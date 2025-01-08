03.01.2025, 12:31 46616
Kazakh President comments on information about early presidential elections
Akorda
In his interview with the Ana Tili newspaper President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the information about early presidential elections that appeared in social media, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President was asked a delicate question about the information regarding the UN.
Information has appeared on social networks that you plan to head the United Nations Organization in 2026 and, in connection with this, early presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan. How true is this?
I headed the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) as Deputy Secretary-General of the UN and Secretary-General of the Conference on Disarmament for almost three years. I gained experience and an understanding of the mechanisms of international processes. I believe that it is more than enough. I have big plans for the country’s development for many years ahead I intend to fulfill," the Head of State said.
Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an interview to the Ana Tili newspaper.
03.01.2025, 11:34 46316
President Tokayev says 2024 was ‘a defining year’ for Kazakhstan in an interview with Ana Tili newspaper
Akorda
In his interview with the Ana Tili newspaper President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the results Kazakhstan achieved in 2024 and highlighted the unprecedented challenges the country faced in the same period, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the past year, according to the Head of State, there were many important events and a lot of work was done.
For example, modernization of the engineering and communal infrastructure, which had fallen into disrepair, was carried out in all regions. 18 million square meters of housing were commissioned. 7 thousand kilometers of roads were built and repaired. New passenger terminals were launched at the airports in the cities of Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent. Large-scale projects were implemented in the mining, petrochemical, and metallurgical industries. The manufacturing sector, whose share in the industrial structure almost equaled that of the mining sector, received active development. I would especially like to note the success of our farmers, who harvested a record crop of the past decade - almost 27 million tons of grain," Tokayev said.
He reminded that in his last year’s interview with the Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper he said that 2024 would be a defining year for Kazakhstan.
And so it happened. By starting systemic and even painful economic reforms, we set the stage for the country's five-year development. Many projects and initiatives have been implemented in this direction, and there will be even more," the President promised.
In his words, last year saw the increase of pensions, benefits, scholarships and salaries of civil servants. Payments under the "National Fund for Children" was another highlight of 2024.
Hundreds of new schools, kindergartens, and sports and fitness complexes were built countrywide. More than ten branches of leading foreign universities were opened. Funding for science increased, and cultural figures received significant support. Utmost attention was paid to the development of mass sports. All these are useful investments in strengthening the creative potential of citizens.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that amid unprecedented geopolitical tension, Kazakhstan has strengthened its position on the international stage as a state playing a useful role in establishing dialogue for the sake of peace. This positively affects the security and sustainable economic development of our country.
He admitted that the past year was a challenging one as Kazakhstan felt the negative impact of external factors, and natural disasters also interfered with the plans. But, Kazakhstan, in his words, not only kept the situation under control, but also continued the implementation of reforms.
President Tokayev also touched upon the unprecedented floods that put Kazakhstan to a serious test last year.
... the state managed to respond promptly to the dangerous situation. The evacuation of people was organized in a timely manner, the work of temporary accommodation points was established, and material reserves were unsealed. Not only the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, but also the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, and other structures participated in the emergency rescue operations - a total of about 63 thousand people. We managed to save lives and ensure their well-being," said the Head of State.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan learnt an important lesson from the destructive floods.
...we can cope with such disasters only through joint efforts. During the floods, we witnessed the powerful potential of the volunteer movement, volunteers from all over the country helped rescuers, collected humanitarian aid, and supported the victims," he stressed.
Speaking of the destructive nature of the floods, the President reminded that houses, roads, bridges, social and commercial facilities were damaged, and some livestock perished. Tokayev also admitted that such severe consequences could have been avoided if proper attention had been paid to the construction of protective dams and other hydraulic structures in recent decades.
Kazakhstan indeed has learnt its lesson as the new draft Water Code is being considered at the Kazakh Parliament. On top of that, the concept and comprehensive plan for water resource management have been approved, which provide for the construction of more than 40 new and the reconstruction of 37 existing reservoirs by 2030, as well as the modernization of over 14 thousand kilometers of irrigation canals.
A large-scale modernization of the emergency forecasting and prevention system is underway. To address the shortage of water specialists and strengthen research activities, the Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation has been established," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The elimination of the consequences of the spring floods, according to him, demonstrated the effectiveness of the state.
Not a single affected family was left without help and support. Houses were built and apartments were purchased, infrastructure facilities were restored, and losses were compensated for all residents and businessmen affected by the floods. Moreover, this was done in the shortest possible time. Large businesses also made a significant contribution to eliminating the consequences of the floods," President Tokayev underlined.
The Head of State is confident that in today's turbulent world, the number of man-made and natural disasters is growing, and not all states, including the developed ones, are ready for them.
We all witnessed this in 2024. Undoubtedly, we still have a lot to do, but compared to other countries, Kazakhstan looks decent in terms of responding to emergencies," he added.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev traditionally congratulated Kazakhstanis on New Year, sending the message of warmth and joy.
03.01.2025, 10:40 46141
No duality of power - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on lessons of Qantar events
facebook/Sergey Alekseenok
Before the tragic events in January 2022, the justice deficit in the country had reached a critical level, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his interview to the Ana tili newspaper, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Almost three years after the January events, much has been said in the public field. You yourself recounted those in detail, also in last year’s interview. I guess it’s not easy to respond to the same acute questions over and over, but I cannot help bring up this question. There is an opinion in the society that the mysteries of the January events are still not disclosed to the fullest. What can you say about this? What should be done to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again?
Three years after the Qantar (January events), a majority of our citizens made sure that the main reason behind the unprecedented riots was an obvious social injustice, political stalemate as well as driving ambitions of plotters, their indifference to the fate of the people and the state. Such situations, unfortunately, are common in world history, and Kazakhstan was not the first and I guess, will not be the last country that faced it.
There are still thoughts and different versions of what had happened. Especially since some politically-biased people carrying certain political calculations are juggling facts, seeking to manipulate public feelings.
Following the decisive measures to restore order and further stabilize the situation, I gave an instruction to all authorized agencies to carry out an unbiased investigation of all the circumstances surrounding the January events. The investigation was open to public, with the criminals brought to justice. The special hearings took place in the Parliament. This is an unrepresented case in the history of our country.
The first parliamentary hearings were conducted three months after the January events, and with the next ones - one year later, featuring the representatives of the government agencies as well as human rights advocates.
Different opinions were expressed explicitly; uncomfortable questions were asked. And all this was live-streamed, with wide coverage in domestic and foreign media. It was a deliberate step the authority made because of its interest that there is no question left unanswered.
When it comes to the January events, you need to have a picture of those days in your head: vehicles damaged, shops looted, government buildings occupied, soldiers beaten, weapons stolen, violence against women. We should not allow irresponsible politicians to spread misleading information, seeking to erase the real threat that loomed over our statehood back then. Fortunately, a majority of our citizens ‘separate the wheat from the chaff.’ Such sober-minded, sensible people are the core and pillar of our state.
But one thing is clear: without decisive action against the plotters behind the riots and the orchestrators of the coup, Kazakhstan would now be an entirely different state, with less autonomy and limited sovereignty.
Thanks to the unity of our nation, we were able to endure this major challenge. Of course, we learnt a lot from the Qantar. The first, the power in the country must be consolidated, no duality of power. The second, the Head of State is a state manager hired for a certain period, but not the shadow of the Most High. The third, a careful selection of candidates for high government positions, including chiefs of security agencies, loyal to their homeland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, is needed. And above all it’s necessary to embed the principles of justice, to preserve the unity of the nation based on the concept ‘Law and Order’…The rule of law is the highest degree of democracy, and the path to this goal is torturous.
Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an interview to the Ana Tili newspaper.
02.01.2025, 14:50 42376
Kazakhstan stiffens criminal liability for drug production
Depositphotos
The President of Kazakhstan signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogs, precursors and potent substances," Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The law is aimed at developing the tasks of the Head of State set at the meeting of the National Kurultai on March 15, 2024, concerning stiffening liability for drug production and drug selling and lesser penal sanctions for drop-off drug deliverers.
The law toughens criminal liability for drug production, as well as for the production, processing and production of drugs by officials. For these crimes, they may be sentenced to 15 to 20 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
Besides, the law slightly softens the penalties for drop-off drug deliverers. For committing such a crime for the first time without aggravating factors the law foresees imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years with confiscation of property (previously from 5 to 10 years with confiscation of property).
Earlier the Head of State signed a decree to award a special presidential literary prize.
23.12.2024, 09:42 177901
Olzhas Bektenov introduces new Deputy Minister - Minister of National Economy
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov presented the staff of the Ministry of National Economy to the new head of the department Serik Zhumangarin, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov thanked Nurlan Baibazarov for his work as Deputy Minister - Minister of National Economy and wished success in future activities.
During the presentation of Serik Zhumangarin, the Head of the Government said that the priority task of the department for the coming period is to fulfil the instructions of the Head of State to ensure dynamic economic growth. Today the economy demonstrates a steady growth trend. It has been instructed to strengthen work on structural changes in the economy, to improve the effectiveness of budget and tax policies and the level of forecasting of budget parameters.
In addition, the Ministry of National Economy needs to pursue a balanced policy of business support and a balanced policy of tariff regulation to ensure economic growth in priority sectors.
20.12.2024, 10:37 178086
Olzhas Bektenov familiarises himself with metallurgical development and heating season progress in Rudnyi city
primeminister.kz
During his working trip to Kostanay region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov visited Rudnyi city, where he familiarised himself with the development of ferrous metallurgy on the basis of Sokolovsko-Sarbai Mining and Processing Production Association (SSMPA), as well as the progress of the heating period on the example of Rudnyi CHPP, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister was informed about the current results of Sokolovsko-Sarbai Mining and Processing Production Association and plans of ERG company for further development. Today SSMPA JSC is an iron ore giant of mining industry of Kazakhstan. Its production capacity reaches 35 million tonnes of ore, 9 million tonnes of concentrates and 8 million tonnes of pellets per year. In addition to domestic markets, products are exported to Russia and China, where over 9 million tonnes of commercial products worth over 371 billion tenge were shipped in the first 11 months of this year.
Here also General Director of ERG in Kazakhstan Serik Shakhajanov presented to the head of the Government the project on construction of the plant aimed at production of hot briquetted iron (HBI) with the degree of metallisation over 90%. The design capacity of the plant will be 2 million tonnes of HBI per year. The volume of investments exceeds 500 billion tenge and 1.1 thousand jobs will be created. The project is planned to be realised by the end of 2028.
A full-cycle metallurgical cluster is being gradually formed in the region. Prime Minister stressed that the project to build a plant for the production of hot-briquetted iron will be an important step to strengthen the industry and competitiveness of the state. Today also approved a major infrastructure project for the construction of the main gas pipeline from the territory of Aktobe region to the city of Kostanay, which will provide the plant with the necessary volume of gas. The Ministry of Energy together with the regional Akimat have been given instructions to facilitate the construction of the plant.
Olzhas Bektenov also visited Rudnenskaya CHPP, which is part of SSMPA. Vasily Novoselov, director of the enterprise, reported on the modernisation and operation of the power plant. Thus, in preparation for the autumn-winter period the main and auxiliary equipment was repaired. The necessary stock of fuel and materials was formed in the warehouse. In order to reduce the impact on the environment the project of automated system of emission monitoring on chimneys is being implemented, which allows to respond promptly to any changes in the technological process in a round-the-clock mode.
Here also the head of the Government was reported on the progress of the heating season in the region. Deputy Akim of the region Berik Tanzharikov reported that the unified electric power system works in normal mode. In total, there are 4 CHPPs and 3 boiler houses with installed capacity of over 100 Gcal/hour in the region. Over the past 3 years, due to the repair of equipment wear and tear of heat supply networks has been reduced from 57 to 45.7%.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the importance of timely modernisation of utility infrastructure, which ensures uninterrupted operation of strategically important industrial facilities.
20.12.2024, 09:34 178286
Development of agro-industrial complex and production of agricultural machinery: Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of Head of State's instructions in Kostanay region
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov is on a working visit to Kostanay region. The key task was to monitor the progress of implementation of instructions of the Head of State, given in the Address to the people of the country "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism", primeminister.kz reports.
On the example of a number of enterprises of the agro-industrial complex, the head of the Government familiarised himself with the development of agriculture in the region, deepening of processing and the results of measures to support domestic producers.
This year about 175 billion tenge has been allocated to the development of agriculture in the region, which exceeded last year's figure by 1.7 times. Deputy Akim of Kostanay region Arman Abenov reported that 96 investment projects with the creation of more than 2 thousand jobs are planned to be implemented in the agro-industrial complex until 2027. The total amount of investments will amount to 232 billion tenge. At the same time, in order to develop livestock farming, work is underway on the construction of 6 dairy farms, one of which has already been put into operation. In poultry farming it is planned to launch 2 large poultry farms at a total cost of 60 billion tenge, as a result of which it is expected to increase poultry meat production by 62.5 thousand tonnes per year.
On the territory of Aruana 2010 LLP flour production enterprise the Prime Minister was presented a project on construction of a mill complex worth 3 billion tenge, aimed at increasing the volume of supplies to domestic and foreign markets. Today the enterprise provides production output up to 90 thousand tonnes per year. Expansion of the complex will allow to increase the volume of flour production almost 2 times to 170 thousand tonnes. More than 150 new jobs will be created.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need to step up the pace of work to increase the output of competitive agricultural products and deepen processing in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State to bring this indicator to 70%. Today Kazakhstan is among the 10 largest wheat and flour exporters in the world. The Akimat of the region has set a task to assist the Aruana-2010 enterprise in increasing the geography of markets for finished products, as well as working out the issue of improving logistics with the expansion of export routes.
On the example of enterprises of food industry the head of the Government familiarised himself with the implementation of measures of state support of domestic producers.
Prime Minister was informed about plans to modernise one of the largest producers of confectionery products Bayan Sulu JSC. Today the factory produces up to 85 thousand tonnes of products annually. The assortment includes more than 300 items, including waffles, marshmallows, marmalade, toffee, caramel, etc. The new complex Confectionery Capital worth more than 14 billion tenge will allow to produce additional 13 thousand tonnes of products per year, 260 new jobs will be created.
Olzhas Bektenov noted the need to strengthen the promotion of domestic brands abroad, including through digital solutions. Currently, Bayan Sulu products are exported to foreign markets in the CIS and Europe.
During the visit to the dairy plant of MILH LLP Prime Minister familiarised himself with the technological features of production. The enterprise produces up to 60 thousand tonnes of finished products per year. Launch of a new cheese production shop worth 7.2 billion tenge and capacity of up to 10 thousand tonnes will allow to produce up to 20 types of products corresponding in quality to world cheese brands. 35 jobs will be created.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed that in accordance with the order of the President, the Government is implementing a set of measures to support the agricultural sector, including by financing new projects in the direction of subsidies and loans to farmers.
On the basis of the enterprise AgromashHolding KZ Prime Minister was shown the results of work on deepening of localisation in the manufacturing industry. The largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery in Kazakhstan provides production of up to 1 thousand combines, 3 thousand tractors, 300 seeders and 200 platform pickers per year. The company co-operates with leading global manufacturers such as CLAAS, Gomselmash, St. Petersburg Tractor Plant, Lovol, AMAZONE, as well as Kazakhstani machine-building plants.
Olzhas Bektenov during the tour of the enterprise paid special attention to the need to increase the localisation of agricultural machinery production in order to support domestic producers. This is necessary for the renewal of the agro-industrial park.
The Government pays special attention to deepening localisation in the manufacturing industry and stands firmly on the position of economic patriotism, the main task of which is to support the domestic commodity producer. For this purpose, the Government has made appropriate amendments to the Rules for subsidising agricultural machinery. Thus, when purchasing domestically produced machinery, the interest rate is subsidised up to 6%. At the same time, the possibility of subsidising imported analogues of machinery produced in Kazakhstan is excluded. At the same time, domestic agricultural machine-building enterprises need not only to increase production volumes, but also to continue the process of modernisation of technical equipment, improving quality in accordance with advanced developments and market needs," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
The Government has allocated over 100 billion tenge for the preferential leasing programme, which started in 2024. During the year, agrarians purchased 22,000 units of modern equipment, which accounted for 5.5% of the renewal of the agro-industrial fleet.
19.12.2024, 16:24 233661
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau visit AIFC
Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, have visited the Astana International Financial Centre, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Renat Bekturov, the Governor of the AIFC, informed the guests about the AIFC’s structure and the areas of its activity. He said that investments, green and Islamic financing, as well as training personnel for financial sector could be priority areas of the two countries’ cooperation on the AIFC platform.
According to him, the volume of investments attracted through the AIFC has reached $14 billion, $6.7 billion of which are portfolio investments on the Astana International Exchange. More than 3,400 companies from 85 countries including six companies from the African continent have been registered at the AIFC.
The presidents of Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau were informed about activity of the AIFC Court - Central Asia’s first judicial system based on the norms and principles of case law, as well as about operation of the International Arbitration Centre and Green Finance Centre. The heads of state also got familiarized with the activity of Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) and the peculiarities of the AIFC’s regulatory framework.
Umaro Sissoco Embaló arrived in Kazakhstan on December 18 for an official visit at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The two presidents adopted a joint statement, after which they held a briefing for mass media.
19.12.2024, 15:16 219431
Olzhas Bektenov: Time zone decision based on very deep scientific research
primeminister.kz
During his working trip to Kostanay region Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited the plants, where meetings with the management and staff of the enterprises were held. Prospects of socio-economic development of the region, building human resources capacity, solving infrastructural problems were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Attention was also paid to the issue of a single time zone. According to the speakers, the issue of introducing a single time zone was previously raised by the residents of Kostanay region, as the previous time zone did not correspond to the natural time. Thus, the decision to switch to a single time zone facilitated daily life processes. In this regard, the participants of the meeting spoke in favour of a single time zone.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov in his conversation with residents drew attention to the fact that the positive impact of natural time on the health and well-being of citizens has been scientifically proven. In 2017, a group of American scientists was awarded the Nobel Prize for the study of human circadian rhythms, which confirmed that it is most beneficial for health to live in accordance with natural time. On the basis of this work and other scientific research in 2022 the Barcelona Declaration was adopted, signed by scientists and statesmen from more than 80 countries.
The Head of the Government thanked the residents of Kostanay region and all Kazakhstanis for understanding and support of this important decision.
The decision was made on the basis of very deep scientific research, which was conducted not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad. In 2017, a group of American scientists was awarded the Nobel Prize for the study of human circadian rhythms. And in this study, scientists proved that it is best and healthier for a person when he lives in his natural time. That is why now progressive countries of the world are striving for transition to the natural time zone. For Kazakhstan, the natural time zone is the one we live in now, UTC+5. Earlier, you know, we were in a different one - UTC+6. At one time, the country was transferred to a time zone that is not natural for us. Now, on the contrary, we have aligned the time to the solar cycles. I realise that the transition to a single time zone can be uncomfortable for some people. The organism gradually gets used to it. This decision has been made. If there are any inconveniences in the regions, we need to work with infrastructure, lighting, organisation of flexible schedules, which is allowed by our labour laws. All these issues will be further resolved," Prime Minister stressed.
During the meeting with the staff of the plant the issues of working conditions and other measures of support in anticipation of the upcoming Year of working professions, announced by the Head of State.
