitr greetings to President Tokayev
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Eid al-Fitr greetings from world leaders and heads of international organizations, Akorda reports.
In his letter, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted the special importance of Eid al-Fitr for the entire Muslim world. The Uzbek President also hailed the results of the informal meeting with the Kazakh leader in Almaty, expressing the confidence that the meeting will further enhance the nations’ relations built on friendship, good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov noted that Eid al-Fitr is set to bring all Muslims joy, peace and harmony, while Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon expressed confidence that the values of Eid al-Fitr are to foster friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.
Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also offered their best wishes.
President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he is confident that Eid al-Fitr is to bring peace and wellbeing to the entire humankind and that solidarity and unity of fraternal nations will continue getting stronger.
President Tokayev also received Eid al-Fitr greetings from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Prime Minister, ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King of Jordan Abdullah II, Kuwaiti Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and others.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2025, 20:48 29656
Kazakhstan’s population up 32,000 this year
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s population has increased by 32,756 people to 20,316,155 since the start of 2025, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the National Statistics Bureau, Kazakhstan’s population stands at 20,316,155 people, including 12,813,769 living in urban areas and 7,502,386 residing in rural areas.
Kazakhstan’s Almaty city and Turkistan region are the most populous with populations of 2,300,876 and 2,154,130 people, respectively. The country’s capital Astana has a population of 1,544,142 people, and Shymkent city - 1,261,709 people. Ulytau region is the country’s least populated area with 221,290 residents.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2025, 09:06 30516
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on geological exploration and subsoil use development within fulfilment of Presidential instructions
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of geology and subsoil use in the implementation of tasks set by the Head of State in the Address to the Nation Economic Course of Fair Kazakhstan and at an expanded Government session in January this year, primeminister.kz reports.
The approaches of the Ministry of Industry and Construction to increase the area of geological and geophysical study, attracting investment in the industry, the implementation of new promising projects were considered.
Attention was paid to the ongoing work to increase the area of geological and geophysical study to 2.2 million km2 by 2026. Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev reported that today the state geological study of subsoil is carried out on a scale of 1:200 000. On promising projects it is planned to introduce a scale of 1:25 000, which will have an effect in the form of detailed mapping to identify potential deposits, as well as increase the investment attractiveness of the industry.
Within the framework of the tasks previously set at the Government session (3 December 2024) regarding the involvement of state companies in the study of national wealth, the ministry has strengthened cooperation with the national mining company Tau-Ken Samruk. Thus, at the first stage, the ministry conducts geological exploration, identifying promising areas. Then the national company starts pre-investment preparation (additional exploration, selection of technologies, development of feasibility studies), after which it starts development independently or with partners. The plots not included in this process are transferred to auctions. Pilot projects are being implemented in the country under this mechanism at the Karatas (copper), Zhosabai (gold), North Katpar, Upper Kayrakty (tungsten) deposits. The next project is the Kuirektykol deposit, discovered last year in the Karaganda region, which has impressive reserves of rare earth metals used in the manufacture of semiconductors and powerful magnets. The implementation of the project also contributes to the development of related high-tech sectors of the economy. A total of 38 promising areas of TPI (solid minerals) have been identified in Kazakhstan in 2024.
In addition, the issues of attracting investments in geological exploration were considered. Over the past 6 years, the volume of investments of private investors in exploration of TPI has tripled and amounted to 100 billion tenge in 2024. At the same time, state investments in geological exploration are at an insufficient level.
The Prime Minister emphasised further work on attracting investment, development of relevant infrastructure and introduction of new scientific approaches in the study of subsoil. The relevant ministry and National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna were instructed to strengthen joint measures to create a cycle aimed at the integrated development of the mineral resource base of the country. The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to find funds to increase state funding for geological exploration.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.03.2025, 09:09Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry 28.03.2025, 19:2360731President Tokayev gives instructions after 5.0M earthquake hit Zhambyl region 28.03.2025, 18:3654796Tokayev sets tasks to Almaty’s Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev 28.03.2025, 12:1042196Kazakhstan and the EU Strengthen Bilateral and Regional Cooperation 28.03.2025, 21:1141996Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Tanzania 18.03.2025, 19:30130506Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 05.03.2025, 10:35119396Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38117346President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44116976President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 19.03.2025, 14:22113296Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister