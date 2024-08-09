Head of State Tokayev receives Akmola region governor Marat Akhmetzhanov

Tell a friend

Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev reported on the preparation of the education system for the new school year at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.





According to him, from September 1, 3.9 million children will study in 7.9 thousand educational organizations, where 360 thousand are first-graders. The supply of textbooks in the regions is 90%. All textbooks will be delivered by August 20. Akimats have allocated the necessary financial resources to organize free meals. From September 1, 1.7 million pupils will eat free of charge. Compared to last year, there are 100,000 more pupils. Every year, assistance is provided to socially vulnerable families. This year, 510,000 children are being helped to prepare for school. Necessary funds have been allocated from the budget for these purposes.





Gani Beisembayev also said that 6,387 schools out of 7,859 are in good condition. There is a need for major repairs in 1,290 schools. The greatest need is in Zhambyl region, Pavlodar, Akmola and Turkestan regions. This issue should be resolved by 2027.





In order to create a comfortable environment, major repairs are being carried out in 280 schools. In 222 schools it will be completed before the beginning of the school year. In 58 schools it will be completed according to the established terms of construction and installation works. In addition, within the framework of monitoring conducted by the Ministry, risks of violation of terms of capital repair of 15 objects were revealed. These are in Karaganda, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions and Almaty city;





As a result of large-scale floods, 40 educational facilities were affected. Restoration works have been completed on 5 objects. Work is underway on 16. At the same time, there are risks on 19 objects;





By August 20 this year it is planned to commission the first 20 schools within the framework of the national project "Comfortable School". In 2024, it is planned to commission 302 schools for 536 thousand new pupils. These measures will solve the problems of 92 three-shift schools and 249 schools with a deficit of pupil places. Akims of regions should take necessary measures to prevent failure of school commissioning dates.





This year it is planned to purchase 1,383 subject classrooms for robotics, chemistry, biology, physics, STEM. The risk of non-fulfillment of the plan is observed in Almaty region, West Kazakhstan region, Kostanay region, Ulytau. It is also planned to modernize 1 thousand schools in small towns, district centers and villages in 7 directions. The risk of non-fulfillment of the plan is observed in Almaty, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Turkestan regions, Abay and Ulytau.





Together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, new requirements for internet in schools have been established. Work is underway to revise the requirements with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps for all schools. Starlink satellites have now been installed in 1,731 out of 1,879 schools. ICRIAP is working to activate terminals in 137 border schools. Schools with low internet speed in Zhambyl region, East Kazakhstan region, Atyrau region, Pavlodar region, Turkestan region, WKO and Ulytau. Akimats need to take this issue under control," the Minister emphasized.





The priority task of the state remains to ensure the safety of children and protection of their rights. The requirements to ensure fire safety and anti-terrorist security, as well as to ensure the safety of children and their rights have been strengthened.





and anti-terrorist security, mandatory availability of panic button, video surveillance system, turnstiles and licensed security. For the first time, the maximum equipment of educational organizations with security systems has been ensured. For this purpose, regional bodies plans for 2024-2025 have been approved.





In order to equip educational organizations, the following works have been carried out:





72% of public schools have concluded contracts with licensed security agencies

87% of schools are equipped with panic buttons

Turnstiles have been installed in 62% of schools

70% of schools are connected to IAB Operational Control Centers.





There is also a growth of equipment in private educational organizations.





Considerable attention is paid to improving the safety of road infrastructure in the vicinity of educational organizations. A joint plan of the Ministries of Education and Internal Affairs, as well as regional plans for 2024-2025 are being implemented.





Under the Plan it is planned to equip 1,873 crosswalks, including 563 with traffic lights, install 1.8 thousand artificial road bumps, over 20 thousand pedestrian fences, over 15 thousand road signs, 2.4 thousand parking lots. Today, in accordance with the Plan, 70% has been executed," the speaker reported.





Gani Beisembayev also noted that on the instructions of the Head of State the work on increasing the state order in the system of technical and vocational education is actively carried out. 145 thousand grants have been allocated, 65% of which are directed to technical specialties. Also, from September 1, the scholarship of college students will increase by 50% of the last year's level. An important role is played by effective infrastructure and constant improvement of material and technical base of colleges. Its renewal is being carried out at an active pace. According to the results of the first half of 2024, the MTB of 104 colleges has been improved, which is 64 more than in 2023. It is important that this base meets modern standards and provides comfortable conditions for students' education and teachers' work.





In 2024, it is planned to build 8 dormitories for 2103 places. Two dormitories for 259 places have already been commissioned in Pavlodar and Turkestan regions. The results of the analysis showed that in the regions non-resident college students are insufficiently provided with places in dormitories. The acute shortage is felt in Almaty city, Astana city, Akmola region, Almaty region, SKO.





Spiritual and moral education of youth is a priority for the development of the state and society as a whole. The program "Birtutas Tarbiye" is implemented in 100% of educational organizations. According to the tasks outlined in March of this year at the National Kurultai, the Program has been updated.





It is aimed at education of a highly moral, honest, successful personality within the triad "Fair Kazakhstan - Responsible Citizen - Progressive Nation". Within the framework of the updated Program will continue the implementation of educational and educational projects, social practices aimed at the formation of positive values and quality competencies among students.