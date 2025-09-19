Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress
Images | Akorda
In an era of fundamental changes in the world, it is incumbent upon religious leaders to bring the light of moral guidance and humanistic values to humanity, stated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the closing of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Over the course of two days, you have reached a common understanding of the Congress's future agenda and key areas of work, which were outlined in the joint final Declaration," the President said. "I call on all forum participants, including Goodwill Ambassadors, to actively promote the ideas of this Declaration. I fully support your recommendations to the Congress Secretariat, which include developing a document on the role of religious leaders in combating climate change, as well as universal principles for the responsible use of artificial intelligence from spiritual and humanistic perspectives. I want to particularly note the session organized in partnership with the UN Alliance of Civilizations."
The President of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of protecting religious sites for preserving historical memory, cultural diversity, and humanity's spiritual heritage.
Hosting such an event in Kazakhstan is indicative of the great importance of the Central Asian region in these matters. The Forum of Young Religious Leaders demonstrated that the new generation is committed to continuity and the path of dialogue and mutual understanding. This means that peace has a future. The expert roundtable showcased the importance of synergizing scientific and religious knowledge for a better understanding of the potential of spiritual diplomacy. I deem it necessary to strengthen this area as an essential component of broad international cooperation. The Congress discussed the idea of a unified, neutral, and non-politicized voice of religious leaders for peaceful coexistence. It can become a significant contribution to forming a new, more sustainable and just world order," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
