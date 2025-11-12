At the Second World Summit on Social Development Kazakhstan presented its priorities in the field of social policy and international cooperationAt the Second World Summit on Social Development Kazakhstan presented its priorities in the field of social policy and international cooperation
11.11.2025, 15:14 7661
In Some Regions, Local Authorities Are Exercising Weak Oversight over Construction Progress - Bektenov on Railway Station Modernization
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
During the Government session, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov addressed the issue of modernization and reconstruction of railway stations, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that the work began earlier this year. In a short timeframe, contractors were identified and awarded turnkey contracts under terms acceptable to both them and regional administrations.
The Government has done everything necessary to ensure timely implementation of this task. However, as we can see, some regional administrations are exercising weak control over construction progress. There are high risks of project delays in the Zhetysu, Abay, Ulytau, Akmola, and Aktobe regions. In the Mangystau Region, work on one station is behind schedule. In the city of Almaty, modernization of the Almaty-1 station is being delayed. I consider this a shortcoming on the part of local executive bodies. All construction work must be completed within the established deadlines and with full compliance to quality standards. Personal responsibility for fulfilling this task lies with the heads of local executive authorities," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.11.2025, 20:13 7156
Kazakhstan, Israel sign memo to foster water cooperation
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry and Israel’s Regional Cooperation Ministry on Tuesday signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The document was signed by Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem.
The Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry said in a statement the memorandum aims at enhancing bilateral ties in the water resources area.
Areas of cooperation include modernization of water management infrastructure, efficient use of water resources, implementation of water-saving technologies and water re-use, exchange of experience in innovation and technology, especially in data collection, management and processing with the use of remote sensing, reads the statement.
The document also provides for an exchange of experience in digitizing water resources accounting and monitoring, as well as in flood and drought risk management, scientific and technical cooperation, and joint training of qualified specialists.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.11.2025, 18:30 7851
Russian Su-35 fighter jets escort President Tokayev’s plane ahead of Moscow visit
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay a state visit to the Russian Federation on November 11-12, 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets of the Russian Ministry of Defense are escorting the President of Kazakhstan’s aircraft in Russian airspace, from the moment it crossed the border until landing at Moscow airport," the Akorda press service said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.11.2025, 14:18 7881
Bektenov Instructs to Prevent Unjustified Price Increases for Medicines and Medical Devices in the Retail Sector
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of ensuring the population’s access to medicines was discussed. The heads of the Ministry of Health and SK-Pharmacy delivered reports on the matter, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the President’s instructions to reform pricing mechanisms, the Ministry of Health has carried out systematic work that resulted in a 30% reduction in maximum prices for generic drugs compared to original medicines. Marketing and transportation expenses have been excluded from the price formation mechanism. Ministry specialists now have access to current drug prices in over 100 countries, which made it possible to adjust prices for 2,900 types of medicines provided free of charge or subsidized by the state under the Guaranteed Volume of Free Medical Care (GVFMC) and Compulsory Social Health Insurance (CSHI), as well as for 4,900 items sold in pharmacies. All participants of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical market are connected to the product labeling system, enhancing transparency in the circulation of medicines.
Work is underway to digitize the sector and introduce artificial intelligence. Integration of electronic prescription and drug supply systems into medical information platforms has reduced prescription processing time by half. Moreover, under the Social Wallet project, more than 10 million electronic prescriptions have been issued using digital tools.
The Head of State has set an important task - to increase the quantity and range of domestically produced medicines. To achieve this, a simplified registration mechanism for medicines and medical devices has been introduced. As a result, the registration period for new drugs in Kazakhstan has been reduced from two to five years to just 100 working days. This significantly improves access for our citizens to the latest medicines, treatment methods, and diagnostics. In addition, a new quality control mechanism for medicines and medical devices has been implemented, which includes selective market sampling and testing of products from healthcare organizations. This approach will help prevent counterfeit products from entering the domestic market," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Prime Minister noted that the Government continues to systematically support Kazakh pharmaceutical manufacturers, with the main goal being to reduce dependence on external markets and ensure affordable access to medicines for the population.
At the same time, risks remain concerning timely delivery of medicines, especially at the beginning of the year, due to logistical issues and lengthy procurement procedures.
For many categories of patients, uninterrupted access to medicines is crucial. Work in this area must be strengthened," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
To address such challenges, active digital transformation of the sector is underway. An information system is being introduced to enable real-time monitoring and tracking of medicine availability.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need to build a system ensuring that every prescribed medicine is available in pharmacies, of proper quality, and at an affordable price. The Ministry of Health, together with SK-Pharmacy and local administrations, has been instructed to ensure timely procurement and uninterrupted supply of medicines and medical devices for the coming year.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister issued several directives to government bodies and local authorities:
- The Ministry of Healthcare, jointly with the antimonopoly agency, must take measures to prevent unjustified price increases for medicines in the retail segment.
- The Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, must implement AI tools in the healthcare system - particularly in planning, prescribing, and procurement processes for medicines and medical devices - and ensure prompt response to citizens’ concerns and complaints.
- The Ministry of Healthcare, jointly with the Ministry of Culture and Information and regional administrations, must carry out ongoing public awareness campaigns on medical supply issues, using mass media, digital platforms, social networks, and regional events.
Our goal is to make the healthcare system as transparent, fair, and accessible as possible for all citizens," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
Coordination and oversight of the implementation of these tasks are assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.11.2025, 15:40 42801
Bektenov Holds Meeting on the Development of Astana Airport as Part of Presidential Instructions on Creating an Air Hub
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on the development of Astana International Airport as part of the tasks set by the Head of State to establish an international aviation hub, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the timely completion of the scheduled runway repairs at Astana Airport. The work carried out was aimed at improving infrastructure reliability and flight safety. Akim of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek reported on plans for further reconstruction and strengthening of the airport’s material and technical base.
The project provides for the construction of a new runway, the renovation of aprons and terminals, and the modernization of technical facilities. In addition, infrastructure development is planned, including logistics complexes, warehouses, hotels, offices, and administrative buildings. Currently, the airport serves about 9 million passengers annually. The implementation of the project will increase capacity to an average of 12 million passengers in the coming years.
Meeting participants discussed attracting investors for the airport’s further development and noted interest from major international corporations.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport and the Akimat of Astana to maintain strict oversight of the project’s implementation, which aims to enhance the aviation potential of the capital.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2025, 08:45 58681
President Tokayev lands in Washington
Images |Akorda
Tell a friend
Tonight President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has landed in Washington, D.C. The Head of State was greeted by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
In Washington, D.C., Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with his American counterpart President Donald Trump and will also participate in the C5+1 + summit.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.11.2025, 16:00 76406
Kazakhstan adopts core principles and priorities of domestic policy
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State decreed to approve the core principles, values, and focus areas of Kazakhstan's domestic policy, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree "On approving the core principles, values, and focus areas of the domestic policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan."
At the 4th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), experts and public figures proposed creating a unified guiding document to systematize domestic policy activities. The idea was supported by the President, who stressed that the document should serve to coordinate the activities of state bodies.
The core principles, values, and focus areas of the domestic policy were developed by the Presidential Executive Office in cooperation with relevant government agencies, based on the President's annual State of the Nation addresses and speeches, as well as the 2029 Kazakhstan National Development Plan.
Members of the Ulttyq Qurultay, experts, and representatives of public and scientific organizations actively participated in drafting the document.
Primarily intended for government authorities, the document aims to coordinate and systematize work in the field of domestic policy.
It outlines the following principles of domestic political work: "Law and Order," "A Listening State," "Different Opinions - One Nation," "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government," "Adal Azamat" ("Honest Citizen"), and "Taza Qazaqstan" ("Clean Kazakhstan").
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.11.2025, 12:45 76641
Astana and Minsk Sign a Series of Cooperation Agreements
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, discussed issues of further development of trade and economic cooperation. The parties reviewed plans to increase bilateral trade turnover, deepen cooperation in investment, industry, agriculture, the digital industry and artificial intelligence, as well as in transport and logistics, healthcare, tourism, and other areas, primeminister.kz reports.
Thanks to the political will and regular contacts between the leaders of our countries - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko - relations between our countries are steadily developing and have a strategic character with a trust-based dialogue at all levels. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to make every effort to ensure that our trade, economic, and other relations develop intensively on a mutually beneficial basis," Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov noted.
For us, the Republic of Kazakhstan is a priority partner in trade and economic relations. Therefore, we are committed to developing these ties in every possible way. I am confident that our meeting today will give additional impetus to the process of strengthening and expanding the dialogue between Belarus and Kazakhstan and will fill it with new substance," Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin said.
The parties discussed further development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects. In the digital sphere, the exchange of experience in introducing elements of artificial intelligence is considered promising. In agriculture, attention was focused on projects related to processing and the production of agricultural products. Emphasis was placed on cooperation in agricultural science to increase the efficiency of the sector. Kazakhstani farmers this year have harvested a high yield of agricultural crops, in part due to the application of advanced agrotechnologies.
The participants of the meeting noted the importance of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. Coordinated efforts of the relevant departments ensure uninterrupted railway and road transportation between the two states. At the same time, there is potential for developing transport corridors to access new export markets. In addition, the parties discussed interregional cooperation and interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.
Following the meeting, in the presence of the Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus, a number of bilateral documents were signed:
- Roadmap between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Belarus on the development of cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation for 2026-2028;
- Roadmap between the Akimat of the city of Astana and the Minsk City Executive Committee on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation for 2026-2028;
- Memorandum of Cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and humanitarian fields between the Akimat of the Almaty region and the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.11.2025, 10:45 72956
New sports complex is being built in Kokshetau using funds from returned assets
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
As part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions on developing social infrastructure, construction of a multifunctional sports and cultural complex in Kokshetau is nearing completion. The Government has allocated 12.6 billion tenge from the Special State Fund for this purpose, primeminister.kz reports.
The complex will include halls for boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and crossfit, all equipped with Olympic-standard certified equipment, which will allow Kokshetau to host national and international IBA-level competitions.
The facility’s territory will feature two football fields, areas for shot put and javelin throw, multipurpose sports and training zones, and a track and field area. The complex will also be equipped with special facilities for people with limited mobility.
In addition, a multipurpose sports hall with a climbing wall and a tower for fire-applied sports will be opened. Students of the Civil Protection Academy of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, which trains professional rescuers, will also be able to improve their practical skills there.
The complex will also include a 650-seat auditorium with modern multimedia systems for cultural and public events.
The main construction work has already been completed, and interior finishing, landscaping, and utility connections are underway. Overall completion of the project currently stands at 85%, with commissioning scheduled by the end of this year.
The implementation of this project will improve year-round access to sports facilities for the public and promote greater engagement of citizens of all ages in sports and healthy lifestyles.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.11.2025, 20:12 05.11.2025, 18:0682471Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026 05.11.2025, 12:4577056Astana and Minsk Sign a Series of Cooperation Agreements 05.11.2025, 16:0076821Kazakhstan adopts core principles and priorities of domestic policy 06.11.2025, 21:40Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 Summit75136Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 Summit 15.10.2025, 19:43333866Almaty welcomes up to 1.1 million tourists in January-June 2025 24.10.2025, 21:10Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty221271Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty 13.10.2025, 19:45211296Tokayev meets VTB Bank President and Chairman Kostin 30.10.2025, 17:58185301Investment surge: Kazakhstan draws 13.8 trillion tenge over 9 months 30.10.2025, 13:19How $22 Trillion in Private Capital Can Become a Driver of Development: Nikolay Podguzov Presented a Solution at FII9 in Riyadh185211How $22 Trillion in Private Capital Can Become a Driver of Development: Nikolay Podguzov Presented a Solution at FII9 in Riyadh