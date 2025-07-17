This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President congratulates winners of international Olympiads
relevant news
Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law
Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4%
President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan
President Tokayev briefed on efforts in regional development
Government Strengthens Oversight of Social Sector Spending
We have now categorized the entire population into six groups. The Digital Family Map is operational, and all data has been digitized. Based on their level of well-being, people are assigned to one of the six categories. The sixth category includes families and individuals with sufficiently high incomes. We are excluding this sixth group from receiving benefits. Instead, we will focus more on those who are unable to support themselves or work. For example, a mother with many children may be unable to work due to her caregiving responsibilities. A person with a disability may be physically incapable of working. These individuals will receive special attention. Unfortunately, we have identified cases of social dependency and fraud. We are now reviewing each case individually and will put an end to all fraudulent schemes. Social assistance must be provided to those who genuinely cannot support themselves," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev amends laws regulating housing and utilities services
Head of State signs amendments to Tax Code
Government Is Pursuing Systematic Work on Gasification and Investment Stimulation in the Gas Sector
Gas prices on our domestic market are significantly lower than global prices, so we will gradually move toward an increase to establish a normal, undistorted environment. This will make the gas industry more attractive to investors and allow it to grow," the Prime Minister stated.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
16.07.2025, 11:49President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan 16.07.2025, 09:535886Kazakhstan and China Committed to Deepening Strategic Partnership 16.07.2025, 08:56Kazakh Foreign Minister Took Part in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States5626Kazakh Foreign Minister Took Part in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States 16.07.2025, 16:455561Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law 16.07.2025, 14:475316Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4% 10.07.2025, 11:3087866Kazakh President sends a letter of reply to Donald Trump 10.07.2025, 14:2082776President of Kazakhstan met with Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank 11.07.2025, 11:3073101Aktau Sea Port special economic area expands 11.07.2025, 19:3070126PM Bektenov highlights importance of digital adoption in justice system 10.07.2025, 19:4467626Kazakhstan launches space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert 27.06.2025, 16:21213376Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 17.06.2025, 21:23202951President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format 27.06.2025, 18:09201031President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 17:19198126Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 20.06.2025, 19:24186896Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution