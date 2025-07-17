15.07.2025, 16:52 12246
Head of State signs amendments to Tax Code
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Tuesday signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan, introducing amendments and additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other compulsory payments to the budget" (Tax Code) and the laws concerning its entry into force, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
As reported, the Majilis approved the amendments to the draft of the new Tax Code as well as the related draft tax law, proposed by the Senate, during the plenary session.
16.07.2025, 18:50 5491
Kazakh President congratulates winners of international Olympiads
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended today a congratulatory message to the Kazakhstani schoolers, who emerged as exceptional champions at the 5th International STEM Olympiad in Barcelona, Spain, and the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai, the UAE, Akorda reports.
In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the students' brilliant performance as a historic achievement for the country.
This is a strong indication of dynamic development of the education field in Kazakhstan. The state will continue its efforts in creating favorable conditions for quality education and upbringing of the younger generation. We are proud of your accomplishments! Wish you future success!, wrote the Kazakh President.
16.07.2025, 16:45 5956
Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law
There have been amendments to the Criminal, Criminal Procedure, Penal Codes, Code on Marriage (Matrimony) and Family, laws on operative-search activities, payments and payment systems, and so on.
The first section of amendments was adopted to ensure the stability of the Criminal Law. The second block stipulates improvements to the Criminal Law and increased responsibility for some criminal acts of public danger. The third section enshrines greater protection of the rights of citizens as well as enhanced adversarial principle and its optimization in criminal proceedings. The final section allows for improvements to the Penal Law, informed the press service of Akorda.
16.07.2025, 14:47 5711
Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4%
From September 2024 through July 10, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 9.3 million tons of new harvest grain, which is 58.4% more against the same period in 2023-2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, the key export destinations are Uzbekistan - 3.4 million tons (+32,8%), Tajikistan - 1.3 million tons (+ 45,8%), Afghanistan - 309,000 tons (+ 49,2%), Kyrgyzstan - 238,000 tons (+ 96%), Iran - 974,000 tons (17.5-fold increase), Azerbaijan - 713,000 tons (118.8-fold increase).
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan exported 15,000 tons of wheat to Vietnam via the territory of China by railway transport.
16.07.2025, 11:49 13231
President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Special Representative of the Kazakh President for Afghanistan, Yerkin Tukumov. The Head of State pointed out his special role amid development of the bilateral contacts with the Afghan authorities, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Yerkin Tukumov was entrusted with facilitating effective building of interaction with Afghanistan, primarily, in trade-economic and humanitarian spheres.
The President highlighted the importance of active use of the potential of Almaty-based UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan intends to further implement humanitarian and educational initiatives to ensure security and stability of Afghanistan.
15.07.2025, 19:33 12941
President Tokayev briefed on efforts in regional development
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
During the meeting, President Tokayev received a report on the ongoing measures to promote regional development. Upon the Head of State’s directive, the Project Office for Regional Policy was set up.
Bozumbayev briefed about the implementation of the system of regional standards, allowing to reduce unequal access to infrastructure between/in regions, efficiently plan the development of settlements.
The Kazakh President was informed about the implementation of the national project for upgrading the energy and utilities sectors, which eyes construction and modernization of 86,000 km of utility networks as well as commissioning of an additional 7.3 GW of new power capacity, with greater involvement of domestic producers in energy and utilities sectors.
The Head of State was also briefed about the talks with transnational companies focused on better public utilities management to provide the population with access to quality and uninterrupted water supply and wastewater disposal services.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the balanced development of regions as key and set a number of specific instructions regarding the upgrade of engineering and utilities infrastructure, introduction of a unified ecosystem in the housing and utilities sector, digitalization of the water sector as well as application of water-saving technologies.
15.07.2025, 18:45 13476
Government Strengthens Oversight of Social Sector Spending
During a briefing following the Government meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov addressed journalists’ questions regarding public spending on the social sector, primeminister.kz reports.
More than 50% of the national budget is allocated annually to social sector financing. These funds are directed toward pensions, salaries for public sector employees, benefits for large families, low-income citizens, and persons with disabilities, as well as the construction of schools and hospitals and infrastructure development. The Government is undertaking a comprehensive and systematic approach in this area.
At the same time, control over the efficiency of allocated resources has been strengthened. A reassessment of various parameters and approaches is currently underway.
The Prime Minister emphasized that recent analysis revealed instances of abuse of support measures, which runs counter to the principle of social justice.
We have now categorized the entire population into six groups. The Digital Family Map is operational, and all data has been digitized. Based on their level of well-being, people are assigned to one of the six categories. The sixth category includes families and individuals with sufficiently high incomes. We are excluding this sixth group from receiving benefits. Instead, we will focus more on those who are unable to support themselves or work. For example, a mother with many children may be unable to work due to her caregiving responsibilities. A person with a disability may be physically incapable of working. These individuals will receive special attention. Unfortunately, we have identified cases of social dependency and fraud. We are now reviewing each case individually and will put an end to all fraudulent schemes. Social assistance must be provided to those who genuinely cannot support themselves," Olzhas Bektenov said.
15.07.2025, 17:35 12481
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev amends laws regulating housing and utilities services
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which makes changes and additions to several acts concerning housing and utilities services, entrepreneurship and the Export Credit Agency’s activity, Akorda reports.
The law provides for amendments to the Land, Entrepreneurial, Civil Procedural, Social, Water Codes as well as 23 laws.
The Head of State also signed amendments and additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences in the field of housing and utilities services.
15.07.2025, 16:43 11131
Government Is Pursuing Systematic Work on Gasification and Investment Stimulation in the Gas Sector
As part of the implementation of the President’s instruction to ensure full gasification of the country, the Government is exploring various options, including through the use of domestic gas resources and imports from neighboring countries. This was announced by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a press conference, primeminister.kz reports.
To supply gas to the Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, the Government plans to continue the second, third, and fourth stages of the Saryarka main gas pipeline project. To implement this initiative, the construction of a second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent pipeline with a capacity of 15 billion cubic meters per year is planned. Construction and installation works have already begun on the first stage, which includes a linear section of the pipeline with a capacity of up to 10 billion cubic meters per year and a length of 1,450 km, along with three new compressor stations. Completion is scheduled for 2026. Additionally, the Government is negotiating with potential investors regarding gas imports from neighboring countries for the northern and eastern regions.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the further development of the gas sector is not possible without the creation of a balanced and economically sound tariff policy.
Gas prices on our domestic market are significantly lower than global prices, so we will gradually move toward an increase to establish a normal, undistorted environment. This will make the gas industry more attractive to investors and allow it to grow," the Prime Minister stated.
