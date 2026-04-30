Kazakh President meets with NVIDIA and Firebird AI representatives

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Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster (AMC) with the participation of the Minister of Tourism and Sports, akims of Almaty Region and Almaty city, as well as the management of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd., which is responsible for implementing the Almaty Superski project, primeminister.kz reports





The Head of Government heard reports on the progress of planned activities, the current status of the projects, and further steps for the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster. The comprehensive development plan for the cluster includes 73 measures, 49 of which are scheduled for implementation this year. The first stage envisages the modernization of Shymbulak and the development of the Butakovka and Kimasar gorges. The second stage will begin in 2027 and includes the development of the Pioneer and Oi-Qaragai resorts, with their subsequent connection via a cable car system.





Executive Director of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd. Yerzhan Yerkinbayev reported that the Almaty Superski concept places special emphasis on creating a systematic hiking infrastructure, modern visitor centers, and a unified safety contour - from trail marking and routing to emergency communication in the highlands, digital navigation, and route catalogs of varying difficulty levels. A key element of the project will be a single terminal station, which will serve as the main transport hub for cable cars to Shymbulak, Almaty Superski, and other promising destinations.





Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy reported on the current works being carried out by the city administration. As part of the Shymbulak modernization, construction of the first of seven cable car lines will begin in May this year. Two new lines are planned to be completed by the end of the year, adding more than 5 km of trails (current total length is 18 km). Two existing cable cars at Shymbulak will also be modernized.





Regarding the Almaty Superski project, engineering infrastructure preparation is underway and equipment procurement is being carried out. This year, the construction of 8 bridges and culverts is planned. In June this year, construction of a 6 km access road will begin. Gas supply and sewerage networks will be laid simultaneously with the road in 2027. Overall, according to the city administration, engineering infrastructure and the access road should be completed by September 2027.





Akim of Almaty Region Marat Sultangaziyev reported that the comprehensive plan for 2025-2029 includes 15 measures worth 92.8 billion tenge in the region, of which 83.8 billion tenge are private investments. At the Oi-Qaragai resort, a number of works have already been completed, including the commissioning of a 10-person gondola lift and a 6-person chairlift, the first stage of ski slopes, a paragliding site, and other facilities. The additional power supply project for the resort is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027. A major repair of the Tau-Turan-Baibulak road is also planned.





The Prime Minister pointed out the slow pace of work by responsible state bodies and involved organizations. He stressed that the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster and the Almaty Superski resort is under special control.





The development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster and the Almaty Superski resort are important projects for the economy that directly affect the increase in tourist flow and attraction of investors. The implementation of these projects is unreasonably delayed. State bodies have not fully engaged in this work. Resolve all issues promptly and jointly," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





The Head of Government issued several instructions: to ensure timely issuance of state expert review conclusions for AMC and Almaty Superski projects and their scientific support; to take measures to allocate additional plots for the passage of special and fire vehicles; to ensure the provision of temporary infrastructure (roads, utilities, etc.) and issuance of necessary approvals for the start of construction of Almaty Superski resort facilities.





Overall, the development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster and the Almaty Superski project is aimed at scaling up modern and accessible mountain infrastructure, promoting mass and professional sports, and stimulating year-round recreation. The Almaty Superski project has the potential to become a new growth point for the regional economy, create thousands of jobs, increase tourist flow, strengthen Kazakhstan’s position on the international mountain tourism map, and give a new impetus to the development of Almaty as a modern tourist center in Central Asia.





An important part of the concept will be the launch of school and educational programs to introduce children and teenagers to winter sports, an active lifestyle, and a culture of safe mountain activities. To train personnel, it is planned to allocate about 350 grants in ski-related specialties. Colleges will train cable car engineers, lift mechanics, trail and snowmaking engineers, snow cannon specialists, avalanche specialists, and others.





A separate area of work is cooperation with specialized scientific institutes and expert organizations. As part of the project, interaction is underway with specialists in ecology, zoology, soil science, geology, and hydrology. This approach will ensure the project is implemented based on modern scientific data, international safety standards, and principles of careful treatment of the natural environment.





According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the implementation of the projects will increase the year-round tourist flow from 2 million to 5 million people. This will provide a significant socio-economic effect for the region and the country as a whole.