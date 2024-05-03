Head of State Tokayev welcomes negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty

Images | primeminister.kz

As part of the implementation of the Prime Minister's instruction to support domestic production, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin visited Shymkent on 1 May, where he got acquainted with the progress of construction and operation of existing large production and agricultural facilities, primeminister.kz reports.





On the territory of the transport and logistics centre of Shymkent is being built multifunctional warehouse complex NMI-South LLP with an area of 5 hectares. The cost of the project is 10.2 billion tenge. The first stage of construction is planned to be completed already this year, construction and installation works are 90% complete. The total area of warehouse premises will be 22 thousand square metres. 107 jobs will be created here. According to Aizhan Naimbekova, the founder of the company, this will be an A+ category warehouse with a flexible climate control system and the ability to adjust the temperature of refrigerated chambers from -18 to +4 degrees Celsius. This will ensure storage of the widest range of goods.





Here the Deputy Prime Minister was also presented the project of construction of greenhouse complex of Alsera kz LLP. The investment project worth $650 million is implemented by Turkish company Alarko Holding in the Bozaryk industrial zone. It will be launched in stages on the area of 500 hectares with the application of new technologies. It is planned to grow cucumbers, tomatoes, melons, root crops and other agricultural crops. It will be the largest greenhouse complex in Shymkent on cultivation of tomatoes and cucumbers. It is planned to create about 2 thousand new jobs at the enterprise.





Gabit Syzdykbekov, Akim of the city, also informed about other projects to be implemented on the territory of the TLC. Serik Zhumangarin highly appreciated the prospects of the implemented projects, noting that the state will provide all necessary support, as they meet the goal of the state policy in the sphere of agro-industrial complex to increase the share of processed products up to 70%.





Deputy Prime Minister visited the largest and the only in Kazakhstan textile factory of full complete cycle for processing and production of finished textile products AZALA Textile LLP. The factory employs 475 people. The unique textile factory produces several dozens of products, ranging from yarn to textile products. The capacity of the enterprise is over 6,800 tonnes of yarn and 14 million running metres of wool fabric per year. It is an export-oriented enterprise: about 70% of its production is supplied to the countries of the near abroad, in particular, to Lithuania, Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, Latvia and Turkey.





Following the results of the inspection of the production workshops and conversation with the factory management, Serik Zhumangarin instructed to work on the possibility of increasing the purchase of products of the domestic textile manufacturer for state needs.