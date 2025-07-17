Head of State signs amendments to Tax Code

Images | Depositphotos

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Tuesday signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan, introducing amendments and additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other compulsory payments to the budget" (Tax Code) and the laws concerning its entry into force, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





The text of the Law is to be published in the press.





As reported, the Majilis approved the amendments to the draft of the new Tax Code as well as the related draft tax law, proposed by the Senate, during the plenary session.