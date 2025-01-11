Olzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reformOlzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reform
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits KIS Astana international school
The Head of State visited today the KIS Astana international school as part of his working trip, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakhstan International School (KIS Astana) covering over 20,000 square meters is designed to accommodate 800 pupils and 120 preschoolers. The school boasts a prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) accreditation. It offers its students the Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme, and Diploma Programme, IB.
The classes are equipped with the latest technologies that create conformable conditions for students. It also has a football stadium, a tennis court, and two pools.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of raising the level of education in Kazakhstan highlighting that such educational establishments play a key role in training competitive and many-sided young people.
It is worth reminding a new 2000-seat school opens its doors in Astana.
08.01.2025, 21:46 50671
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Project Office in Astana
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the Project Office, set to contribute to the realization of the reforms and strategic initiatives carried out in the country, in the EXPO building, Akorda reports.
There are similar structures of the highest bodies of state authority in a number of countries, including the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit in the UK, PEMANDU in Malaysia and the Acceleration Office in the UAE.
The Project Office is set to develop solutions to qualitatively implement the priority tasks set in the Head of State’s addresses and the National Development Plan of Kazakhstan.
During the visit, Kazakh leader Tokayev was briefed about the realization of strategic projects such as implementation of platform solutions to improve fiscal sustainability, development of Mangistau region, formation and development of human capital.
Besides, the Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministry set up interdepartmental teams in areas such as transport and logistics, healthcare, education and enlightenment, energy, water, industry, construction, digital development, innovation and regional development. Such an approach enables to focus on a limited number of tasks in a narrow field of activity, thus ensuring better quality and fast results.
Following the presentations, the President noted that the members of the government need to focus on decisive actions to achieve significant results in the social and economic development of the country.
It's important to keep the implementation of the tasks given by the Head of State under special control, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "The key goal of this center is to enhance the efficiency of the reforms under the coordination of First Deputy Chief of the President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy. Ministers and governors need to be willing to take bold decisions, he added.
The President called on the minister and heads to focus on a number of tasks.
Presently, we’re focused on major infrastructure projects, digitalization, artificial intelligence and nuclear energy. They are the key strategic areas in our country’s development. The government needs to take into account these important issues in its work, said Tokayev.
The Head of State spoke in detail about the prospects of nuclear energy promotion.
It’s necessary to speed up the construction of a nuclear power station. As I said in the interview, we will build two large stations, probably, three. It’s important to turn Kazakhstan into a country with developed nuclear energy sector, the country where AI is used and fully benefits from digitalization, concluded the Kazakh leader.
08.01.2025, 18:42 50826
Kazakh Competition Protection and Development Agency to set up its digital ecosystem
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.
The latter reported on the execution of the Agency’s supervising functions, including the results of the anti-monopoly responding measures and plans for the development of competition in 2025. He also focused on the plans to stiffen control over prices at monopolistic markets, upgrade the efficiency of investigations and analyses of markets, and develop a package of conforming amendments to the legislation.
Omarov revealed the plans to create and develop the Agency’s digital ecosystem, including the analytics platform, digital portal, and AI-based analytics tools.
As the president of the Kazakh Football Federation, he briefed on the plans to raise the country’s football potential and support youth and children’s sports.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks.
As previously stated, President Tokayev received the newly-appointed First Deputy Chief of the President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy.
08.01.2025, 17:17 51276
President Tokayev receives newly-appointed First Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received First Deputy Chief of the President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The President highly praised Darkhan Satybaldy’s work in a position of the governor of Turkistan region.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the position of the First Deputy Chief of the President’s Executive Office had been introduced to improve management processes and regional interaction, to enhance control over the implementation of the President’s decisions and instructions at the local level, as well as to improve the quality of the measures taken and strengthen citizens’ trust in government institutions.
Darkhan Satybaldy was set a number of key tasks.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Darkhan Satybaldy was relieved of his duties as Turkistan region's governor to be appointed as 1st Deputy Chief of the President's Executive Office.
08.01.2025, 16:05 51606
Ministry of Industry and Construction launches 75 new professions for innovative industries
Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev reported at the Government session that the need for personnel in the sectors supervised by the department is more than 39,000 people, primeminister.kz reports.
An Atlas of new professions has been developed, including 75 new specialities, such as an operator of robotic mining equipment, a developer of smart systems for the mining and metallurgical industries, a specialist in virtual prototyping, a digital designer, a Big Data analyst and a Smart House designer.
Thus, there is a gradual change from manual labour to automated labour, which fundamentally changes the usual idea of working professions in society," Kanat Sharlapayev noted.
This year, as part of the implementation of 190 projects of the industrialisation map, 8 new professions will appear in the machine-building industry, including 3D printing and welding engineer, operator of robotic painting systems and other specialists.
The Minister stressed that 60 professional standards covering 336 professions are being developed and updated, including the use of artificial intelligence to speed up and simplify the development.
Dual training is being actively used to train personnel in the industrial sector. More than 700 enterprises are involved in the work of the country's 284 colleges. More than 13,000 young specialists are provided with jobs annually under signed agreements and memoranda. As part of career guidance for schoolchildren, in 2024 more than 2,000 students received practical training at industrial enterprises.
International partnerships continue to be developed in order to introduce advanced educational technologies. For example, in 2024, Allur Group together with the University of Erfurt in Germany established the International Centre for Dual Education. A branch of the Russian Chemical Technological University was opened in Taraz with the support of ‘Kazphosphate’.
The minister also noted that systemic measures have been taken to address the staff shortage in geology, including the creation of the Public Fund ‘Zhas Geologist’ and holding an international Olympiad to raise interest in the profession among young people.
Training in five specialities in the field of geological exploration of solid minerals is carried out by the country's only Geological Exploration College in the Abai region. Work is also underway in the construction industry. Over the past two years, more than 400 specialists have taken advanced training courses within the framework of co-operation between the Association of Builders of Kazakhstan and BI University. Last year, 550 college students attended the WorldSkills Kazakhstan championship," the minister said.
Also in December, by the Head of State's decree, four departmental awards were transferred to state awards, these are: "Honored geologist of Kazakhstan", "Honored builder", "Honored miner" and "Honored industrialist".
As part of the Ministry's sectoral plan for The Year of Vocational Professions, a number of activities will be implemented:
- celebration of ten professional holidays with honouring and awarding representatives of working professions working in the supervised industries;
- Holding an "Open Doors Day" for schoolchildren and students;
- organising job fairs on the basis of colleges.
The work on social partnership and regulation of labour relations will also be continued.
08.01.2025, 15:03 51836
Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the Action Plan within the framework of the Year of Vocational Occupations, initiated by the Head of State. The Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Svetlana Zhakupova reported on the measures taken, primeminister.kz reports.
In particular, she said that working professions remain the basis of the Kazakh labour market. More than half of all working Kazakhstanis have vocational or technical education. 2.3 million people are employed in more than 2 thousand working professions. The high demand for such specialists is due to the large number of vacancies, which last year totalled more than 270,000. Workers are most in demand in the transport, trade, industry and agriculture sectors.
At the same time, the forecasts developed on the basis of actuarial models show that in the coming years the demand for workers will only increase. The total demand for personnel in the next 6 years is estimated at 1.6 million people, of which more than half will be workers with vocational education, and about 400 thousand of them will be in The Year of Vocational Professions.
The Ministry has developed the Innovative Project Navigator in order to plan personnel training, including working professions, more effectively. The platform makes it possible to forecast human resources needs and synchronise labour market demands with the training of specialists in TVET organisations. Today, the platform covers 755 investment projects with the creation of 150,000 jobs. Analysis has shown a serious gap between the labour market needs in various regions and the actual output of college students (TVET).
In addition, integration with the information systems of the Ministry of Finance has been completed and, once the data from them are received, it will be possible to synchronise training with projects implemented at the expense of the State budget.
To ensure the quality of training, the Ministry of Labour has updated 1,600 professional standards for working professions. On their basis, 87 per cent of educational programmes have been updated.
An electronic Skills Bank has been created, including more than 12,000 skills using the European standard (ESCO).
Another 100 professional standards are planned to be developed and updated this year.
Assessment of qualifications recognition has been launched on the basis of 4 independent Centres. This year we plan to open 5 more such centres, including 2 centres based on international standards.
In addition, the Enbek platform facilitates the active development of skills, including in working professions. For choosing a professional career and managing one's career trajectory, the Mansap Compasses project is being implemented, which contains detailed analyses of professions, salaries, educational requirements, ratings of educational institutions and much more.
Vocational training at the request of employers and on-the-job training are being actively developed. About 12,000 people will undergo such courses this year.
To provide students with practical skills, the Ministry has launched an internship function on the Electronic Labour Exchange. Today 643 courses are available on the online training platform and 410 thousand people have been trained.
The Ministry also plans to implement practical courses using VR and AR technologies in working professions and for industrial practice. The pilot project will be implemented in career centres in the cities of Konaev, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Turkestan, Astana and Shymkent.
The Year of Vocational Professions Action Plan provides for the development of a mentoring institute, holding job fairs and training schoolchildren and TIPO students in job search and employment skills.
The following measures will be implemented jointly with social partners to strengthen the protection of workers' rights:
- Improvement of mechanisms for preventing occupational injuries through digital monitoring in the field of occupational safety and health, introduction of integral assessment of occupational risks with assignment of a risk class to enterprises, as well as strengthening requirements for training and knowledge testing, and administrative liability for violations of occupational safety and health.
- To ensure the transparency and legality of labour relations, it is planned to introduce mechanisms for the declaration of labour relations, providing for the posting of staffing tables by employers and the conversion of procedures for concluding labour and collective agreements into an electronic format.
- In the framework of cooperation with the International Labour Organization, a joint action plan will be implemented to promote the principles of decent work, which includes recommendations for improving legislation.
Last year, a methodology for setting the minimum wage was approved, taking into account international standards. The ratification of the ILO Convention on the Establishment of Minimum Wages with Special Reference to Developing Countries is planned for this year.
One of the most important projects in the field of working professions is the Digital Enterprise Map. It makes it possible to identify risks in enterprises in real time in advance and to implement preventive measures.
The model uses data on more than 60 indicators, including financial, social and labour indicators.
Combining the Digital Enterprise Map with the Digital Family Map opens up new possibilities. Employers can automatically identify risks, taking into account the social well-being of employees. For businesses, the Digital Enterprise Card will become a tool for implementing the principles of social responsibility.
An integrated approach to the implementation of The Year of Vocational Professions, combining digital technologies, professional skills development and social support, will allow us not only to raise the prestige of working professions, but also to ensure sustainable growth in the welfare of citizens," Svetlana Zhakupova told.
08.01.2025, 14:59 52226
Olzhas Bektenov orders to work out issues of launching preferential programmes of mortgage and rental housing for working personnel
Tell a friend
At the Government session on measures to implement the Year of Working Professions announced by the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed that qualified workers are the main productive force of the economy. Modern workers operate high-tech equipment, automated systems, which, in turn, requires a continuous process of professional development, development of intellectual, digital and personal competences, primeminister.kz reports.
It has been noted that the economy needs thousands of skilled workers. At the same time, new specialities are emerging every year. Therefore, in order to forecast future skills and competences, akimats have been instructed to form regional atlases of professions.
In order for young people to make a conscious choice of working professions, it is necessary to implement new approaches in career guidance work and build a model of interaction between schools, colleges and enterprises so that future specialists can see their professional prospects. For this purpose, the Ministry of Education has been instructed to carry out a qualitative transformation of the sphere of technical and vocational education. At the same time, the state has doubled the financing of college education. New educational programmes are being introduced taking into account international requirements. Together with the Akimat of Astana city it is planned to create a competence centre. At the same time, the necessity of taking appropriate measures on the part of business, employers and investors was noted. In addition, the relevant work should be more actively conducted by the fund ‘Samruk-Kazyna’.
It is necessary to translate the best corporate practices of social support of working personnel, expand and introduce new incentives for them. I instruct the ministries of industry, energy, transport, agriculture, water resources, together with enterprises, akimats and Otbasy Bank to work out the issues of launching preferential programmes of mortgage and rental housing for workers," Olzhas Bektenov said.
After consideration of the issue Prime Minister instructed the interested state bodies, akimats, national companies and enterprises to ensure quality implementation of sectoral and regional plans for the Year of working professions. All activities should be systematic, effective and have a long-term socio-economic effect.
The Government will keep the issues of the Year of Working Professions under constant control, stressed Olzhas Bektenov.
08.01.2025, 13:55 52571
Year of Working Professions: Olzhas Bektenov instructs to strengthen control over observance of safe working conditions and intensify work on training of highly qualified personnel for economy
Tell a friend
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the issues of the Year of Working Professions announced by the President. The ministers of education, labour and social protection, industry and construction, energy, transport, agriculture, as well as akims of a number of regions and the management of Atameken reported on the measures taken to reform technical and vocational education, support for workers, primeminister.kz reports.
In fulfilment of the President's instruction, the Government approved the Action Plan for the Year of Working Professions in 2025. The document includes 7 directions and 70 steps aimed at improving the system and participation of employers in the training and support of workers, increasing the attractiveness of technical and vocational education, development of mechanisms for the protection of labour rights, etc. Real sector entities, state and local executive bodies, national companies and industry associations are involved in the implementation of the Plan.
The development of human capital is one of the important factors of long-term and sustainable economic growth. It is thanks to professionals in their work that the economy develops and the well-being of all citizens increases. Therefore, we will take consistent measures to raise the status of the person of labour. In this regard, 2025 has been declared by the Head of State the Year of Working Professions," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Prime Minister stressed the importance of strengthening control over compliance with labour legislation, working conditions and safety of workers, as well as taking preventive measures to prevent labour conflicts at enterprises. The Minister of Labour and Social Protection has been instructed to strictly monitor compliance with safe working conditions of workers, including the introduction of a digital map of enterprises. In addition, it is necessary to ensure close cooperation with the International Labour Organization to promote the principles of decent work and ratification of the relevant conventions.
Attention has been paid to staff shortages in the transport sector, particularly in high-tech areas such as aviation, railways and shipping. The Ministry of Transport, together with companies, has been instructed to work out a concrete plan to train specialists for these sectors.
For the successful development of the agro-industrial complex, the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akims should actively work on providing attractive conditions for specialists in rural areas and launch new programmes in this direction.
In addition, business needs to be more actively involved in the process of training and retraining of personnel. The share of employees who improve their qualifications at the expense of the employer is only 6%. At the same time in OECD countries this figure reaches 48%. In this regard, Prime Minister urged business to focus on improving the qualifications of workers, their social support and creation of decent working conditions.
08.01.2025, 12:52 52781
Olzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reform
At the Government session, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that within the framework of the tasks set by the Head of State, new approaches to the reform of fiscal and tariff policies will be presented in the near future, primeminister.kz reports.
In an interview to the newspaper "Ana tili" the President emphasised that the task of the Government is to ensure economic growth of the country and increase the welfare of citizens. We must ensure intensive economic growth. In this regard, under the leadership of Serik Makashevich, the economic bloc of the Government together with a group of experts is working out new approaches to the reform of fiscal and tariff policy, which will also affect the social security sphere. These approaches will be presented in the near future, after a detailed discussion with the expert community," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
