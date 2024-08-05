This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State Tokayev receives Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev
Kazakh President briefed on preparation for upcoming heating season
Kazakh Foreign Ministry issues travel warnings amid escalating Israel-Lebanon tensions
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Congolese President in Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Josep Borrell
Head of State Tokayev presented with new approaches to social sphere financing
AIFC Governor reports to President on 1H 2024 results
Olzhas Bektenov orders to strengthen preventive work to prevent forest fires and outlined key tasks to ensure safety
It is necessary to widely use unmanned aerial vehicles. They allow to carry out a full-fledged aerial survey of forests and steppes. In general, drones have great potential for use in various sectors of the economy. Therefore, the Ministry of Industry should consider issues of localization of drone production in Kazakhstan," Head of the Government stressed.
- the Ministry for Emergency Situations together with regional akimats and the Ministry of Culture to intensify informational work with the population on compliance with fire safety requirements;
- the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources together with akimats to increase the number of patrols of the forest fund during the period of high fire danger;
- the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with akimats to strengthen preventive measures to prevent individuals from staying on the territory of the forest fund during the period of extreme fire danger;
- the ministries of emergency situations, ecology and natural resources and akimats to strengthen the material and technical equipment of forest, environmental protection and firefighting units, to continue work on the deployment of mechanized patrols for timely response to forest fires.
Capital investments grow by 15.8% in 1H 2024 in Almaty, mayor
