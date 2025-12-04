Kazakh Government approves 2030 Trade Policy Concept

Tell a friend

The Government has approved Kazakhstan’s 2030 Trade Policy Concept. The document entered into force on November 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports.





According to the Government, trade remains one of key areas of the economy, with more than 1.5 million people employed in it last year, which accounted for 16.6% of all people employed countrywide. In the past 10 years, the sector created 228,000 jobs and registered over 806,000 business entities, which accounts for one third of the country’s enterprises.





The document aims at building sustainable and transparent ties between production, storage and sale of goods both in the domestic and foreign markets. The system is called to ensure comfortable conditions for all the participants: for buyers - access to home-produced and imported goods at a fare price, for producers - predictable sale channels, and for business - legal and convenient work conditions.





The Concept is aimed at forming the ecosystem of trade based on digital technologies, high efficiency of trade processes, fair competition principles, consumers’ rights protection, domestic production support, integration into the global supply chains and development of Kazakhstan as a key trade and logistics hub in Central Asia," the document reads.