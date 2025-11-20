19.11.2025, 13:14 15736
Kazakh Government Outlines Current ARVI and Influenza Situation
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of the current incidence of influenza and viral infections was reviewed. Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova reported on the epidemiological situation in the country, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Healthcare, since 1 September, 1,461,000 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) have been registered, which is 20% lower than in the same period of the previous epidemic season. Children under 14 years old account for 66% of cases. Over the past week, 183,000 cases of ARVI were recorded, which is 16% higher than the figure for the same week last year. A total of 590 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been identified. During this period, more than 6,000 cases of ARVI among schoolchildren were also registered nationwide. Approximately 4% of schoolchildren are involved in the ARVI epidemic process out of the total number of those infected.
In general, 3-4 million ARVI cases and up to 2,000 influenza cases are registered annually. A total of 2.1 million people have been vaccinated against influenza; the vaccine protects against influenza strains relevant for the current epidemic season, including influenza A (H3N2). The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of providing high-quality medical care and issued a number of instructions to the Ministry of Healthcare and regional akimats.
As we can see, the viral illness season has begun. I instruct the Ministry of Healthcare, together with the akimats, to place under control the quality of medical services provided to citizens who seek assistance. If necessary, deploy additional inpatient beds and organize mobile field teams," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
It was noted that special attention should be paid to medicine supply: antiviral medications must be available in the required volume in all pharmacies. The Prime Minister also instructed to intensify outreach work on the prevention of viral diseases. Oversight is assigned to the Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova.
19.11.2025, 17:47 15481
Joint Action Program Developed on the Instructions of the President Has Been Adopted by Government, the National Bank, and the ARDFM
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the Joint Action Program for Stabilizing and Improving the Well-Being of the Population for 2026-2028 was approved. The Program was developed by the Government in cooperation with the National Bank and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and is aimed at implementing the President’s instructions to ensure sustainable economic growth, reduce inflation, decrease import dependence, and increase citizens’ incomes, primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of State, in his Address to the People of Kazakhstan, instructed the Government, together with the National Bank and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, to develop a Joint Action Program. The Joint Action Program of the Government, the National Bank, and the Financial Regulation Agency is aimed at addressing key tasks of the country’s socio-economic development for the next three years," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin reported on the main approaches of the Program, which includes a set of measures for the socio-economic development of the country in several key areas. These include supporting population incomes, ensuring quality growth, stimulating non-resource exports, digitalizing the economy and developing AI, improving investment and tariff policies, and measures to reduce inflation and the share of the state in the economy. The Program also includes sections on monetary policy, the development of the financial sector, and price regulation.
Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov presented a package of monetary, macroprudential, and institutional measures aimed at ensuring price stability and developing the financial sector.
Chair of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkasymova reported on steps to expand business lending, reduce risks in the consumer segment, and improve regulation to support entrepreneurs.
The Prime Minister noted that the implementation of the Program through quality and sustainable economic growth and reduced inflation will become a key instrument for improving the standard of living and well-being of citizens.
The main goals of the Program are to ensure annual economic growth of at least 5% and an average increase in real incomes of the population by 2-3%," the Prime Minister emphasized.
A new investment cycle is planned for launch, along with a significant reduction in barriers to doing business and the state’s share in the economy, as well as the implementation of new measures to promote employment and increase the targeting of social support. Special attention will be paid to reducing inflation, implementing a balanced tariff policy, increasing exports, and decreasing import dependence.
Given that sustainable economic development is possible only through coordinated action by all responsible government bodies, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov issued a number of instructions to the relevant departments.
The Ministries of National Economy, Agriculture, and Trade were instructed to strengthen efforts to control and reduce inflation, minimize the impact of external factors on price growth, and ensure compliance with the ceiling contribution of utility tariffs.
Due to the continued moratorium on fuel price increases, the price disparity with neighboring countries is widening: in simple terms, Kazakhstani gasoline and diesel are much cheaper than in neighboring states. Therefore, the Ministries of Energy, Trade, and Finance, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Financial Monitoring Agency, and the Border Service, must ensure strict control over the fuel balance and cross-border flows of petroleum products.
To stabilize food prices, the Ministries of Agriculture, Trade, and Industry must increase the supply of domestically produced goods to the domestic market. Priority is the stabilization of food prices-particularly for goods with high import dependence-through the active use of stabilization funds, forward contracts, subsidies, and agreements with retail chains. The Ministry of Trade, together with akimats, must identify unproductive intermediaries, while central and local authorities must ensure timely implementation of inflation control measures. Particular attention must be paid to the implementation of investment projects and the production of high-value-added products in the agro-industrial complex.
The Ministries of Trade, Agriculture, and Industry, together with the relevant government agencies, were instructed to develop comprehensive measures to stimulate exporters of non-resource products and concentrate efforts on expanding export markets.
In addition, instructions were given to accelerate the implementation of priority investment projects by involving second-tier banks in lending to the real sector, increasing the role of development institutions-including the Baiterek holding and Kazakh Invest-and ensuring information support for the measures being implemented.
The Ministry of National Economy was instructed to monitor the implementation of the measures with regular review at the Economic Policy Council.
The Prime Minister emphasized that all top officials must ensure high-quality and timely implementation of the Program.
Oversight is assigned to the Deputy Prime Ministers.
19.11.2025, 15:40 15231
President calls for increased law and order and public safety
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President was briefed about the crime situation in the country, the implementation of the tasks set to the internal affairs structures, and the consolidation of the Law and Order principle.
Yerzan Sadenov reported that from January to October 2025, the number of crimes in the country decreased by 5,300.
A decline was noted across all major types of crimes, and their detection rates improved.
Efforts are underway to combat domestic offenses. Preventive work has reduced the number of domestic crimes by 8%, including murders - by 26%.
According to the Minister, 1,391 wanted persons were detained, 138 of them abroad.
During operational measures, more than 30 tons of narcotics were seized, including over one ton of synthetic substances.
As part of efforts to combat organized crime, 185 criminal groups involved in serious and particularly grave offenses were dismantled.
In the sphere of combating online fraud, 12 call centers were shut down, 7 of them abroad. Around 83 million fraudulent calls and 4,000 scam websites were blocked, and attempts to withdraw 2.3 billion tenge by fraudsters were prevented.
In addition, Yerzan Sadenov reported on the introduction of digital solutions in the field of road safety and public order.
Thus, more than 6,000 traffic violations were detected using drones, and over 190,000 violations were identified through average speed measurement systems.
The package of measures taken contributed to a 9.4% reduction in road traffic fatalities, including a 24% decrease in deaths caused by drunk drivers.
Since the launch of the Law and Order mobile service, which was integrated into the Egov mobile and the applications of the country’s leading banks, citizens have submitted more than 32,000 requests.
19.11.2025, 11:17 16036
Prime Minister Instructs Strengthening Measures to Prevent Fires, Fatalities, and Injuries
At the Government session, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov expressed his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died as a result of the tragic incident that occurred in the village of Algabas in the Turkestan region. By instruction of the Head of State, a governmental commission has been established and has begun work to investigate the causes of the fire. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the current situation, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that all necessary assistance, including financial and medical support, will be provided to the injured and to the families of the deceased.
With the beginning of the heating season, the number of fires in the residential sector is increasing. We reviewed this problem at a Government meeting in October. So far, we do not see any improvement in the situation," the Prime Minister emphasized.
In this regard, a number of instructions were given to responsible government agencies. In particular, the Ministry for Emergency Situations was instructed to ensure coordination between central and local government bodies on the prevention of fires, fatalities, and injuries. The Ministry, together with regional akimats and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, must also conduct raids and inspections in the residential sector, including dormitories, hostels, and the homes of socially vulnerable population groups.
The Ministry of Culture and the akimats were instructed to intensify outreach efforts in mass media and social networks. In addition, regional akimats must strengthen efforts to conduct preventive measures aimed at the safe operation of gas equipment.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need to draw the right conclusions in order to develop concrete recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Oversight is assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.
17.11.2025, 17:40 38221
Bektenov Holds a Meeting on Improving the Social Support System for the Population
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on improving the social support system for the population and the new mechanism for regulating the activities of private schools under the per-capita financing model, primeminister.kz reports.
The progress of implementation of the Head of State’s instructions on increasing the efficiency of budget spending through digitalization was reviewed.
Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Svetlana Zhakupova reported on the ongoing work to introduce the Unified Digital Platform (UDP). Sixteen types of organizations in the fields of healthcare, education, culture, and sports have been digitalized. Since July of the current year, more than 9,000 organizations have been covered by the declaration of staffing schedules, and this work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Digitalization has made it possible to detect a number of "grey schemes" in the social sphere. In particular, around 40,000 individuals were identified as having pension contributions without official labour contracts. Cases were found where employees are officially listed on the staff of a school in one region, but have labour contracts and pension contribution records in organizations of other regions. All detected cases are being processed by the state labour inspectorate.
As a result of the automation of HR processes, 9,600 schools were found to have 75 positions included in their staffing schedules that were not provided for in the Register and were added independently by heads of organizations. For example, positions such as "Deputy Director for School Admissions," "Executive Director," and others. In this regard, work is underway to bring the Register to a unified standard.
Zhakupova presented the UDP’s human-centric concept. To date, the databases cover 4.5 million people. It is proposed to forecast social obligations through a family financing plan, which will reflect the entire range of social support measures - from targeted social assistance and other benefits to subsidies for preschool education, free sports sections, and more. This will make it possible to see the overall picture of citizens’ social protection.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need for visible transformation results that must contribute to reducing irrational spending and redirecting assistance toward citizens who genuinely need it. According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, within the framework of automation and the fight against social fraud - including the identification of so-called "dead souls" - 299 billion tenge was returned to the state budget in 2024. It is expected that the digitalization of the job-subsidy program and other measures in the next three years will lead to the optimization of 135 billion tenge in budget funds.
17.11.2025, 17:00 37981
Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Power Plant to Be Named "Balkhash"
Kazakhstan has selected the name of Balkhash for its first nuclear plant following a nationwide competition, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakh Nuclear Energy Agency, the competition was initiated by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as of August 11, 2025, and took place from September 25 to October 10 on the eGov Mobile platform.
The Competition Commission announced at its final meeting on Monday the name of Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant was chosen following 882 proposals from citizens. The Agency specified that the name chosed in line with international practice of naming nuclear power plants based on their geographical location.
A total of 27,157 citizens aged over 16 took part in the competition, with each suggesting one name.
17.11.2025, 11:55 38601
Tokayev signs law on Artificial Intelligence
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Monday the law on artificial intelligence, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The press service of the presidential residence Akorda said the law on AI lays down guiding principles for the functioning of AI systems.
The law identifies artificial intelligence systems as an element of informatization, as well as a tool used by humans to accomplish specific tasks.
In this context, a principle of responsibility and accountability has been established, according to which owners, holders, and users bear responsibility based on their role in using artificial intelligence systems. Owners and holders are assigned duties related to risk management, ensuring safety and reliability, and providing user support regarding the functioning of artificial intelligence systems.
Additionally, the law also enshrines the principles of legality, fairness, equality, transparency and explainability, the priority of human well-being, freedom of will in decision-making, data protection and privacy, as well as safety and security.
To protect the rights of individuals and legal entities and maintain public order, a ban has been introduced on the creation and operation within the territory of Kazakhstan of artificial intelligence systems possessing certain capabilities (use of subliminal, manipulative, or other similar methods; collection and processing of personal data in violation of legislation on personal data and their protection; and other capabilities).
To ensure public awareness of results produced using artificial intelligence, a requirement has been introduced for labeling such goods, work, and services.
Taking into account global practices in building platforms to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence systems, legislative foundations for the operation of the national artificial intelligence platform have been established.
The platform will be used for the development, training, and pilot operation of platform-based software products and artificial intelligence models for a limited period of time.
14.11.2025, 18:21 65381
Kazakhstan Sent Humanitarian Aid and Medical Personnel to Afghanistan
In support of the Afghan people affected by the recent devastating earthquakes, the Republic of Kazakhstan has dispatched a humanitarian mission to Afghanistan consisting of 13 doctors of various specialties, including surgeons, neurosurgeons, traumatologists, and others, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In addition, Afghanistan received 18 tons of humanitarian aid, including medicines, medical equipment, tents, and other essential supplies.
Upon arrival in Kabul, the medical mission and humanitarian cargo were received by Gaziz Akbasov, Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, as well as the representatives of the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan and the National Disaster Management Authority of Afghanistan.
The Kazakh medical team is tasked with assisting local colleagues in providing emergency medical care to those in need and offering advisory support.
The humanitarian assistance was provided with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan, alongside Kazakhstan’s Ministries of Emergency Situations, Health, and Defense, as well as the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID).
This humanitarian initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to the principles of solidarity with the Afghan people during this difficult time.
14.11.2025, 16:38 56011
Tokayev arrives in Tashkent
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tashkent for a state visit, at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Guard of Honor lined up at the Vostochny Airport to welcome the high-profile guest.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
