Kassym-Jomart Tokayev orders to enhance combat potential of Armed Forces

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has inspected today key water reservoirs in Turkistan region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Government’s press service.





During his working trip to Turkistan region, Olzhas Bektenov inspected the condition of the Shardara water reservoir and Koksaray counter-regulator, the progress of reconstruction of hydraulic structures and the measures launched to ensure stable water supply to the country’s southern regions.





The current growing season in Kazakhstan’s southern regions is ongoing amid precipitation deficit. The World Meteorological Organization and the North Eurasian Climate Center forecast high probability of hydrological drought. This poses risks to agriculture, especially in the Syr Darya River basin, where localized crop losses are possible, if dry weather persists. Along with internal measures to optimize water supply, the Government is holding talks with the neighboring states located upstream of the Syr Darya River within the framework of the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia. The agreements concluded make it possible to ensure timely water intake.





The Shardara water reservoir is a key facility which supplies irrigation water to the farmlands of Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions as well as drinking water to the residents of Shardara.





The Prime Minister stressed the necessity to toughen control at all levels to ensure transparency in water distribution.





Following the inspection of the Koksarai facility, the Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation to speed up the reconstruction of the counter-regulator in order to restore its full functionality, which is necessary for the rational regulation of the river flow and ensuring stable water supply for farmers in the southern regions.He highlighted that given the reduction in the volume of water coming from transboundary sources, the Kazakh Government attaches priority importance to the development of internal water reserves.





He reminded that the President set a task to build 20 new water reservoirs and overhaul at least 15 reservoirs for collecting spring and meltwaters and ensuring their efficient use in irrigation of farmlands.





The Prime Minister entrusted the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the Akimat of Turkistan region with ensuring timely financing and implementation of water management projects in the region.