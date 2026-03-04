03.03.2026, 14:12 11421
Kazakh Interior Ministry says crimes down 8% in two months of 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday held a meeting with Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, during which he was briefed on the crime situation as well as the implementation of his directives on ensuring public safety and law and order in the country, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
Sadenov reported in two months of this year, the crime rate fell 8 percent or 1,300 fewer reported crimes year on year. A reduction in major crime categories and improvements in crime detection rates were noted.
As part of its systemic fight against online fraud, the country saw a 4 percent decline in the number of cybercrimes thanks to preventive measures and cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies.
In the fight against organized crime, criminal charges were brought against 71 members of organized crime groups, and 11 such groups were eliminated.
Efforts are actively underway to combat drug crime, as five drug laboratories were dismantled. 881.5 kg of drugs were seized, including over 104 kg of synthetic drugs.
The interior minister informed about expanding the implementation of digital solutions to ensure street law and order and road safety, as well as measures to strengthen migration control and ensure the inevitability of punishment.
Sadenov separately noted legislative initiatives aimed at protecting citizens. So, in 2025, Kazakhstan adopted the law on Crime Prevention, criminalizing dropping, stalking, and forced marriage.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set a number of tasks aimed at continuous strengthening of public safety and law and order in the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2026, 19:00 10846
President Tokayev briefed on 2029 energy roadmap and refinery growth
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current status of the country’s fuel and energy complex, the progress of key projects, and plans for the further development of the sector.
Minister Akkenzhenov reported to the President on the steady growth in oil production. The Head of State was also informed of plans to increase oil refining capacity through expansion projects at the Shymkent Refinery (from 6 to 12 million tons per annum), the Atyrau Refinery (from 5.5 to 6.7 million tons), and the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant (from 5.5 to 9 million tons).
Yerlan Akkenzhenov outlined the plans for commissioning new power facilities by 2029. This year, it is planned to complete the construction of the CHP-2 Plant in Almaty and Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plants in the Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions. He also presented information on the "Coal-Fired Generation Development" National Project.
Concluding the meeting, the President issued directives for the further development of the fuel and energy sector, including the timely and high-quality execution of planned projects across the oil and gas, petrochemical, and electric power industries. He also emphasized the importance of adopting digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies to ensure the efficient operation of industrial facilities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2026, 13:10 11751
Head of State signs decree appointing new chief justices and judges
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Tuesday signed decree appointing new chief justices and judges nationwide, as well as relieving several judges of their positions, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Under the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Constitutional Law on the Judicial System and Status of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan, new chief justices of city and regional courts, as well as judges of inter-district and specialized courts, have been appointed.
Among the appointments: Aidar Smagulov - chief justice of the Astana city court (relieved of his previous position as chief justice of the Aktobe regional сourt); Arman Zhukenov - chief justice of the Almaty city court (relieved of his previous position as chief justice of the Akmola regional court); Yerlan Kosmuratov - chief justice of the Zhambyl regional court.
Judges have also been appointed in cities and regions, including Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, as well as in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and East Kazakhstan regions.
In addition, the decree relieves several new chief justices and judges in different regions of their duties due to the expiration of their terms, retirement, reaching retirement age, or at their own request.
The document ensures the renewal of the leadership of the courts and the continued functioning of the country’s judicial system in accordance with current legislation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2026, 10:44 12056
Kazakhstan appoints new deputy head of Civil Service Affairs Agency
The Kazakh president relieved Ainur Sergaziyeva of her position as the deputy head of Civil Service Affairs Agency, and replaced her with Ulan Bekish, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In the first decree, the Head of State removed Ainur Sergaziyeva from the position as the deputy head of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs.
The second decree appoints Ulan Bekish as the new deputy head of the Civil Service Affairs Agency.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.03.2026, 09:10 37791
President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Gratitude
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended warm wishes to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Day of Gratitude, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In his message of congratulation, the President emphasized the values of mutual respect, compassion, and solidarity as the foundation of the nation’s unity.
To be grateful to the people around you means being ready to help them in difficult times and to offer them spiritual support. In these troubled times, such a tradition is especially important," the Head of State emphasized.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of expressing appreciation to the older generation for preserving the country during years of hardship, as well as to teachers, doctors, cultural workers, entrepreneurs, police officers, firefighters, and all citizens contributing to Kazakhstan’s development through honest labor. The President expressed special gratitude to youth and volunteers, noting their active civic engagement and readiness to help those in need as examples of responsible patriotism.
He also underlined that Kazakhstan is undergoing a historic transformation, with the new draft Constitution, submitted for the referendum, and aimed at strengthening human rights protections, enhancing government accountability, and reinforcing independence and sovereignty.
The new Constitution is a solid foundation for our future, which we are building together," he noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2026, 17:10 49696
Kazakhstan's Air Astana announces changes to Middle East flights
Images | Depositphotos
Air Astana has announced changes to flights to the Middle East following the closure of Iranian airspace and instability of situation in the region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Flights KC263 Almaty-Medina, KC897 Almaty-Dubai, KC653 Almaty-Doha, KC205 and KC207 Astana-Dubai have returned to their departure airports.
Flight KC899 Almaty-Dubai was diverted to Delhi.
FlyArystan’s flight FS7617 Aktau-Dubai landed at an alternate airport.
All other flights to the Middle East scheduled for February 28 have been canceled. The Air Astana Group is closely monitoring the situation and working on passenger repatriation.
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights, in view of possible changes to departure and arrival times at destination airports. Free rebooking and ticket refunds for Jeddah, Medina, and Dubai are allowed at the place of purchase through March 6.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2026, 16:44 49436
President Tokayev sets several tasks amid escalating situation in Middle East
President Tokayev ordered Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov, together with the heads of law enforcement agencies and relevant ministries, to submit an emergency measures plan in light of the escalating situation around Iran and the possible emergence of threats to stability within the country, Qazinform News Agency learned from the President's Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadyarov.
In line with the President’s order, all law enforcement agencies have already been placed on round-the-clock duty.
A special monitoring group has begun operating within the Government under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Regional governors have been instructed to take measures in consideration of the situation in the Middle East.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2026, 20:23 58201
Kazakhstan ratifies EAEU agreement on vehicle weights and dimensions
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree ratifying the Agreement on permissible weights, axial loads, and dimensions for vehicles traveling on Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) highways within Eurasian transport corridors, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The document, signed on December 13, 2024, in Moscow, aims to harmonize requirements for vehicle parameters across EAEU territories. It will ensure equal and transparent conditions for international road carriers.
Main objectives of the Agreement:
- Effective utilization of the EAEU's transit potential;
- Enhancing the efficiency of international road transport along Eurasian transport corridors;
- Ensuring the preservation of road infrastructure;
- Enhancing road safety;
- Improving the quality of transport services.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2026, 19:47 54801
President Tokayev Awards President of Serbia the Order of "Altyn Kyran"
Speaking at the award ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Aleksandar Vučić as an outstanding statesman and a genuine leader who, with the support of his people, is confidently guiding Serbia along the path of progress, akorda.kz reports.
Thanks to your balanced and forward-looking policy, Serbia has achieved remarkable results and strengthened its standing on the international stage. I am confident that under your wise leadership, your country will continue to reach new heights. Serbia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans. Relations between our countries are built on mutual support, understanding and enduring friendship. Political dialogue remains active at all levels. Cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges continues to gain momentum. Our engagement within multilateral frameworks is also expanding. In the current period of global instability, it is especially important to reinforce bilateral partnership. We are committed to maintaining this positive momentum and deepening cooperation across various sectors. All the necessary conditions are in place. The substantive and constructive talks held today in a spirit of trust and friendship clearly demonstrate this. I am confident that the agreements reached will elevate our strategic partnership to a new qualitative level. We remain ready for joint efforts to achieve this goal," -the President of Kazakhstan stated.
In recognition of his significant contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Aleksandar Vučić with the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Order of "Altyn Kyran (Golden Eagle)."
This decoration is a symbol of the profound gratitude and special respect of the Kazakh people for you and for the people of Serbia. I sincerely congratulate you. I am convinced that this award will further promote the development of our bilateral relations. May the bonds of friendship between our peoples continue to grow stronger," - the Head of State said.
In turn, President Aleksandar Vučić emphasized that it was a great honor for him to receive the award, which he regards as a testament to the friendship between the two nations and a pledge of further strengthening bilateral relations.
Accepting the Order of ‘Altyn Kyran,’ I feel both pride and a deep sense of responsibility for further advancing our relations and working together to ensure peace and stability. May the friendship between Serbia and Kazakhstan continue to grow for the benefit of future generations," - Aleksandar Vučić stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
