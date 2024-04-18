Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situationOlzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation
Head of State thanks entrepreneurs and volunteers in Kostanay region
While on a working visit to Kostanay region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with representatives of business and volunteers assisting in eliminating the aftermath of the floods in the region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Among those present were the heads of major enterprises of the region in fields of machine building, mining, food and agriculture as well as local members of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, volunteers, regional youth resource center and students. Tokayev noted that the support for SMEs is a priority task.
The Head of State drew special attention of the important role business people play in assisting those affected.
There are major entrepreneurs who are included in Forbes. I’ll talk with them. Each of them will assigned with one region, district and village and be responsible personally. It also meets their interests as they will see the results of their work. I believe that your names as benefactors helping their people will not be overlooked by the state, said Tokayev.
The President also expressed gratitude to volunteers, stressing that always treats them with great sympathy and will support them fully.
Kazakh PM Bektenov instructs to pay one-time compensation to flood victims before end of week
Prime minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting focused on damage compensation for those suffered from floods in Kazakhstan. During the meeting, reports were made by finance minister Madi Takiyev, industry and construction minister Kanat Sharlapaev, regional governors, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.
So far, 3,561 families affected by floods have received a total of nearly 1 billion tenge for the properties lost in one-time compensation in the amount of 100 monthly calculation indexes. Such a compensation is set to be paid to everyone suffered by the end of the week.
Housing is to be built or purchased for those who lost their homes to floods.
During the meeting, it was reported that in Pavlodar region compensation payments were made for damages to 119 homes as well as that construction of five houses has begun. In Kostanay region, 27 apartments were purchased for those suffered from floods in Arkalyk town, as well as 1,600 families have received social care. 44 families have received financial compensation for 94.3 million tenge as well as 57 new houses are under construction in Aktobe region.
According to the operational data of the regional authorities, as of today, in total of 9,627 houses, including 9,610 individual houses and 17 residential buildings, have suffered from floods across the country. Following the technical examination of 2,123 houses, it has been revealed that 1,067 houses are beyond repair and 1,056 require repair.
At the meeting, Kazakh Prime minister Bektenov pointed out that the extent of damage is likely to increase due to continuous difficult situation with floods in a number of regions.
Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation
Digital tools to support domestic producers have been developed on the instructions of the Prime Minister, primeminister.kz reports.
In particular, the developed systems allow to monitor the work of each production enterprise, online to identify facts of infringement of their interests by state bodies.
The goal is to give an additional impetus to the development of Kazakhstani production to reduce the share of imports in the country's market.
Taking into account the current flood situation in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, a prototype of the system for flood modelling and forecasting of reservoir filling was considered. As part of the development of the prototype, algorithms for modelling and calculating water flow were created, and pilot tests were carried out on several river sections. The digital tool will make it possible to calculate regulated and unregulated drainage, as well as to map flooding zones at a given water level.
As a result of expert discussions of the presented digital solutions, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov approved the projects and instructed to start implementation in the pilot mode.
Prime Minister instructed to launch as soon as possible a service to receive applications for compensation for flood damage, as well as to keep records and control the implementation of flood control measures in online format through available CCTV cameras.
The Head of State in his Address set a strategically important task to transform Kazakhstan into an IT-country. For correct management decisions it is necessary to possess high quality operational information and use new technologies. It is necessary to scale the proposed approaches to other sectors of the economy. All tools and information are available. It is necessary to properly build data exchange and integration of systems," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Bagdat Mussin, has been instructed to ensure timely updating of data and accelerated introduction of digital tools in all spheres of life.
275 officials brought to responsibility, rights of 900 protected, Kazakh Ombudsman
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Human Rights Ombudsman of Kazakhstan Artur Lastayev, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the opening of territorial representatives of the Human Rights Commissioner. Last year over 5,000 complaints were lodged to the Ombudsman that is 1.5 times as compared to 2022.
He also reported on the work of the national preventive mechanism, improvement of legislation, and intensifying international cooperation with human rights organizations and civil society. In particular, 275 officials were brought to responsibility, rights of over 900 people were protected.
Lastayev focused on the measures adopted to implement the President’s tasks to prevent domestic violence. The human rights institution is elaborating a special report on domestic violence and abuse countermeasures.
Following the meeting, the Head of State stressed the need to further strengthen guarantees for the protection of human rights.
President Tokayev inspects Petropavl hydroelectric station
During his working visit to North Kazakhstan region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the Petropavl hydroelectric station, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Built in 1973, the Petropavl hydroelectric station serves to regulate the flow of the Yessil River by ensuring filling and release modes at the Sergeevskoye and Petropavlovskoye reservoirs,
According to governor Gauyez Nurmukhambetov, the floods came to the region due to glacier run-off in the Yessil River and floodwaters from Aktobe region. This year, the region has faced ice jams leading to rise in the level of water in the river. This, in turn, caused destructions in the infrastructure and flooding of settlements along the floodplains of the Yessil River. Nurmukhambetov pointed out that 2,500 volunteers take an active part in the flood control works. The region has received 300 tons of humanitarian aid.
As Yerzhan Ibrayev said, the commander of the regional command Astana, 700 military personnel and 33 vehicles have been deployed in the region to battle the floods. In total, the military personnel together with local execrative body officials have equipped and fortified protective berms spanning over 15km.
Tokayev was also briefed about the mobile control center monitoring the situation in real time. A reconnaissance UAV capable of producing information on a map in 2D format with a frequency of 2.5 hours, as well as a drone equipped with a thermal camera to conduct around-the-clock overflight and monitoring of changes in the flood situation have been deployed.
According to Kazvodkhoz, the Sergeevskoye reservoir underwent a multifactor examination in 2022, as a result of which its technical state was found to be satisfactory. As of today, the two reservoirs of North Kazakhstan region run in a normal mode.
All government agencies should learn lessons from flood consequences – President
President Kassym-Jomar Tokayev tasked the Government, central and local executive authorities to cancel image-building and other events, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
With the consideration of complicated flood situation in several regions, for the purpose of saving budgetary funds, the President tasked the Government, central and local executive authorities to cancel holding image-building and other large events.
The President reminded of his decision to cancel the Astana Economic Forum and to curb expenditures of the World Nomad Games, as well as to reduce the budget of holding and participation of Kazakhstan in the EXPO 2025 in Tokyo.
The Head of State also pointed out that all government agencies need to learn lessons from the flood consequences.
“We need an early disaster warning system and professionals. Literally, on the fly, we took a decision to train hydraulic engineers,” said Tokayev.
Measures to protect strategic life support facilities from floods strengthened in Uralsk
Tell a friend
Water supply in Uralsk comes from 2 types of sources: underground wells and the Ural River. On the territory of the communal enterprise "Batys su arnasy", which provides water to 340 thousand residents of the city, everything is currently functioning in normal mode: there is a necessary stock of water and reagents for its purification. Emergency brigades, 820 employees of the enterprise, 82 units of specialised equipment are on standby.
To exclude flooding of strategic objects along the river Zhaiyk, flood control works are carried out to strengthen the dam. Measures have been taken in advance to provide water to the city residents. There is a rolling stock in the form of water trucks that can provide water supply," Batys su Arnasy chief engineer Ayan Taskali said.
Zhaiykteploenergo owns more than 248 kilometres of the city's heating system. As part of flood control works, sand and gravel mixture is being filled in the areas most prone to waterlogging. In measures 180 persons of personnel and 15 units of special equipment are involved.
In total in the West Kazakhstan region more than 20 thousand kilometres of electrical networks, in four districts there are more than 20 substations, in the city of Uralsk there are 16 substations. Due to their location on a hill, there is no danger of flooding. Preventive measures are being taken, bagging with bags and earth ramparts. Emergency brigades, 1400 employees and 140 units of special equipment are ready.
Flood control measures have also been taken to protect the pumping station located on the Zhaiyk River.
The pumping station provides water to ZhaiykTeploEnergo and drinking water to the townspeople as well as about 60 thousand cubic metres of water we take every day. This is a strategic object, so for security purposes we carry out diking of the station, we put bags," the Head of the Department of Energy and Housing Miras Mulkay said.
It should be reminded that in the West Kazakhstan region mobilised forces in preparation for the upcoming peak of floods. In total in the region in flood control measures involved more than 6.3 thousand people and 1.5 thousand units of equipment. Measures are being taken to strengthen residential areas.
Floods in Kazakhstan: National Guard assists with flood relief efforts
Over 1,200 military more from the National Guard of Kazakhstan are deployed to assist with flood rescue in the country’s west and north, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The local population remains in danger amid devastating floods. Evacuation of people from flood-hit areas and rendering them necessary assistance are still priority tasks.
The risk of recurrent flooding is high in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. The National Guard military help evacuate people from flood-stricken districts, build barriers with sandbags to stop water and reduce flood damage, deliver humanitarian aid to evacuation centers, and ensure law and order to prevent looting.
As of now more than 3,000 officers and sergeants, soldiers, and military students are deployed in flood relief operations countrywide. Since the flood outbreak, they evacuated 1,644 people to safer places, laid 462,000 bags full of inert materials, and delivered 110 tons of humanitarian assistance.
125 pieces of equipment of the National Guard were dispatched to battle floods.
Law on domestic violence to start changing mentality of society, Yerkin Tukumov
Today the Head of State signed the law on domestic abuse. Director of Kazakhstan’s Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President Yerkin Tukumov said in an interview with Kazinform News Agency that the law will start changing society.
He believes it is not just an ordinary law, it is one of the laws that will generally change society for a long period. Such a law could not be adopted in conditions where neither society nor the government was ready.
We see many other examples in different countries where patriarchal norms persist. Only now our public opinion has matured and the authorities have started to hear and pass important laws for the country, he said.
According to the expert, this issue considers "not only the criminalization of punishment for domestic violence but also some aspects of the responsibility of citizens, it is also generally a question of our values, a question of development of Kazakhstan as a rather traditional society towards a modern society, towards an inclusive society, towards, where laws are respected and where everyone is responsible for their actions."
Yerkin Tukumov also believes that law alone cannot solve these problems. In the future, we need to move forward from the point of view of education and the introduction of new values.
Tukumov noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is quite consistent: he adopted important political changes, economic reforms and now social reforms. Everything goes logically and step by step.
As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ensuring women’s rights and safety of children," and "On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences on ensuring women’s rights and safety of children".
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already tasked to upgrade punishment for the violence against women and children in his addresses to the nation as of March 16, 2022 and September 1, 2023.
The amendments were widely discussed with the public. Representatives of the non-governmental organizations, National Kurultay, National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family Policy and Ombudsman for Children’s Rights attended the sittings of the Parliament chambers.
The main law provides for amending 15 legislative acts of Kazakhstan, including seven codes and eight laws. The related law amends the Code "On administrative offenses."
The law imposes administrative liability for bullying and cyberbullying of minors and for forced alighting from the bus of persons under 16 and other amendments.
Following amendments are introduced to the law:
-prohibition on assignment of lighter punishment than provided for in the Special Part of the Code for a violence against minors;
-conciliation of the parties on crimes related to violence against minors is excluded, as well as in cases of criminal offenses being committed again a year after conciliation as per the articles 108-1 (willful infliction of bodily harm) and 109-1 (beatings);
- restriction of freedom is replaced with imprisonment for acts aimed at intentionally causing grievous harm to health, moderate harm to health;
- life imprisonment is imposed for murdering children (Article 99 of the Criminal Code), raping children (Article 120 of the Criminal Code) and for sexual violence against children (Article 121 of the Criminal Code) by means of excluding other alternative punishment measures stipulated in the Criminal Code;
- liability is introduced for sexual harassment of persons under 16 ;
- penalties are imposed for inciting or assisting suicide;
- criminal liability is imposed for intentional infliction of bodily harm and beatings;
- a new article is introduced setting special requirements for the behavior of a person who has committed a criminal offense, applied by the court (providing psychological assistance, prohibiting the consumption of alcoholic beverages, etc.)
- criminal liability is imposed for intentional infliction of bodily harm and beatings.
