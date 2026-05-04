02.05.2026, 18:45 4721
Head of State secures release of Kazakh citizen detained in Poland
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A national of Kazakhstan detained in Poland was released on April 28 thanks to the personal efforts of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, stated Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Smadiyarov, the Head of State consistently advocates for the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens, including those abroad.
During a recent telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his sincere gratitude for the constructive cooperation between our countries in this difficult situation," Aibek Smadiyarov wrote on social media.
The Head of State also deemed it appropriate to express gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his assistance in achieving a mutually acceptable outcome.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will send letters to Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, thanking them for Poland's balanced approach under the circumstances.
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01.05.2026, 09:00 25081
Tokayev extends People’s Unity Day greetings to Kazakhstanis
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A congratulatory message from Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan was published by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In his message, the Head of State highlighted that the Day of Unity of the People symbolizes the enduring values of the society: solidarity and cohesion, tolerance and respect, patriotism and love for the homeland.
By the will of fate, Kazakhstan has united people of different ethnicities under its sacred Shanyrak, who have become one large family. This is our shared treasure, wrote Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
It is important that the traditions of peace, compassion, and mutual assistance remain an integral part of the national mindset of our united people," he added.
We are different, but we are one. The formula "Unity in diversity" clearly reflects the essence of state policy and the everyday life of Kazakhstanis, stated President Tokayev.
The Kazakhstani leader highlighted that the preamble of the new Constitution clearly sets out principles such as unity, solidarity, and interethnic and interfaith harmony. "This is the conscious choice of our citizens, who wish to live and work in a just, stable, and prosperous society where everyone has equal rights and opportunities," he added.
The president stressed that the guarantee of this is the concept of "Law and Order," which has become the foundation of large-scale modernization in the country.
Tokayev said that the shared connection to the common past, present, and future is the creative force of patriotism and an inexhaustible source of vitality for the people of Kazakhstan. He also said that through unity Kazakhstan can reach new heights on the path to progress.
The Head of State wished good health, happiness, and prosperity to Kazakhstanis.
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30.04.2026, 15:41 31206
The Head of State met with President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale Tamás Jakkel
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The discussion at the meeting covered the prospects for joint work with the Federation in promoting domestic dog breeding and preserving a stable breed gene pool, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended gratitude Tamás Jakkel, President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), for granting preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy during the FCI General Committee meeting on September 3, 2024, in Amsterdam.
The Kazakh leader said the country places great importance to conserving the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet dog breeds not only in terms of cynology, but also as a cultural-historical asset linked to the traditional lifestyle. It was noted that Tazy is among one of the seven treasures of the Kazakh people.
Thanks to ongoing efforts, nearly 4,000 Tazy dogs are now officially listed in the Union of Kennel Clubs of Kazakhstan’s Unified Stud Book. This follows the adoption of key legislative acts regulating this field.
Additionally, a National Center is set to open in Zhetysu region, dedicated to breeding initiatives and scientific-cynological support.
Kazakhstan has adopted a resolution formally adding September 3 to its official calendar as the annual Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet to promote national heritage.
In turn, Tamás Jakkel thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his personal efforts to preserve and develop national dog breeds.
He also briefed the Kazakh leader on the activities of the FCI, which unites 100 countries worldwide.
In recognition his significant contribution to developing cynology in Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Tamás Jakkel with the Order of "Dostyk" (Friendship) of the II degree.
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29.04.2026, 20:05 40496
Kazakh President meets with NVIDIA and Firebird AI representatives
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Nico Caprez, Vice President of Global AI Infrastructure Growth at NVIDIA, as well as AI Razmig Hovaghimian and Alexander Yesayan, co-founders of Firebird, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
During the discussion, the sides explored prospects for cooperation in the design, construction, and operation of AI infrastructure.
President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan aims to become a fully digital country within the next three years. According to him, the launch of supercomputer clusters based on NVIDIA technology has been a significant step toward achieving this goal and strengthening the country’s technological sovereignty.
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29.04.2026, 16:03 40766
From industry to healthcare - Kazakhstan and Czech Republic expand cooperation
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš have discussed strategic cooperation across eight important sectors during the talks in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
At the meeting, the two leaders reviewed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in industry, oil and gas, nuclear energy, transport and logistics, defense, digitalization, agriculture, and healthcare.
The sides emphasized that bilateral relations go beyond economics, drawing on shared historical memory and cultural ties.
President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Czech side for supporting Kazakhstan in re-introduction of Przewalski’s horse in the Kazakh steppes - a project highlighted at the Regional Environmental Summit as one of the country’s achievements in biodiversity conservation.
Prime Minister Babiš announced the Czech Republic’s intention to assist in easing the visa regime for Kazakh citizens, both bilaterally and within the EU.
Following the talks, the two countries will prepare a list of projects for the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.
Andrej Babiš invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit the Czech Republic at a time convenient for him. The invitation was gratefully accepted.
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27.04.2026, 16:17 61541
A New Milestone in Strengthening Almaty as a Regional UN Hub for Multilateral Diplomacy
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At its 82nd session, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), by consensus of its 52 member States, approved a resolution on the establishment of the Asia-Pacific Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
According to Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to UN ESCAP Margulan Baimukhan, the adoption of this resolution marked the outcome of a multilateral negotiation process that lasted more than five years, as well as the result of Kazakhstan’s consistent diplomatic efforts within the UN framework and among ESCAP member States. During this period, three milestone resolutions were adopted at the 79th, 80th and 81st sessions of ESCAP.
An important step towards this decision was the ESCAP Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation, held in Astana in September 2024. At the final stage in 2026, a record number of 21 co-sponsors for ESCAP resolutions joined the initiative, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.
The new Centre will become the sixth specialized ESCAP institution alongside those currently operating in Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, India and Iran, and will also be the largest institution in the region in terms of staff size, with up to 130 specialists. Its activities will focus on promoting the digital transformation of public administration and social governance across the Asia-Pacific region, narrowing the digital divide, and providing support to least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states through the exchange of technologies and best practices. By its format, the Centre will serve as an international repository of advanced digital solutions.
It is symbolic that this decision was adopted during the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence declared by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The establishment of the Centre in Almaty creates additional opportunities for Kazakhstan to attract technologies and international expertise, strengthen Almaty’s role as a regional UN hub, and expand international partnerships. The initiative will also create conditions for the growth of IT services exports and the promotion of domestic innovations in foreign markets.
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25.04.2026, 15:35 93476
Taza Qazaqstan evolves to moral pillar of Just Kazakhstan - Tokayev
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Delivering his speech during the nationwide environmental campaign Taza Qazaqstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated Kazakhstan's positive development is becoming internationally recognized, overcoming previous skepticism, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Our cities and villages are becoming cleaner, with reduced soil, water, and air pollution. Major enterprises are working to cut harmful emissions, adopting better environmental practices, and positive shifts in waste recycling are occurring. However, many shortcomings remain, and there is still much work to do. Not only the economy but also the way of life and behavioral attitudes of citizens are changing, said President Tokayev.
The new Constitution enshrines the principles of creative patriotism, unity, solidarity, and love for nature as fundamental pillars of our existence, which are largely inspired by the Taza Qazaqstan project, that is, by you - the youth of Kazakhstan," he added.
I take great pride in how this initiative has transformed into a national movement over the last two years. It must continue to evolve as the moral pillar of our 'Just Kazakhstan' vision. Core values like Taza Qazaqstan, Law and Order, and Adal Azamat (Honest Citizen) should be integrated into our everyday governance and social life. While we look to respected leaders to champion these ideals, the youth - you - are the primary drivers of this new national identity, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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24.04.2026, 17:46 114941
Kazakhstan, Oman sign agreement to accelerate bilateral investment
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Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had talks with visiting Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said to discuss trade-economic and investment cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.
The talks focused on advancing trade, economic, and investment cooperation, with an emphasis on strengthening ties in energy, transport, mining, metallurgy, digital sectors, agriculture, and tourism.
The joint investment portfolio between Kazakhstan and Oman comprises five major projects totaling 3 billion US dollars. While two projects worth 1.1 billion US dollars have already been realized in the energy and railway sectors, mining projects are currently being developed.
During the talks, the sides highlighted a shared commitment to strengthening trade and economic ties, focusing on joint projects designed to drive innovation and modernization in the oil, gas, and mining industries.
Building on Kazakhstan’s advancements in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), both nations have found common ground in logistics. Mutual trade is being accelerated by collaborative measures, such as developing joint industrial projects, sharing agricultural technology, and securing long-term agricultural supply contracts.
Key growth areas include implementing AI and GovTech projects, combined with a shared effort to advance ecotourism, the hospitality and service business, and the promotion of cultural and natural landmarks, and so on.
Both sides confirmed their dedication to deepening partnership between Kazakhstan and Oman across all key sectors.
In the presence of Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, a Heads of Terms agreement for investment cooperation was reached between Samruk-Kazyna and the Oman Investment Authority.
This document defines the framework for establishing a joint investment platform, creating new Kazakhstani-Omani entities, investment funds, and other co-investment mechanisms, to be managed on an equal basis.
The agreement fuels investment in priority sectors like industry, energy, logistics, and health, mining and others across Kazakhstan and Oman, to support new projects as well as expand existing ones in both countries.
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24.04.2026, 17:13 113611
Astana to host International AI Film Festival in autumn 2026
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The Head of State announced that another landmark international event, the Astana AI Film Festival, will take place in Kazakhstan this fall, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
According to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, this will be the world’s first event to reflect a fundamental shift in the development of the creative industry.
He noted that artificial intelligence is transforming the very nature of creativity, opening new forms of self-expression and removing barriers for talented creators.
Kazakhstan strives to become an active participant in these global changes. At the same time, we must also consider some pessimistic forecasts that claim that artificial intelligence will essentially destroy the creative industry, at least in its current form. Therefore, we must identify all trends and adapt to them skillfully. Holding the festival is of great importance in terms of promoting our country on the international stage as a center of innovation and creative initiatives," the President emphasized.
Tokayev highlighted that digitalization and implementation of artificial intelligence are paving the way for large-scale transformations. For this reason, Kazakhstan places special emphasis on enhancing citizens' competencies and training them in digital skills.
He said that more than 650,000 students are currently enrolled in the Al Sana program, while another 100,000 specialists in artificial intelligence and deep tech need to be trained in the near future.
The President reminded that this year, the AI Research University, will open in Kazakhstan.
Our primary task now is to train highly-qualified personnel for this industry. We must attract talented young people and create conditions for them to receive a high-quality education. It is also crucial to support promising technology projects and companies. Systematic work in this direction will give a powerful impetus to the development of the entire country," the Head of State said.
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