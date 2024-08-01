30.07.2024, 14:10 3856
Kazakh President receives Chairman of Supreme Court
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Asslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the pressing issues of the administration of justice and measures for further legal system modernization.
He also focused on digitalization of the legal system and automation of the process of indisputable administrative violation cases.
Mergaliyev reported an increase in conciliation in civil and administrative cases.
Following the meeting, the Head of State stressed the need to improve legal personnel quality, strengthen judicial protection of citizens, ensure the supremacy of the law, and raise confidence in courts.
24.07.2024, 14:45 41696
Heating plants less than 50% operational in N Kazakhstan
A roadmap to prepare for the heating season has been developed in North Kazakhstan region, governor Gauez Nurmukhambetov said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Nurmukhambetov stressed that following the heating season operations centers were established as well as work was commenced to ensure boilers and engineering networks remain suitable for operation.
The necessary funds amounting to over 3 billion tenge was allocated to finance the measures taking into account the risks. Technical inspections of heat supply facilities were conducted to assess their operational suitability, which revealed that only 43% of the heating plants are suitable for operation, he stated.
It was informed that the region’s heating companies have earmarked 5 billion tenge for repairs and reconstruction of heat supply networks and substations.
Nurmukhambetov instructed his deputies to take all the facilities undergoing repairs under special control and report on any progress once in 10 days.
23.07.2024, 18:15 46406
2.8 million hectares treated against locusts
Protective measures on land treatment against locusts on the area of 2.8 million hectares, which is 110% of the forecasted volume, have been completed in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
A total of 15.8 million hectares were surveyed, which is 92.4% of the plan. Work has been fully completed in 13 regions such as Abai, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau and Turkestan regions. Treatment against Italian pruce in Akmola, Aktobe and Kostanay regions continues.
At the regular meeting of the central headquarters to counter the spread of locusts chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin considered the situation on pest control.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly noted that special attention is paid to border areas.
On July 18-20 there were cases of flight of Italian pruce from the side of Orenburg region to Aitekebiy district of Aktobe region. We promptly conducted treatment, now we are negotiating with the Russian side for joint inspection of the border territory," he said.
To combat locusts in Aktobe region was transferred a reserve volume of drugs for treatment of 136 thousand hectares. Preparations for 400 thousand hectares have been purchased, half of which has already been transferred to Kostanay region.
During his visit to Aktobe region, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin was informed that some farms have also treated part of the Russian territory 100 meters deep to protect their crops. This week Deputy Prime Minister will discuss the issue of joint operational processing of lands with the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation.
The Ministry of Agriculture together with the Akimats of Aktobe, Akmola and Kostanay regions will continue to take prompt measures when locust hotspots are identified.
23.07.2024, 15:35 46806
More than 7 billion tenge allocated by Government to restore educational institutions affected by floods
The Government continues rehabilitation works in educational institutions and organizations affected by spring floods. For this purpose, additional funds have been allocated from the emergency reserve of the Government. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Restoration work will cover three regions of the country such as Kostanay, Akmola and Aktobe regions. The total amount of allocated funds is 7.5 billion tenge. These funds will be used to restore damaged facilities, as well as the construction of new educational institutions to replace the destroyed ones.
In Kostanay region it is planned to repair the building of the school named after Aisa Nurmanov in Dzhangeldinsky district. School № 1 in the city of Atbasar, health center "Ishim" in the village of Sergeevka in Atbasar district, as well as school named after Abay in the city of Derzhavinsk will be built in Akmola region. Other schools in Aktobe region include a school named after Kotibar Batyr and kindergarten "Balausa" in Mugalzhar district, Yekpetal school, school-kindergarten and kindergarten "Balbobek" in Uil district.
The allocated funds will allow local executive bodies to timely restore the damaged buildings before the start of the next school year, which will ensure the continuity of the educational process.
July 17 this year during a meeting in the Government on the restoration of housing and infrastructure after floods, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed to accelerate the pace of reconstruction work and regularly inform the center about the emerging difficulties.
23.07.2024, 12:55 46996
102 PHC facilities completed in rural areas under Modernization of Rural Health Care national project
During the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov the progress of the "Modernization of Rural Health Care" National Project was considered. Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akmaral Alnazarova made a report on the main directions of work, primeminister.kz reports.
In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State in Kazakhstan from 2023 continues the implementation of the pilot National Project "Modernization of rural health care".
Within the framework of the project 3 tasks are realized:
- construction of 655 PHC facilities;
- modernization of 32 central district hospitals;
- provision of medical personnel.
The Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Ministry of Industry and Construction, has fully completed work on the development and linkage of design and estimate documentation and obtained the conclusions of the State Expert Review. Of the 655 PHC facilities planned for construction, 102 have been completed.
Akimats of the regions provided for co-financing from local budgets for 551 objects; construction contracts have been signed for 441 objects; tender procedures are underway for 107 objects; tender procedures have not yet been announced for 5 objects.
Concerning financing of construction of objects: this year for the construction of 355 objects are provided funds from the republican budget and the reserve of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Together with the Ministry of Finance it is planned to allocate funds from the reserve of the Government for the beginning of construction of 194 objects by amending the earlier adopted resolution of the Government.
Thus, financing for the beginning of construction of all objects in the amount of 30% will be provided. Seven objects within the framework of the national project are provided with funding from local budgets, private investment and the program "Auyl - Yel besigi," Akmaral Alnazarova said.
According to her, in the regions construction works have been started on 337 objects. Construction works have not started on 104, tender procedures have not been announced in two regions. Co-financing is provided by all regions, except for the Ulytau region. In this regard, the Minister appealed to regional akims with a request to accelerate these procedures in order to complete construction in a timely manner.
Within the framework of the second task of the National Project, the work on modernization of 32 district hospitals continues. Capital repairs of two district hospitals have been completed; 10 objects are under construction; 5 are at the stage of tender procedures; 5 - at the stage of expert examination; 8 projects are under development of design and construction plans.
To provide medical personnel for healthcare facilities under the National Project, the total need for personnel was 1,100 medical workers. In 2023-2024, 656 medical workers were employed at 150 facilities," Alnazarova reported.
The existing measures of state support are provided for strengthening the prestige of the profession of doctor and are aimed at increasing the motivation for specialists to live in rural areas.
In this regard, we ask regional akimats to strengthen the work on monitoring the arrival and retention of young specialists, analyzing satisfaction with working conditions, as well as making decisions to strengthen social support measures at the expense of local budgets in order to retain personnel in rural areas," the Minister concluded.
23.07.2024, 12:29 47136
Rural health care: Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of instructions on construction of medical facilities
The issue of implementation of the National Project "Modernization of Rural Health Care" was considered in the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova reported on the fulfillment of tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase accessibility and improve the quality of medical care in rural areas. Akims of a number of regions reported on the situation in the regions.
According to the results of last year in Kazakhstan 99 objects of primary health care were built. This year's target is 556 medical and feldsher stations, as well as doctor's outpatient clinics. Currently, construction and installation works have been started on 322 objects, completed on 3, Akmaral Alnazarova reported. At the same time, the Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Industry and Construction has fully completed the development and linking of design and estimate documentation with the receipt of conclusions of the state expert examination. In total, the National Project provides for the construction of 655 PHC facilities for the entire period of implementation. It is also envisaged to modernize 32 central district hospitals. Currently, the relevant work is underway at 10 facilities, and major repairs of 2 medical institutions have been completed. Over the period of 2023-2024, 656 medical workers have been employed at 152 health care facilities. At the same time, the total need for personnel within the framework of the National Project amounted to 1,100 medical workers.
During the Government session, reports of Akims of Karaganda and Almaty regions, Zhetysu region were heard. It was noted the lagging behind schedule and the need to strengthen and intensify the construction of PHC facilities in rural areas Thus, the largest number of health care organizations by the end of the year should be built in Karaganda region. At the same time, out of 78 planned for implementation, work has started only on one third of the facilities. In Zhetysu region only 75% of objects have signed contracts for construction and installation works.
Prime Minister emphasized that the implementation of the National Project, which is completed this year, is one of the priority tasks of the Government. The issue of fulfillment of the President's instruction on the construction of medical organizations in rural areas was considered earlier in February of this year. Over the past period a lot of work has been done, said Olzhas Bektenov - the state expert examination of design and estimate documentation of all projects has been completed, contractors have been identified, work has begun.
Akimats need to strengthen daily control over the timely and quality progress of construction of all facilities. I draw attention of akims of Karaganda, Aktobe, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Almaty regions and Zhetysu region. It should be taken into account that the construction season, especially for the northern regions, will soon be over. All objects should be delivered in due time. At the same time it is necessary to ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements of construction," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Prime Minister also stressed the need to continue work on the repair of multi-disciplinary district hospitals and to form a list of necessary medical equipment for quality equipment of health care organizations.
Head of the Government noted that 60.3 billion tenge had been allocated for the implementation of the National Project, over 21 billion of which the regions had already received. Financing of the remaining objects is being additionally worked out - to speed up the solution of this issue the relevant instructions have been given to specialized agencies. The Ministry of Health is tasked with monitoring the progress of construction with constant visits to the facilities until their completion.
23.07.2024, 11:13 59171
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev goes on short-term leave
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is taking a short-term break, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be on a short-term vacation. His vacation starts on July 23 and will last through July 26, reads a statement of the Presidential Residence Akorda.
22.07.2024, 22:24 47326
Olzhas Bektenov checks construction of houses and restoration of infrastructure in flood-affected villages of Aktobe region
Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of his working trip to Aktobe region familiarized with the pace of construction of new houses for flood-affected residents of Temir and Uil districts, primeminister.kz reports.
The execution of instructions on acceleration of works, mobilization of forces and special equipment, given to the Akimat and the relevant ministry on July 17 this year at the meeting on the restoration of housing and infrastructure after floods was checked.
Olzhas Bektenov inspected the houses under construction in the village of Karatal, Uil district, for which previously raised issues of lagging behind schedule by 15-25 days. As a result of floods in the village 210 buildings were damaged, their inspection is fully completed. Sixty houses were bought out on the secondary market for villagers. Relevant payments have been made for 18 real estate objects subject to repair. The construction of 132 houses to replace those recognized unfit for housing is underway in the village.
Prime Minister familiarized himself with the provision of contracting companies with special equipment and labor resources. At the moment the foundation of all 132 houses has been poured, 120 houses have completed wall laying works, 65 houses are covered with roofing, 30 houses are undergoing internal construction and installation works. Olzhas Bektenov instructed to attract additional forces and special equipment to the construction sites.
In Temir district Prime Minister checked the progress of construction of houses in the village of Kumsai. As a result of floods here 46 residential houses were damaged. The villagers were settled in 18 houses purchased for them, 7 houses were repaired. he construction of 21 new houses is underway, and at the moment the wall laying works are fully completed. 9 future new buildings are covered with roofing, in 6 of them internal construction and installation works are underway.
The Deputy Akim of Aktobe region Asylbek Esenbaev reported to the Prime Minister on the current situation in the region with the restoration of housing, infrastructure and payment of compensation.
Infrastructure and residential houses were severely damaged by floods. The resident has instructed to reconstruct roads and social facilities, to restore and build new houses. These instructions must be fulfilled as soon as possible. For this purpose akimats are given full support from the Government and line ministries," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Bektenov dwelt separately on the condition of hydraulic structures located in the region. Thus, 15 out of 206 structures were destroyed. The necessary work is currently being carried out to eliminate the consequences of floods. In order to prepare for the flood period of 2025, he gave instructions to speed up all the processes on hydraulic structures, as well as to eliminate the existing risks.
In addition, the region is planning to restore 58 objects of transport infrastructure. For the repair and reconstruction of damaged roads from the reserve of the Government of Kazakhstan allocated 10.2 billion tenge, from the regional reserve - 6.4 billion tenge. At present, the results of expertise are pending.
In total in plans - construction and repair of 100 culverts, 23 bridges, 47.2 km of roads.
For reference: In Aktobe region 4087 real estate objects were damaged as a result of floods. Compensations totaling about 9 billion tenge were paid to the owners for repair and restoration of 3004 of them. 41 families received houses and apartments to replace the destroyed housing. A total of 503 houses will be purchased for Aktobe residents affected by floods. In addition, 55 contracting companies are building 511 houses, the work is 86% complete.
496 families received social assistance in the amount of 100 monthly installments totaling 1.6 billion tenge. Compensations (up to 150 monthly installments) were paid to 3,861 families for 1.3 billion tenge. The volume of state aid for fallen cattle amounted to 1.098 billion tenge. he amount of 8 billion tenge was allocated for the restoration of 18 affected social facilities. This includes the construction of 7 new educational and healthcare facilities, major repairs of 8 educational and sports facilities and current repairs of the remaining 3 facilities.
22.07.2024, 21:21 47001
Olzhas Bektenov visits Korzhyn village West Kazakhstan: number of builders involved in house construction increased by 30%
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov in West Kazakhstan region visited the most remote village Korzhyn of Karatoba district, affected by floods, primeminister.kz reports.
Here 90 single-family dwelling houses are being built to replace the destroyed ones, foundation works are fully completed. To date, 34 houses are at the stage of construction of walls, 56 houses are at the stage of roofing. The total readiness of the objects reaches 50%.
Earlier, on the instructions of Prime Minister, the number of workers at the site was increased by 30%. Today 288 people are working at the sites. Currently, the work is being carried out according to the schedule.
Olzhas Bektenov paid special attention to the quality of erected buildings.
There are 6 contracting organizations working in Korzhyn village. It was noted that in case of violation of the requirements of the approved construction standards in the production of construction, installation and repair and restoration work construction companies will be held liable.
According to the project, the houses have a strip foundation 400 mm thick, the height from the base of the foundation will be 1500 mm. The facing silicate red brick, expanded clay block and mineral wool board are used in the masonry walls. The project provides for engineering networks.
Prime Minister noted the importance of using materials of domestic production during construction and repair works.
Regarding social infrastructure: there is a school for 400 seats in the village, where repair work is currently underway. Additionally, a playground will be built for future residents of new buildings.
There should be no shortcomings in the work. The head of state instructed to ensure the appropriate quality of houses. Housing must be immediately connected to all engineering networks. At the same time, it is important to ensure the speedy restoration of road infrastructure and social facilities. Hospitals, schools and kindergartens should be built taking into account modern requirements of quality and technical equipment," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
A number of instructions have been given to the relevant ministries and Akimat.
For reference: In West Kazakhstan region on 775 houses construction has been started, 2 248 will be purchased on the secondary market, 1 383 objects are subject to repair. Works on repair of houses and dachas are executed on 82,3%. 59 contracting organizations have been identified for the construction of houses. 374 objects are being built in Uralsk and another 401 houses in rural areas. The overall readiness is 66%.
12 social institutions, 53 objects of transport infrastructure, 43 hydraulic structures were affected by waterlogging - all of them are under construction. The regional commission has finalized payments to flood victims. Thus, 9,994 families (3.7 billion tenge) received compensation in the amount of 100 monthly installments, 10,222 applicants (3.7 billion tenge) received up to 150 monthly installments, payments for fallen livestock owners reached 151 million tenge. The work on business compensation has been completed by 35%.
