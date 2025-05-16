13.05.2025, 16:21 27871
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hands over Otan Order to public figure Kuanysh Sultanov
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated public figure Kuanysh Sultanov on his 80th anniversary emphasizing his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
From the first days of Independence, you have actively participated in the country’s affairs, working tirelessly for the benefit of strengthening of our statehood. You have held the posts of the minister and deputy prime minister. As a diplomat, you have done enormous work to raise international authority of our country. You have served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China, and also contributed to the development of relations with Mongolia, Vietnam and North Korea. You have made a significant contribution to the development of domestic parliamentarism. Being a deputy, vice chairman of the Supreme Council, being elected to the Senate three times and to the Majilis twice, you have constantly raised important issues. Today you continue to be energetically involved in public activities. I am confident that your invaluable experience, patriotism, personal attributes will serve an example for the youth," said the President.
The Head of State also emphasized that Kuanysh Sultanov authored a number of books on social and political issues.
Kuanysh Sultanov thanked the President for the state award and high appreciation of his longstanding work for the country’s benefit.
13.05.2025, 13:24 27401
National Bank's report on Y2024 results presented in Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tojayev has chaired today a session in Akorda devoted to the National Bank’s report on Y2024 results, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State was reported about the macro-economic situation, key results of monetary policy, state of financial system, international reserves, assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund and the National Fund.
The meeting participants discussed the issues related to the activity of the National Fund, national budget utilization, decline in inflation, monetary policy, draft law "On banks and banking activity", crediting of real sector of economy, as well as gold and currency assets of the National Bank.
12.05.2025, 12:57 27986
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on large industrial projects in chemical and metallurgical industries
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of large industrial projects aimed at creating clusters of high conversion in the chemical and metallurgical industries. Work on the formation of export-oriented industries is carried out in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev reported that 5 major initiatives with a total investment of about $10 billion and the creation of more than 8.7 thousand permanent jobs are currently being implemented.
A copper smelting plant with a capacity of up to 300,000 tonnes of copper cathode is under construction in Abay region. The plant is designed to process concentrates from the existing Bozshakol, Aktogay and Vostoktsvetmet deposits. It is envisaged to create over 1,000 permanent jobs. To date, the project has been included in the Unified Industrialisation Map, and measures are being taken to connect it to the infrastructure.
In the Karaganda region, Qarmet JSC is implementing a large-scale modernisation programme to increase production volumes and produce new types of products for machine-building and automotive enterprises. The investment volume is $3.5 billion. By 2028 it is planned to produce up to 9 million tonnes of coal, iron ore concentrate and steel 5 million tonnes annually. 2 thousand new jobs will be created. Earlier, as a result of the works carried out in 2024, production activity has been fully restored, overhauls of equipment have been completed, coal mining is carried out at 7 mines out of 8, which allowed to increase its volume by 7%.
In the Kostanay region on the basis of SSGPO JSC, it is planned to build a plant for the production of hot-briquetted iron with a capacity of 2 million tonnes per year with an iron content of more than 90%. The plant will become a reference facility for the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies in metallurgy. At present, the issues of gas supply, connection to infrastructure and sources of financing are being worked out with the participation of international financial institutions. The total volume of investments is up to $1.2bn. The project will create 1,000 permanent jobs.
In the West Kazakhstan region, a project is being implemented to build an enrichment and production complex to produce potassium chloride on the basis of the Satimola deposit. The enterprise is planned to be put into operation in four stages with a gradual increase in capacity to 12 million tonnes of potassium chloride per year. Currently, drilling works are underway at the project, land plots have been obtained, rock freezing processes have been launched, and external infrastructure is being formed. The total cost of the project exceeds $2.4 billion. It is planned to create more than 4 thousand jobs.
Prime Minister was also informed about construction of ammonia and urea complex of KazAzot Prime LLP in Mangistau region. The project will allow to meet the needs of the domestic market in mineral fertilisers. The project will create 700 jobs. Commissioning is expected in 2029. The volume of investments is about $1.5 billion.
The meeting noted the need for an integrated approach to the formation of modern industrial clusters.
New projects in these sectors should become anchor points of industrial growth aimed at the production of high value-added products, introduction of modern technologies and formation of competitive clusters. Small and medium-sized businesses, service companies, logistics centres and modern infrastructure should actively develop around them. We expect a powerful multiplier effect, which will create thousands of new jobs, revitalise the economy of entire regions," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
State bodies have been instructed to provide quality support for the implementation of projects. The Ministries of Industry and Construction, National Economy to take measures to ensure the timely launch of all projects.
09.05.2025, 11:59 93506
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday extended congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh President said: "Each Kazakhstani celebrates this remarkable anniversary with a feeling of great gratitude to the generation of the victors".
The bloodiest war against fascism left an indelible mark on the history of the people. Our noble soldiers demonstrated courage and bravery, fighting for freedom and justice. Hundreds of thousands of them died in fierce battles. Kazakhstanis’ enormous efforts and severe hardships on the home front helped bring the Victory closer, as they worked in the fields, plants and factories, said Tokayev.
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan cherishes the memory of the military valor and selfless labor, honoring its heroes, who demonstrate true determination and courage, delivering care and support to veterans.
Kazakhstan unveiled extensive events marking 80 years since the Great Victory, hosing the large-scale military parade in the capital, naming around 500 streets after war heroes, to ensure the harsh lessons of the war are never forgotten.
The Victory Day reminds us of the importance of preserving peace and friendship in the world, said the President, noting their role in the well-being of the people and progressive progress of Kazakhstan.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks the 80th anniversary of the
05.05.2025, 17:46 146886
Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry
For the second year in a row, the Kapshagai reservoir in Almaty region is 100% full. It has collected 18.5 billion cubic meters of water, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry.
A year ago, it reached its full capacity of 100% full for the first time in the past 10 years. Its water will provide Akdala and Shengeldy woods in Almaty region with irrigation water.
Since the beginning of the year Lake Balkhash has received 3.8 billion cubic meters of water from the Kapshagai reservoir, compared to 2.9 billion sent last year. The water level in Lake Balkhash grew by 2 billion cubic meters from 341.52 meters to 341.64 meters.
05.05.2025, 16:42 147081
Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this during a ceremony of handing over state awards, highest military, special and class ranks Monday, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In his speech, President Tokayev said the Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of the independence, peace and territorial integrity of the country. He said: "Law enforcement agencies are responsible for law and order, whereas special agencies ensure national security. Rescuers’ tireless efforts are aimed at saving lives and health of our citizens caught in emergencies".
Last year, Kazakhstan deployed its first peacekeeping contingent to the UN mission, demonstrating the high-level trust of the international community in our Army, said Tokayev.
The Kazakh leader reiterated its country’s commitment to addressing all disputes through political dialogue, saying that Kazakhstan is a peaceful state with friendly relations with all countries. He also highlighted the need for the Army’s preparedness to complete its tasks at any time.
President Tokayev also noted the role of the state in boosting the potential of the Armed Forces.
05.05.2025, 13:00 149061
Chemical industry output grows by 7.7% in 2024, oil and gas chemical sector by more than 50%
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of development of chemical and petrochemical industries, primeminister.kz reports.
The reports were made by Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, as well as on the ongoing projects in the oil and gas chemical industry reported the Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas company Askhat Khassenov.
Prime Minister drew attention to the indicators of development of industries. According to the results of last year, the volume of production in the chemical industry increased by 7.7%, in the oil and gas chemical sector by more than 50%. Exports of chemical products exceeded $2 billion, which is 13% higher than in 2023. It is emphasised that the positive dynamics continues in the first quarter of 2025. Thus, chemistry shows growth of 12.5%.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the development of chemical and petrochemical industries directly affects the strengthening of the country's industrial potential.
The Head of State emphasises the strategic importance of the development of chemistry and petrochemistry in the context of diversifying the economy and increasing its competitiveness. The chemical industry ensures the development of other sectors such as agriculture, mining, metallurgy and construction," the Prime Minister emphasised.
There are 12 large chemical and oil and gas chemical enterprises in Kazakhstan, covering the production of a wide range of products, including mineral fertilisers, inorganic and organic chemicals.
For example, in Atyrau region there is a plant for production of polypropylene. It is currently the largest facility of its kind in Central Asia and the largest manufacturing project in Kazakhstan. Construction of Phase II of this project will begin there in 2024. The key task is to ensure full substitution of imported products and growth of exports with high added value.
At the same time, the Zhambyl region is expected to expand production of sodium cyanide and ammonium sulphate. In addition, promising projects for the production of butadiene, urea, polyethylene terephthalate are being implemented.
The Prime Minister noted the need to increase the depth of processing and expand the range of high-tech products.
All these projects will make a crucial contribution to the creation of value chains. Nevertheless, the industry's potential for deep processing of raw materials is still underutilised. Output volumes of sophisticated products are not yet high. In the context of volatile prices for raw materials and oil, it is necessary to increase processing and enter foreign markets with finished products. This will reduce the vulnerability of the economy and create quality jobs," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Prime Minister gave a number of instructions.
The Ministry of Industry needs to create conditions for attracting private investment in new high-tech projects for processing of raw materials. It was noted that today about 45% of raw materials for chemical production are exported without deep processing. Thus, annually from Kazakhstan exported about 800 thousand tonnes of phosphate rock.
The Ministry of National Economy together with the Ministries of Energy, Industry and Construction has been instructed to submit to the Government proposals with specific measures for tax and customs incentives for chemical and oil and gas chemical projects until 1 July this year.
Prime Minister expressed support for the initiative, voiced at a meeting with representatives of oil and gas business, to develop an independent law on oil and gas chemical industry. The Ministries of Energy, Industry and Construction, National Economy, Justice have been tasked to submit a draft document to the Government Apparatus by 1 September this year.
In connection with unscheduled stoppages at the plant for the production of polypropylene and delaying the stages of implementation of projects for the production of polyethylene and butadiene, the Samruk-Kazyna Fund was instructed to submit a clear schedule for eliminating the causes of downtime of the KPI plant and an updated plan-schedule indicating the stages and timing of completion of the Silleno plant by 15 June this year. A final decision on the Butadiene project is also required by 1 August this year.
The Ministry of Ecology together with the Ministries of Industry and Construction and Energy is tasked with completing this year an inventory of enterprises operating without modern environmental filters and recycling technologies, followed by the adoption of a special plan for their modernisation and introduction of green technologies.
05.05.2025, 11:57 149451
Fishing, sowing, FEZ and nuclear technology in Almaty region
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin made a working trip to Almaty region, where he met with agricultural producers of the region, visited scientific and innovative facilities located in a special economic zone, and familiarised himself with the work of the Institute of Nuclear Physics, primeminister.kzreports.
Sowing campaign is actively going on in Almaty region. This year the area of crops sown has been brought to 436.8 thousand hectares, which is 13 thousand hectares more than last year. Under the programme Kin dala this year 15.7 billion tenge of preferential funds were allocated to farmers of the region for spring field work, applications of 32 producers were financed.
Under the Auyl Amanaty programme, 1,361 borrowers received soft loans totalling 10.8 billion tenge over the two years of the programme. In 2025, it is planned to issue 211 more loans with a financing volume of 2.5 billion tenge.
According to the results of the first quarter of this year, the volume of investments in the agro-industrial complex sector in the region reached 13.2 billion tenge, which is 2 times more compared to the previous year. This year, the region plans to implement 17 investment projects worth 33.5 billion tenge, 11 of which under the programme of replicating the experience of SCR at a discounted 2.5% for farmers. Of these, six projects have already been implemented with the creation of 103 new jobs.
About 20 farmers of the region came to the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, which was held on the basis of the training centre of Baiserke Agro LLP. During the meeting with the agrarians Serik Zhumangarin emphasised the government's special attention to the support of agrarians and its results: according to the results of the first quarter of 2025, the agricultural sector shows economic growth of 3.7%.
I am sure that you have already felt the support measures for farmers from the state. If in 2022 the volume of preferential lending for spring field and harvesting works was only 70 billion tenge, today the financing for these purposes has been increased to 700 billion tenge at 5% for farmers, another 200 billion tenge at a similar rate - for preferential leasing of equipment," Deputy Prime Minister said.
Marlen Tursynali, chairman of the Almaty branch of the Association Qazaq Balyq and founder of the school to popularise fisheries among young people Balyk Mektep, voiced proposals for the development of the fish farming industry. Ot noted that the state programme on the development of fisheries for 2021-2030 years has given a significant impetus to the development of the industry. At the same time, he said, in conditions of water scarcity for further effective development of fish farms need government support in terms of subsidising the cost of fodder, the cost of drilling wells for the use of groundwater for the maintenance of pools, preferential tariffs for water, simplification and digitisation of the process of obtaining veterinary documents for products and others.
Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to consider all the proposals in detail and to work out the possibilities to support fish farms.
Also farmers at the meeting raised the issue of delayed payment of subsidies. Deputy Prime Minister informed that currently in all regions the volume of applications for subsidies significantly exceeds the amount of funds annually allocated for this purpose from the budget. He urged farmers to use the possibilities of preferential financing of investment projects in the sphere of agro-industrial complex at 6% through sectoral financial institutions.
In addition, Serik Zhumangarin urged farmers to diversify crops, reducing the area of traditional wheat in favour of high-margin crops, to develop deep processing of cereals.
Within the framework of the working trip Deputy Prime Minister visited the facilities of FEZ Park of Innovative Technologies, on the territory of which 182 companies with a total investment of 205 billion tenge are located today, about 7 thousand jobs have been created. At the stage of construction of 12 more projects worth 129.4 billion tenge with the creation of 820 jobs.
Deputy Prime Minister also got acquainted with the activities of the Institute of Nuclear Physics which is the only scientific organisation of the nuclear industry of Kazakhstan, carrying out a full cycle of research and development from fundamental to the creation of technologies and products, including radioisotopes for industry and radiopharmaceuticals. The latter, created on the basis of radioisotopes fluorine-18, iodine-131 and Mo-99, are used for diagnostics and treatment of oncological diseases. Radioisotopes for industry are exported to Europe and used in the country's oil and gas industry.
02.05.2025, 18:56 174976
Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years
In 2024, Kazakhstan recorded the highest gap between electricity consumption and production in the past few years, a report by energyprom.kz said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The report said last year’s electricity demand grew to 120.4 billion kWh, with production at 117.9 billion kWh, representing a 2.4 billion kWh gap against 2.2 kWh in 2023.
According to the State Revenue Committee, Kazakhstan imports electricity from Russia to grapple with its electricity shortfall as well as in small volumes from Kyrgyzstan as part of electricity transit from Russia.
Kazakhstan’s electricity production grew 4.2% last year, led by combined heat and power and thermal power generation accounting for nearly 88.4 billion kWh. Electricity production rose by 3% in January-February this year.
The share of hydropower generation stood at 9.5%, reflecting 1.8% increase, gas turbine power generation at 10.1% (up 0.3%) and renewables - 5.4%, representing 6.4 billion kWh of the country’s electricity production in 2024.
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan also cut its 2025 electricity production growth forecast from initial 121.8 billion kWh to 117.1 billion kWh, while also lowering expectations of electricity production at new facilities in 2025.
Kazakhstan’s National Power Grid estimated that the gap between demand and generation in electricity would be reduced to up to 2.6 billion kWh in 2026 or even achieve surplus in later years backed by large-scale projects after peaking at 5.7 billion kWh by the end of 2025.
In early April, the Kazakh Energy Ministry announced the plan to develop the electric power sector until 2035, revealing new energy facilities set to be built in Kazakhstan in the next decade with the total capacity of 26.4 GW, including a 2.4GW nuclear power plant and a 2.6GW GRES-3. Combustion gas turbines with a total capacity of 4.5 GW are set to be built in 11 administrative centers across the nation.
According to the Energy Ministry, by 2029, Kazakhstan is to commission four major 3.8 GW wind power plants backed by foreign investors, which reflects its commitment to advancing renewable energy.
