This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan
relevant news
Kazakh Head of State urges greater scientific work on forecasting natural disasters
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President
The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that in the foreseeable future, our country may face a significant electricity deficit. According to some forecasts, without decisive measures, the shortage of power capacity could reach six gigawatts by 2030. This could lead to a substantial slowdown in the pace of our economy’s growth and a systemic crisis in the housing and utilities sector, negatively impacting people’s lives," emphasized the President.
We have our own production of nuclear fuel components. This significant competitive advantage should be utilized," Tokayev noted. "However, this matter requires broad public discussions and detailed deliberations within the professional community, free from populism and noise. I hope that the scientific community actively participates and provides its weighty input, based on principles of objectivity and pragmatism. The final decision regarding the development of nuclear energy will be made by the people at a nationwide referendum."
It is essential to establish the production of high-value-added products in the petrochemical industry, including both traditional plastics and new materials. The development of a green economy will drive demand for rare and rare-earth metals, which are crucial for battery production. For instance, experts estimate that to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century Europe will require 35 times more lithium, compared to current level of consumption. Fortunately, we possess significant reserves of lithium and many other metals. We must expand geological exploration efforts and adopt the best global practices in this sector," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan builds greenhouse set to become the largest in the world
Food security, providing our residents with high-quality and inexpensive products is the main priority of the Government. Given the growing demographics, the need for food around the world is steadily increasing. We have every opportunity to provide our market and export products. Today we set ourselves the goal - to bring the agricultural sector to a new level, fully covering domestic demand and continuing to increase exports. In this direction, we are interested in attracting investors and are ready to support the implementation of large-scale projects," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with industrial and transport and logistics potential of Almaty region
The Head of State in his Address outlined the strategic importance of realising transport and logistics potential. We need to use this serious advantage, which opens up broad prospects. We are interested in new projects that will have a favourable impact on trade and the economy as a whole. Now we are solving infrastructure issues, creating the right conditions and communications for business. At the same time, the enterprises themselves can direct the saved funds to improve the quality of products and further expansion, creating new jobs," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Food security is the number one issue. We have to provide ourselves for the main groups of food," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and noted that the Government will continue measures to support the industrial sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State Tokayev briefed on activity of Republican Veterans’ Organization
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Construction of new water reservoirs in Kazakhstan to increase irrigated areas by 250,000 ha
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food security
The agro-industrial complex is among the most important sectors of our economy. Given the potential of our country in the production of high-quality and environmentally friendly organic agricultural products, as well as the growing demand from the European side, we need to intensify work to expand the range of exports of Kazakhstani goods to the European market," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
29.05.2024, 16:31New CEO of KazMunayGas named 29.05.2024, 20:1529621Kazakh President instructs to strengthen fight against terrorism 29.05.2024, 18:0228901Head of State Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting 29.05.2024, 14:3427936Flood-damaged road repairs to cost nearly KZT 30 bln, Kazakh Minister 30.05.2024, 08:02Olzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food security26636Olzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food security 03.05.2024, 21:45134291Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01123616President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41119416Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 06.05.2024, 21:18106361Counselor at Kazakh embassy in UAE to be recalled due to assault allegations made by his wife 06.05.2024, 17:3399976Over 50,000 flood victims return their homes after floods